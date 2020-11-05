Potosi cross country girls reach state podium

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Potosi sophomore Celeste Sansegraw became an repeat all-state cross country medalist on Thursday.
Only this year, she had familiar company on the awards podium as the young Lady Trojans secured third place among Class 3 teams in a breakout performance at Gans Creek.
Although champion John Burroughs and runner-up Southern Boone were far ahead of the rest, Potosi managed to clip Aurora by a 137-138 margin to improve its team plaque.
Sansegraw (20:51) finished 21st out of 153 runners who completed the 5k race, improving by two positions compared to her debut at the state showcase.
Freshman Alyson Skiles (21:43) was next across the line for the Lady Trojans in 43rd place. Sophomore Gracie Schutz (21:59) was not far behind in 51st.
Lone Potosi senior Hallie Portell (22:04) ended up 57th, and freshman Carlee Moss capped the team total in a situation where each position on the course was magnified.
Emily Hochstatter (22:57) and Kaydence Gibson (23:48) rounded out the seven Potosi participants.
Sophomores Dakotah Medows (23:39) and Cylie Carlson (24:13) represented Ste. Genevieve as first-time girls state qualifiers.
The Class 3 boys finale featured two all-state performers from the MAAA as junior Lyndan Gruenke of Fredericktown and senior Devin St. Clair of Ste. Genevieve each became first-time medalists.
Gruenke (17:05), a three-time race winner this fall, was just 10 seconds off his school-record mark set three weeks ago, and ran 17th in his first state appearance while battling amid a pack to the line.
Devin St. Clair (17:07) was safely included within the medal cut as well by finishing 20th individually for the Dragons, who were 10th in the boys team standings.
Nathan St. Clair (18:10) crossed in 60th spot, and Mason Gegg (18:18) was 69th among 162 runners. Levi Wiegand (18:49) and Corey Simmons (21:15) added to the Ste. Genevieve total.
The three-day state meet continues Friday with Classes 4 and 2, including athletes from Farmington, West County, Arcadia Valley and Kingston. Classes 5 and 1 will run on Saturday.
Fatima edged Lutheran (St. Charles) by nine points for the team crown.
Potosi earned two state qualifiers at last weekend’s district meet, and freshman Ezekiel Sisk (18:12) secured 62nd in his first opportunity in Columbia.
Senior Will Jarvis (18:16) was also in the upper half of the field at 68th in his varsity farewell after claiming the last available entry from District 1.
