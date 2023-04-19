POTOSI – Five event titles gave the host girls squad just enough breathing room to capture first place at the Potosi Trojan Relays track and field meet on Tuesday.

The Lady Trojans compiled 113 ½ points to withstand a challenge from Grandview with 112. Windsor pulled away from Potosi for the boys championship as 16 schools attended.

Kalie Thompson celebrated another comfortable victory in the discus throw – her ninth in a row this season – during her senior home finale.

Celeste Sansegraw won the 3200, took second in the 1600, and joined teammates Allison Land, Alyson Skiles and Kaydence Gibson for a 4x800 triumph.

Gibson also soared highest in the pole vault. Nora Henry delivered another shot put win, and Aubree Wilson ended runner-up to Thompson in the discus.

North County stacked up sixth in the girls team standings. Kenleigh Lange and Madelyn Love finished second and third in the 100-meter hurdles, and Ivy Maggard was second in the high jump.

Central junior Avery Johnson followed up her 100-meter hurdles victory at Farmington with another top run, and formed a runner-up 4x100 relay with Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott and Allie England.

Linley Rehkop edged Johnson at the line for second in the 300-meter hurdles, and placed third in the 100, 200 and long jump to amass 26 points for Fredericktown.

West County star Alivia Simily is 2-for-2 this season since adding the high jump to her schedule, and continued to thrive in the long jump for a second event victory on the day.

Valle Catholic sophomore Madelyn Griffard dueled with Sansegraw in distance races for first place in the 1600 and second in the 3200.

Potosi earned double relay crowns in the boys 4x400 and 4x800, with Valle Catholic taking second in each, and won five track events in all.

Landon Sprous again tamed the 110-meter hurdles. Jaden Kanan powered first across the line in the 800, and Ezekiel Sisk seized the 3200 for the Trojans.

Valle Catholic was bolstered by seven runner-up results, including two distances runs by Peter Roth, along with Joshua Fallert in the 800, Sam Drury in high hurdles and Joseph Flieg in pole vault.

The Warriors stacked up third among boys teams with Central, North County and surging Arcadia Valley in succession.

Kannon Harlow eased to the pole vault win after breaking the Central record on Saturday in Kansas, and ran with Hakin Wagner, Robert Petty and Jailen Welch to the fastest 4x100 time.

The Rebels earlier bagged the 4x200 win, and Charles Bockenkamp beat Potosi teammates Sprous and J.T. Cross to the finish in the 300-meter hurdles.

Wagner aced the triple jump and took second in the long jump. Bockenkamp added a runner-up 110 hurdles performance to a strong day.

Jackson Leeds reduced his distance by a mile compared to last Friday for a 1600 title. North County teammates Dane McCoy, Dillon Forney, Nate Peniston, Ashton Goad were second in a retooled 4x100 due to a recent injury.

Mason Lay grabbed second place in the discus, and the Raiders claimed third with Danny Gantz in the 400, Kollin Winch in the javelin, Brady Duncan in the pole vault and Isaac Gaugel in the shot put.

Sam Erbland emerged as point leader for AV by winning the 400 and finishing second in the 200 dash. Ralph Salinas captured the high jump, and Dillon Mueller was second in the javelin.

T.J. Bowling posted the farthest discus throw and second-best shot put to lead Fredericktown.

Chasten Horton collected 15 points over three sprints for West County, and Bismarck freshman Gabe Crocker was only topped by Wagner for second in a strong triple jump.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Windsor 126.33; 2. Potosi 97; 3. Valle Catholic 88; 4. Central 80; 5. North County 75; 6. Arcadia Valley 49.50; 7. Jefferson 48.83; 8. St. Pius 39; 9. Crystal City 38; 10. Grandview 21.33; 11. Fredericktown 19; 12. West County 15; 13. Van Buren 13; 14. Bourbon 12; 15. Bismarck 8.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Potosi 113.50; 2. Grandview 112; 3. St. Pius 84; 4. North County 64.50; 5. Jefferson 63; 6. Windsor 56.50; 7. Central 38; 8. Valle Catholic 36; 9. Crystal City 31, 10. Fredericktown 31; 11. West County 25; 12. Van Buren 19; 13. Arcadia Valley 17.50; 14. Marquand 14; 15. Bourbon 13; 16. Viburnum 6.

