Potosi girls win opening meet

POTOSI – Annie McCaul swept both hurdles races plus the 200 dash, and shared a 4x400 victory as the Potosi girls won nine events during their season-opening track and field meet on Friday.
The Lady Trojans claimed the three longest relays, with Kaydence Gibson and Hallie Portell involved in two of them, and placed first among eight schools by a 95-point margin over Cuba.
Celeste Sansegraw won the 3200, Michelle Whitaker took the triple jump, and Gibson soared highest in the pole vault for Potosi.
Sophomores and freshmen made their varsity debuts after last season was canceled by coronavirus before it could begin.
West County sophomore Alivia Simily finished first in the long jump, and Arcadia Valley sophomore Sammi Layton was the fastest girl on the track in the 100 sprint.
The Potosi boys would up second behind Poplar Bluff in the team standings. Will Jarvis won the 400 and anchored a triumphant 4x800 relay.
Ralph Salinas earned a high jump victory for Arcadia Valley.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Potosi 195; 2. Cuba 100; 3. Poplar Bluff 97; 4. Arcadia Valley 84; 5. Windsor 78; 6. St. Clair 60; 7. St. Pius 53; 8. West County 50.
Boys Team Scores:
1. Poplar Bluff 226; 2. Potosi 153; 3. St. Clair 99; 4. Windsor 98 ½; 5. St. Pius 57 ½; 6. Arcadia Valley 47; 7. Cuba 30; 8. West County 6.
Local Girls Results:
100 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.42; 2. Hope Miner, POT, 13.50; 4. Lauryn Reed, POT, 13.61; 6. Alivia Simily, WC, 14.10
200 – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 28.42; 2. Sammi Layton, AV, 28.75; 8. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 31.01
400 – 2. Sydney Cash, WC, 1:10.79; 4. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV; 1:16.06; 8. Hannah Zielinski, POT, 1:31.14
800 – 2. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:51.25; 3. Hallie Portell, POT, 2:53.40; 4. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:55.73; 6. Carlee Moss, POT, 2:57.95; 7. Kya Gibson, POT, 3:00.27
1600 – 2. Hallie Portell, POT, 6:10.21; 4. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 6:14.95; 6. Kara Hovick, WC, 6:24.26; 7. Carlee Moss, POT, 6:27.07
3200 – 1. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 13:08.40; 2. Alyson Skiles, POT, 13:17.12; 3. Erica Standefer, AV, 13:26.48; 4. Emma Dettmer, AV, 13:29.09; 6. Gracie Shutz, POT, 14:14.96; 7. Kara Hovick, AV, 14:26.04; 8. Natilie Stricklin, AV, 14:27.30
100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 16.31; 2. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 20.60
300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 50.40; 2. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 1:00.68
4x100 – 5. Arcadia Valley (Arial Campbell, Chloe Boushey, Jayme Standefer, Cate Newstead-Adams), 1:00.20
4x200 – 1. Potosi (Michelle Whitaker, Paige West, Alize Litton, Lauryn Reed), 2:00.23; 4. