COLUMBIA, Mo. – Jesse Pinkley saved his best performance for last.
Motivated by his absence from last year’s state pole vault competition, the Ste. Genevieve senior had been building all season toward a date with redemption.
Months of refocused preparation culminated in a banner performance on Saturday, as Pinkley soared well above the rest to become the Class 3 state champion.
He broke his own school record three times in a span of three attempts at Walton Stadium, and ended his varsity career with an ultimate height of 15 feet, 9 inches.
William Hull of St. Michael was runner-up at 14 feet, 9 inches, and missed two vaults at 15 feet and a desperation try at 16 feet as Pinkley secured the title.
Pinkley began the day with 15-2 as his high mark. Once he took the lead by clearing 15 feet on a second attempt, his assault on the Ste. Genevieve record books resumed.
He conquered 15-3, 15-6 and finally 15-9 without error after never achieving any of those marks during an official high school meet.
Those 10 points helped the Dragons finish seventh in the team standings, while the Ste. Genevieve girls ended up ninth. The gender divisions combined for state medals in 10 separate events.
Two MAAA conference athletes delivered runner-up efforts – Fredericktown junior Blaine Fingers in the boys 200 and Ste. Genevieve sophomore Marysa Flieg in the girls javelin.
Fingers matched his medal haul from last spring by earning two more. He sprinted to seventh overall in the 400 after placing sixth as a sophomore.
But the 200 was his crowning achievement to date. Fingers improved from 10th last year to second with a time of 21.88, which trailed only Kemeric Winston (21.33) of Trinity Catholic.
Fredericktown teammate Patrick Sikes became a first-time state medalist on Saturday, grabbing fifth spot in the 110-meter hurdles after finishing third in his qualifying heat.
Flieg surpassed her personal best and school record for a second straight weekend with a javelin throw of 131 feet, 5 inches on her first attempt during the Class 3 finals phase.
Although her last launch was ruled a scratch, she was consistent throughout the competition with her shortest one measuring an even 124 feet.
Flieg held off Ashley Lawrence of Lamar by a span of 9 inches for second place, while Sydney Juszczyk of Trinity uncorked a preliminary throw of 152 feet, 1 inch to repeat as state champion.
The Ste. Genevieve girls would have plenty more to celebrate on the track as fellow sophomores Megan Aubuchon and Maci Reynolds joined Flieg as three-time medalists.
Flieg passed multiple opponents on the bell lap after following Sarah Moore, Julia McKlin and Reynolds for a fifth-place result (10:16.14) in the 4x800.
The 4x400 squad of McKlin, Flieg, Aubuchon and Reynolds held on for eighth place. The Dragons tallied 22 points overall while team champion Trinity compiled a whopping 118.
Aubuchon posted a time of 15.08 to finish fifth behind four Trinity athletes in the 100-meter hurdles. She clocked a preliminary 14.90 to establish a new Ste. Genevieve record.
A fourth state medal narrowly eluded Aubuchon after tying for ninth place in the high jump, equaling her finish last season when the Dragons participated in Class 4.
Reynolds (47.02) shined individually at fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles race, and Aubuchon (47.40) salvaged eighth to give Ste. Gen. two medalists in the event.
McKlin finished ninth for a second straight year in the 100-meter hurdles, once again missing the medal race by just one-hundredth of a second.
Moore crossed the line exactly where she was originally seeded in 12th place during the 1600 after qualifying for her fourth consecutive state meet.
The Ste. Genevieve boys opened the morning with a strong fourth-place showing in the 4x800, posting a time of 3:28.92 after making a lineup change.
Bryce Trollinger filled in as the third leg while working with Brandon Isenman and fellow first-time qualifiers Jacob Boyer and Asa Lemons.
Isenman reached the podium twice on Saturday, also claiming eighth place in the 800-meter run. He helped the Dragons accumulate 21 points, while Trinity earned a Class 3 sweep with 100.
Evan Walker (14.96) continued the hurdles excellence for Ste. Genevieve by taking fourth in the 110-meter event for his first state medal.
He finished 11th in the subsequent 300-meter challenge. Pinkley was just ahead of him in ninth after placing eighth in Class 4 last spring.
Sophomore Jaden Wehner and freshman Ashton Irwin were unable to clear an opening height during their respective pole vault events for the Dragons.
Alexius Sikes was 13th in the girls javelin for Fredericktown.
Local Boys Results:
Pole Vault – 1. Jesse Pinkley, SG, 15-09; NH. Ashton Irwin, SG
200 – 2. Blaine Fingers, FRED, 21.88
110 Hurdles – 4. Evan Walker, SG, 14.96; 5. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 15.17
4x400 – 4. Ste. Genevieve (Jacob Boyer, Bryce Trollinger, Brandon Isenman, Asa Lemons), 3:28.92
400 – 7. Blaine Fingers, FRED, 51.31
800 – 8. Brandon Isenman, SG, 2:01.76
300 Hurdles – 9. Jesse Pinkley, SG, 41.15; 11. Evan Walker, SG, 42.85
Local Girls Results:
Javelin – 2. Marysa Flieg, SG, 131-05; 13. Alexius Sikes, FRED, 103-08
4x800 – 5. Ste. Genevieve (Sarah Moore, Maci Reynolds, Julia McKlin, Marysa Flieg), 10:16.14
100 Hurdles – 5. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 15.08; 9 Julia McKlin, SG, 15.68
300 Hurdles – 5. Maci Reynolds, SG, 47.02; 8. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 47.40
4x400 – 8. Ste. Genevieve (Julia McKlin, Marysa Flieg, Megan Aubuchon, Maci Reynolds), 4:10.53
High Jump – 9. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 5-00
1600 – 12. Sarah Moore, SG, 5:53.38
Pole Vault – NH. Jaden Wehner, SG
