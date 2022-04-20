Potosi girls defend at home track meet

POTOSI – Annie McCaul earned another decisive hurdles sweep, and raced to second in the 200 on Tuesday as host girls squad captured the Potosi Trojan Relays championship.

Kalie Thompson added to a plethora of winning discus throws within her junior campaign, and the Lady Trojans won the 4x800 relay with McCaul following Lauryn Reed, Samyia McCloud and Alize Litton.

Potosi compiled 129 points to outlast North County at 101 in the team standings with 14 schools on site, picking up second-place performances from their 4x800 crew, Celeste Sansegraw in the 3200 and Ava Robart in the high jump.

North County was paced in points by junior Paris Larkin, who took second in the long jump, third in the 100 and fourth in the 200.

Kate Jones extended her winning pole vault streak while the 4x100 Lady Raiders also prevailed and Kenleigh Lange crossed second to McCaul in the 100-meter hurdles.

Sam Loida helped third-place Valle Catholic top the girls 4x400 and 4x800 events while taking second on her own in the 400-meter dash.

Senior classmate Ella Bertram claimed second spot in the shot put and javelin while Camryn Basler and Madelyn Griffard were second and third, respectively, in the 1600 for the Lady Warriors.

Linley Rehkop continued to show her versatility for Fredericktown in taking down the 100 sprint and high jump titles. P.J. Reutzel nabbed third place in the 300-meter hurdles.

Emma Dettmer scored another 3200 distance win for Arcadia Valley. Sammi Layton was fastest in the 200 and second to Rehkop in a close 100, while Trinity Russell got third in the 800.

West County junior Alivia Simily soared her way to another championship sweep in the long and triple jumps with opposition from six schools of larger class sizes.

Potosi landed a distant second place behind team champion Windsor in boys action as Jaden Kanan, Ezekiel Sisk, Tanner Gibson and Garrett Hale rolled to the 4x800 victory.

Jarren Cross earned his first 300-meter hurdles triumph this season, and took second in the previous 110-meter event for the Trojans.

Kanan ended up second in the 800, third in triple jump and fourth in long jump. Potosi picked up third-place distance efforts from Hale and Sisk.

Valle Catholic was third among boys teams, getting top honors in the 4x400 and second in the 4x800. Luke McClure helped compile half of the Warriors' 72 points.

McClure earned the 200 title, crossed second in the 100 and 400 dashes, and joined Josef Flieg, Braden Coleman and Joshua Fallert for a nearly 3-second 4x400 margin.

North County was led by four runner-up results from its 4x200 team plus Andrew Civey in javelin, Brandon Shrum in high jump and Zavier Winton in discus.

Ralph Salinas, the reigning MAAA high jump champion, won again Tuesday while taking second in the long jump for Arcadia Valley. Stone Gill ran second overall in the 3200.

State qualifier Marshall Long headlined the discus throw, and LeeAndrea Catchings took second in the triple jump to power Fredericktown.

West County sprinter Chasten Horton picked up third place in the 200 and fourth in the 100.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Potosi 129; 2. North County 101; 3. Valle Catholic 76; 4. Windsor 74; 5. Fredericktown 65; 6. Arcadia Valley 61; 7. St. Pius 54; 8. Woodland 46; 9. West County 34; 10. Van Buren 29; 11. Crystal City 26.50; 12. Viburnum 18.50; 13. Scott City 17; 14. Marquand 7

Boys Team Scores:

1. Windsor 170; 2. Potosi 122.50; 3. Valle Catholic 72; 4. Woodland 66; 5. North County 60; 6. Arcadia Valley 54; 7. Fredericktown 50; 8. Crystal City 43.50; 9. St. Pius 42; 10. Scott City 23; 11. Viburnum 16; 11. West County 16; 13. Van Buren 6.

Local Girls Results:

100 – 1. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.07; 2. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.10; 3. Paris Larkin, NC, 13.69; 4. Calie Allgier, FRED, 13.87; 5. Samyia McCloud, 13.93; 6. Autumn Karsch, NC, 14.27; 8. Claire Drury, VC, 14.45

200 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 26.82; 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 26.96; 4. Paris Larkin, NC, 28.41; 6. Alivia Simily, WC, 29.36; 7. Calie Allgier, FRED, 29.39

400 – 2. Sam Loida, VC, 1:02.55; 4. Tanner Maggard, NC, 1:06.02; 5. Chloe Webb, NC, 1:06.90; 6. Alize Litton, POT, 1:08.64; 8. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 1:09.57

800 – 3. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:42.73; 5. Jazmine Morris, WC, 2:44.98; 8. Elizabeth Crouch, FRED, 2:54.82

1600 – 2. Camryn Basler, VC, 5:48.69; 3. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 6:01.87; 4. Sydney Cash, WC, 6:02.87; 8. Ava Laut, FRED, 6:18.80

3200 – 1. Emma Dettmer, AV, 12:37.94; 2. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:43.40; 3. Camryn Basler, VC, 12:47.79; 4. Alyson Skiles, POT, 12:50.89; 8. Ava Laut, FRED, 14:35.94

100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 15.93; 2. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 18.18; 3. P.J. Reutzel, FRED, 18.63; 4. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 19.02; 6. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 20.35; 8. Alli Francis, FRED, 21.01

300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 49.64; 3. P.J. Reutzel, FRED, 54.35; 5. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 55.03; 7. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 55.79

4x100 – 1. North County, 53.66; 3. Arcadia Valley, 55.13; 4. Potosi, 55.55; 5. Valle Catholic, 57.21; 6. Fredericktown 57.33

4x200 – 1. Potosi, 1:55.47; 3. North County, 1:57.81; 4. Valle Catholic, 2:00.35; 6. Arcadia Valley, 2:04.75

