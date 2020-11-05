Potosi cross country girls reach state podium

The Class 3 boys finale featured two all-state performers from the MAAA as junior Lyndan Gruenke of Fredericktown and senior Devin St. Clair of Ste. Genevieve each became first-time medalists.

Gruenke (17:05), a three-time race winner this fall, was just 10 seconds off his school-record mark set three weeks ago, and ran 17th in his first state appearance while battling amid a pack to the line.

Devin St. Clair (17:07) was safely included within the medal cut as well by finishing 20th individually for the Dragons, who were 10th in the boys team standings.

Nathan St. Clair (18:10) crossed in 60th spot, and Mason Gegg (18:18) was 69th among 162 runners. Levi Wiegand (18:49) and Corey Simmons (21:15) added to the Ste. Genevieve total.

The three-day state meet continues Friday with Classes 4 and 2, including athletes from Farmington, West County, Arcadia Valley and Kingston. Classes 5 and 1 will run on Saturday.

Fatima edged Lutheran (St. Charles) by nine points for the team crown.