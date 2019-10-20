FARMINGTON – Glorious fall weather on Saturday afternoon offered an ideal setting as numerous cross country runners entered their final competitive action leading into the postseason.
The Potosi boys and Farmington girls captured first-place varsity team plaques at Engler Park, and a new Fredericktown program record was established during the Farmington Invitational.
Recently crowned MAAA conference champion Brett Lynch (17:13) delivered the fourth-fastest time among 106 boys as Potosi (86) topped Farmington (93) by seven points overall.
David Coroama (17:41) finished 12th while Hunter Griffin (18:27), Will Jarvis (18:40) and Tyson Baker (19:15) rounded out the Trojans’ team score.
Lynch concluded just seven seconds off the winning pace as Timothy Sloan (17:06) of Woodland, Clayton Eftink (17:09) of Notre Dame and Cody Poskin (17:10) of Northwest comprised the top three.
West County senior Cameron Stevens (17:15) edged Notre Dame sophomore Malcolm Patton and Coby Gilbert of North County (17:16) in a three-man sprint for fifth over the last 50 meters.
Brayden Mullins (17:20) took eighth position while setting a new 5K standard at Fredericktown. Devin St. Clair (17:31) powered Ste. Genevieve in ninth.
Medals were awarded to 40 athletes in each division, and the girls’ varsity race featured a dominant winner among 63 participants.
Dexter senior Margo Nea occupied the final straight stretch in solitude after bolting to a spacious lead, and powered across the line at 19:36 for a 29-second margin in triumph.
Farmington sophomore and race runner-up Breanna Mathes delivered another strong showing after capturing an individual title last weekend in Potosi.
Mathes recorded a mark of 20:05 while chasing her third sub-20 minute run of the season, and was joined by four teammates in compiling 35 points.
Alayna Sparr (20:43), Aiden Moriarty (20:52) and Kristina Ramos (20:58) placed sixth through eighth, respectively, and Kassandra Ramos (21:25) was 14th for the Knights.
Farmington is assigned to the Class 4, District 1 meet next Saturday in Jackson, Mo. Programs in all other MSHSAA classes have district action the following weekend.
You have free articles remaining.
The Potosi girls were third in the team standings behind Notre Dame. Senior Kayley Heeter broke ahead of the pack along with Nea and Mathes early on, and finished third individually at 20:28.
Cierra Lewis (21:02) capped the top 10 with freshman Celeste Sancegraw (21:12) next to finish for the Lady Trojans. Emily Hochstatter (22:30) and Kaydence Gibson (22:41) also landed among the top 25.
Sydney Cash (21:21) led three medalists for the West County girls in 13th spot. Freshman Alivia Simily (21:32) persevered through illness after placing fourth in the MAAA last week, and Kara Hovick (21:35) followed her to the conclusion in 16th.
Alex Green (17:51) headlined the Farmington boys’ contingent for the second consecutive week in 14th place, while Thomas Lee (18:05) and Adam Perry (18:07) closed out the top 20.
Kingston sophomore Noah Estes (17:40) surged forcefully up the initial hill at the opening gun, and remained in the lead through the first mile before fading back to 11th overall.
Josiah Lantz (17:56) of Arcadia Valley trimmed more than a full minute from his previous race in Potosi to finish 16th.
Sophomore Lyndan Gruenke (18:09) of Fredericktown leaned past Bismarck freshman Tanner Martinez (18:09) at the line following a battle of strong kicks for 22nd position.
Other top-30 boys results included North County junior Jordan Borseth (18:14), West County senior Cody Moore (18:18) and Ste. Genevieve sophomore Levi Wiegand (18:22).
Madison Otte (22:16) and Mary Roth (22:39) paced Valle Catholic, and Haley Thedford (23:21) was the leading medalist for North County in girls action.
Boys Team Standings:
1. Potosi 86; 2. Farmington 93; 3. Northwest 106; 4. Fredericktown 93; 5. Northwest 106; 6. Oak Ridge 152; 7. North County 156; 8. West County 169; 9. Woodland 184; 10. East Carter 217; 11. Delta 220; 12. Viburnum 257.
Girls Team Standings:
1. Farmington 35; 2. Notre Dame 48; 3. Potosi 55; 4. Dexter 103; 5. North County 128; 6. Woodland 152; 7. Saxony Lutheran 169.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.