4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic, 4:29.93; 3. North County 4:39.03; 6. Potosi, 4:43.15; 7. Arcadia Valley, 4:52.68

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic, 10:34.71; 2. Potosi, 11:01.27; 3. North County 11:23.14; 4. Fredericktown, 11:32.19

High Jump – 1. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 1.37m; 2. Ava Robart, POT, 1.32m; 3. Terra Fenwick, NC, 1.32m; 6. Emma LaChance, NC, 1.27m; 7. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 1.27m; 8. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 1.27m

Pole Vault – 1. Kate Jones, NC, 2.74m; 3. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.44m; 4. Gracie Arnold, NC, 2.44m; 8. Kaydence Allgier, POT, 1.83m

Long Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.61m; 2. Paris Larkin, 4.42m; 3. McKayla Randall, POT, 4.30m; 4. Samyia McCloud, POT, 4.30; 5. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.24m; 6. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 4.14m

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 10.17m; 4. McKayla Randall, POT, 9.08m; 5. P.J. Reutzel, FRED, 9.05m; 6. Mackenzie Whitwell, NC, 8.91m; 7. Hope Miner, POT, 8.82m; 8. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 8.67m

Shot Put – 2. Ella Bertram, VC, 10.33m; 3. Nora Henry, POT, 9.59m; 7. Blaire Miller, POT, 8.62m; 8. Karlee Crump, NC, 8.46m

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 32.29m; 7. Lauren Gibbs, FRED, 22.36m; 8. Hannah Staab, VC, 22.35m

Javelin – 2. Ella Bertram, VC, 30.47m; 4. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 25.83m; 6. Hope Miner, POT, 24.97m; 7. Memory Raker, NC, 24.88; 8. Nora Henry, POT, 24.83

Local Boys Results:

100 – 2. Luke McClure, VC, 11.78; 4. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.89; 5. Nolan Holland, FRED, 11.97; 7. Carter Cheaney, FRED, 12.09; 8. Luke Brabham, POT, 12.18

200 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 23.53; 3. Chasten Horton, WC, 24.20; 5. Carter Cheaney, FRED, 24.62; 6. Luke Brabham, POT, 24.63; 7. Braden Coleman, VC, 25.12

400 – 2. Luke McClure, VC, 53.06; 3. Luke Brabham, POT, 53.61; 5. Carter Cheaney, FRED, 54.88; 6. Sam Erbland, AV, 55.03; 7. Nolan Holland, FRED, 55.48; 8. Daniel Gantz, NC, 56.32

800 – 2. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:09.08; 3. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:09.13; 4. Garrett Hale, POT, 2:09.65; 5. Joshua Fallert, VC, 2:09.70; 6. Josef Flieg, VC, 2:13.23; 7. Jackson Leeds, NC, 2:14.34

1600 – 3. Garrett Hale, POT, 4:56.91; 4. Peter Roth, VC, 4:57.57; 5. Jackson Leeds, NC, 4:57.69; 6. Andrew Cain, POT, 5:04.41; 7. Dominic Mueller, AV, 5:13.59

3200 – 2. Stone Gill, AV, 10:08.63; 3. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:25.27; 5. Peter Roth, VC, 10:51.64; 8. David DeClue, POT, 11:36.06

110 Hurdles – 2. Jarren Cross, POT, 17.13; 5. Bobby Lawson, NC, 18.50; 6. Lane Sikes, FRED, 18.57; 7. Landon Sprous, POT, 19.07; 8. Jake Flowers, NC, 19.49

300 Hurdles – 1. Jarren Cross, POT, 43.13; 4. Lane Sikes, FRED, 45.21; 5. Landon Sprous, POT, 45.37; 7. Sam Drury, VC, 47.61; 8. Joey Barlow, NC, 48.02

4x100 – 2. Fredericktown, 47:08; 3. Arcadia Valley, 48.38; 6. Potosi, 48.80; 8. North County, 52.12

4x200 – 2. North County, 1:38.41; 5. Potosi, 1:41.46

4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic, 3:40.85; 3. Potosi, 3:44.90; 4. Arcadia Valley, 3:48.80; 8. North County, 4:01.56

4x800 – 1. Potosi, 8:36.32; 2. Valle Catholic, 8:38.08; 3. Arcadia Valley, 8:40.54; 8. Fredericktown, 9:40.01

High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.77m; 2. Brandon Shrum, NC, 1.72m; 4. Luke Brabham, POT, 1.72m; 6. Brandon Santiago, POT, 1.67m

Pole Vault – 4. Brady Williams, POT, 2.74m; 5. Eli Fallert, VC, 2.74m; 8. Ashton Goad, NC, 2.44m

Long Jump – 2. Ralph Salinas, AV, 5.86m; 4. Jaden Kanan, POT, 5.42m; 7. Carson Saunders, POT, 5.15m; 8. Mark Heine, FRED, 5.15m

Triple Jump – 2. LeeAndrea Catchings, FRED, 11.50m; 3. Jaden Kanan, POT, 11.49m; 4. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.48m; 7. Carson Saunders, POT, 11.13m; 8. Jake Flowers, NC, 11.00m

Shot Put – 4. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 12.59m; 5. Jake Flowers, NC, 12.11m; 7. Marshall Long, FRED, 11.99m

Discus – 1. Marshall Long, FRED, 44.74m; 2. Zavier Winton, NC, 42.10m; 4. Nathaniel Wilson, POT, 38.48m; 7. Mason Lay, NC, 32.53m

Javelin – 2. Andrew Civey, NC, 50.32m; 5. August Palmer, VC, 34.74m