Local Boys Results:

100 – 2 Chasten Horton, WC, 11.59; 4. Jailen Welch, CEN, 11.71; 7. Tye Dalton, CEN, 11.78; 8. Noah Walton, POT, 11.79

200 – 2. Sam Erbland, AV, 23.27; 4. Chasten Horton, WC, 23.60; 6. Gregory Neubrand, POT, 23.70; 7. Robert Petty, CEN, 23.82; 8. Zachery Botbyl, FRED, 23.92

400 – 1. Sam Erbland, AV, 52.81; 3. Danny Gantz, NC, 53.38; 5. Dillon Mueller, AV, 7. Chasten Horton, WC, 54.51

800 – 1. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:05.31; 2. Joshua Fallert, VC, 2:07.25; 4. Wil Kuehn, VC, 2:07.96; 7. Connor Gibson, POT, 2:12.63

1600 – 1. Jackson Leeds, NC, 4:33.12; 2. Peter Roth, VC, 4:47.49; 4. Alex Smith, POT, 4:52.62; 8. Tanner Gibson, POT, 5:07.88

3200 – 1. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:19.97; 3. Peter Roth, VC, 10:36.00; 4. Drew Christopher, NC, 10:42.71; 8. Garrett Hale, POT, 11:36.74

110 Hurdles – 1. Landon Sprous, POT, 15.75; 2. Sam Drury, VC, 16.43; 3. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 16.77; 5. Jayce Bales, VC, 17.57

300 Hurdles – 1. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 41.65; 2. J.T. Cross, POT, 42.36; 3. Landon Sprous, POT, 42.59; 4. Jayce Bales, VC, 43.88; 7. Sam Drury, VC, 46.10

4x100 – 1. Central (Hakin Wagner, Robert Petty, Kannon Harlow, Jailen Welch), 44.78; 2. North County (Dane McCoy, Dillon Forney, Nate Peniston, Ashton Goad), 45.82; 3. Valle Catholic (Bryce Giesler, Tim Okenfuss, Joshua Fallert, Sam Drury), 46.00; 6. Potosi (Gregory Neubrand, Landon Sprous, Gage Mosier, Noah Walton), 48.76

4x200 – 1. Central (Robert Petty, Jailen Welch, Tye Dalton, Charles Bockenkamp), 1:35.21; 3. Valle Catholic (Bryce Giesler, Tim Okenfuss, Sam Drury, Jayce Bales), 1:36.46; 4. North County (Nate Peniston, Ashton Goad, Danny Gantz, Dillon Forney), 1:37.05; 6. Potosi (Gregory Neubrand, Noah Walton, Gage Mosier, J.T. Cross), 1:39.29

4x400 – 1. Potosi (Landon Sprous, J.T. Cross, Jaden Kanan, Luke Brabham), 3:35.93; 2. Valle Catholic (Joshua Fallert, Josef Flieg, Jayce Bales, Wil Kuehn), 3:37.63; 5. Arcadia Valley (Ian Held, Sam Erbland, Gage Douglas, Dillon Mueller), 3:43.19; 6. North County (Kyle Boyer, Brandon Shrum, Jackson Leeds, Danny Gantz), 3:48.58

4x800 – 1. Potosi (Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Ezekiel Sisk, Alex Smith), 8:29.88; 2. Valle Catholic (Joshua Fallert, Josef Flieg, Wil Kuehn, Peter Roth), 8:31.80

High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 6-00.75; 3. Brandon Santiago, POT, 5-10.75; 4. Brandon Shrum, NC, 5-09.00; 5. Luke Brabham, POT, 5-07.00

Long Jump – 2. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 19-08.25; 5. Nate Peniston, NC, 19-02.00; 7. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 19-00.00; 8. Bryce Giesler, VC, 18-07.25

Triple Jump – 1. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 42-05.75; 2. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 41-05.75; 4. Ralph Salinas, AV, 40-10.50; 6. Jamal Robinson, NC, 37-11.50

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 14-06; 2. Joseph Flieg, VC, 11-06; 3. Brady Duncan, NC, 10-06

