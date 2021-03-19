Potosi girls win opening meet

POTOSI – Annie McCaul swept both hurdles races plus the 200 dash, and shared a 4x400 victory as the Potosi girls won nine events during their season-opening track and field meet on Friday.

The Lady Trojans claimed the three longest relays, with Kaydence Gibson and Hallie Portell involved in two of them, and placed first among eight schools by a 95-point margin over Cuba.

Celeste Sansegraw won the 3200, Michelle Whitaker took the triple jump, and Gibson soared highest in the pole vault for Potosi.

Sophomores and freshmen made their varsity debuts after last season was canceled by coronavirus before it could begin.

West County sophomore Alivia Simily finished first in the long jump, and Arcadia Valley sophomore Sammi Layton was the fastest girl on the track in the 100 sprint.

The Potosi boys would up second behind Poplar Bluff in the team standings. Will Jarvis won the 400 and anchored a triumphant 4x800 relay.

Ralph Salinas earned a high jump victory for Arcadia Valley.

Girls Team Scores: