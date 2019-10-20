{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Glorious fall weather on Saturday afternoon offered an ideal setting as numerous cross country runners entered their final competitive action leading into the postseason.

The Potosi boys and Farmington girls captured first-place varsity team plaques at Engler Park, and a new Fredericktown program record was established during the Farmington Invitational.

Recently crowned MAAA conference champion Brett Lynch (17:13) delivered the fourth-fastest time among 106 boys as Potosi (86) topped Farmington (93) by seven points overall.

David Coroama (17:41) finished 12th while Hunter Griffin (18:27), Will Jarvis (18:40) and Tyson Baker (19:15) rounded out the Trojans’ team score.

Lynch concluded just seven seconds off the winning pace as Timothy Sloan (17:06) of Woodland, Clayton Eftink (17:09) of Notre Dame and Cody Poskin (17:10) of Northwest comprised the top three.

West County senior Cameron Stevens (17:15) edged Notre Dame sophomore Malcolm Patton and Coby Gilbert of North County (17:16) in a three-man sprint for fifth over the last 50 meters.

Brayden Mullins (17:20) took eighth position while setting a new 5K standard at Fredericktown. Devin St. Clair (17:31) powered Ste. Genevieve in ninth.

Medals were awarded to 40 athletes in each division, and the girls’ varsity race featured a dominant winner among 63 participants.

Dexter senior Margo Nea occupied the final straight stretch in solitude after bolting to a spacious lead, and powered across the line at 19:36 for a 29-second margin in triumph.

Farmington sophomore and race runner-up Breanna Mathes delivered another strong showing after capturing an individual title last weekend in Potosi.

Mathes recorded a mark of 20:05 while chasing her third sub-20 minute run of the season, and was joined by four teammates in compiling 35 points.

Alayna Sparr (20:43), Aiden Moriarty (20:52) and Kristina Ramos (20:58) placed sixth through eighth, respectively, and Kassandra Ramos (21:25) was 14th for the Knights.

Farmington is assigned to the Class 4, District 1 meet next Saturday in Jackson, Mo. Programs in all other MSHSAA classes have district action the following weekend.

The Potosi girls were third in the team standings behind Notre Dame. Senior Kayley Heeter broke ahead of the pack along with Nea and Mathes early on, and finished third individually at 20:28.

Cierra Lewis (21:02) capped the top 10 with freshman Celeste Sancegraw (21:12) next to finish for the Lady Trojans. Emily Hochstatter (22:30) and Kaydence Gibson (22:41) also landed among the top 25.

Sydney Cash (21:21) led three medalists for the West County girls in 13th spot. Freshman Alivia Simily (21:32) persevered through illness after placing fourth in the MAAA last week, and Kara Hovick (21:35) followed her to the conclusion in 16th.

Alex Green (17:51) headlined the Farmington boys’ contingent for the second consecutive week in 14th place, while Thomas Lee (18:05) and Adam Perry (18:07) closed out the top 20.

Kingston sophomore Noah Estes (17:40) surged forcefully up the initial hill at the opening gun, and remained in the lead through the first mile before fading back to 11th overall.

Josiah Lantz (17:56) of Arcadia Valley trimmed more than a full minute from his previous race in Potosi to finish 16th.

Sophomore Lyndan Gruenke (18:09) of Fredericktown leaned past Bismarck freshman Tanner Martinez (18:09) at the line following a battle of strong kicks for 22nd position.

Other top-30 boys results included North County junior Jordan Borseth (18:14), West County senior Cody Moore (18:18) and Ste. Genevieve sophomore Levi Wiegand (18:22).

Madison Otte (22:16) and Mary Roth (22:39) paced Valle Catholic, and Haley Thedford (23:21) was the leading medalist for North County in girls action.

Boys Team Standings:

1. Potosi 86; 2. Farmington 93; 3. Northwest 106; 4. Fredericktown 93; 5. Northwest 106; 6. Oak Ridge 152; 7. North County 156; 8. West County 169; 9. Woodland 184; 10. East Carter 217; 11. Delta 220; 12. Viburnum 257.

Girls Team Standings:

1. Farmington 35; 2. Notre Dame 48; 3. Potosi 55; 4. Dexter 103; 5. North County 128; 6. Woodland 152; 7. Saxony Lutheran 169.