Discus – 1. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 135-04.50; 2. Mason Lay, NC, 133-10.75; 6. Michael Chavosky, POT, 116-09.50; 7. August Palmer, VC, 114-03.75

Shot Put – 2. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 45-03.00; 3. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 43-09.50

Javelin – 2. Dillon Mueller, AV, 135-04.00; 3. Kollin Winch, NC, 134-01.50; 4. Jace Bohn, CEN, 132-09.25; 6. August Palmer, Valle Catholic, 123-09.00; 8. Michael Wolfe, POT, 118-01.75

Local Girls Results:

100 – 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.38; 5. Gracie Arnold, NC, 13.61; 7. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 13.69

200 – 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 28.36; 4. Kayla Miller, NC, 28.64; 5. Samyia McCloud, POT, 28.69; 6. Ava Bauman, VC, 28.78; 8. Jayden Pendleton, NC, 29.19

400 – 4. Allie England, CEN, 1:03.86; 5. Ava Bauman, VC, 1:05.44; 7. Kayla Miller, NC, 1:06.73; 8. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 1:09.16

800 – 4. Alyson Skiles, POT, 2:40.82; 6. Jazmine Morris, WC, 2:46.44; 7. Allison Land, POT, 2:47.91

1600 – 1. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:39.81; 2. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 5:43.45; 6. Allison Land, POT, 6:16.23; 7. Jazmine Morris, WC, 6:32.50; 8. Elizabeth Crouch, FRED, 6:37.10

3200 – 1. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:28.06; 2. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 12:41.67; 5. Emma Dettmer, AV, 13:20.41; 6. Katie Voepel, CEN, 13:36.22; 8. Carlee Moss, POT, 14:19.72

100 Hurdles – 1. Avery Johnson, CEN, 16.36; 2. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 17.86; 3. Madelyn Love, NC, 18.00; 6. Kya Gibson, POT, 19.62; 7. Carley Coleman, POT, 20.36

300 Hurdles – 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 50.70; 3. Avery Johnson, CEN, 50.72; 5. Kya Gibson, POT, 53.74; 6. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 54.07

4x100 – 2. Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Allie England), 53.15; 5. North County, 54.49; 6. Potosi (Samyia McCloud, Carley Coleman, McKenna Randall, McKayla Randall), 56.52; 8. Valle Catholic (Lydia Brown, Kyndal Chapman, Madison Joggerst, Morgan Schwent), 1:06.10

4x200 – 4. North County, 1:56.09; 6. Potosi (Samyia McCloud, Kya Gibson, McKenna Randall, McKayla Randall), 1:59.12; 8. Arcadia Valley (Kylee Hartwick, Cate Newstead-Adams, Paige Newstead-Adams, Kayla Sumpter), 2:02.90

4x400 – 4. Valle Catholic (Ava Bauman, Brooklyn Weibrecht, Madelyn Griffard, Gwendalyn McKlin), 4:40.64; 5. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Carley Coleman, Kya Gibson), 4:45.98; 6. North County, 4:51.60

4x800 – 1. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Allison Land, Alyson Skiles, Kaydence Gibson), 10:58.92; 3. Central (Haley Stephens, Taylor Sharp, Katie Voepel, Allie England), 11:42.41

High Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 4-11; 2. Ivy Maggard, NC, 4-09 3. Ava Robart, POT, 4-07; 4. Terra Fenwick, NC, 4-07; 5. Holly Reed, AV, 4-07; 7. Emma Dunn, AV, 4-05

Long Jump – 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 14-09.25; 7. McKayla Randall, POT, 13-05.50

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 35-05.50; 5. Darcey Wright, NC, 30-10.50; 7. McKayla Randall, POT, 29-08.75

Pole Vault – 1. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 8-06; 3. Abigail Layne, NC, 7-06; 7. Kaydence Allgier, POT, 7-00

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 117-03.75; 2. Aubree Wilson, POT, 91-04.50; 4. Meleah Lara, AV, 90-00.25; 5. Ava Penuel, FRED, 89-06.75

Shot Put – 1. Nora Henry, POT, 34-04.50; 5. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 30-05.00

Javelin – 7. Nora Henry, POT, 78-01.75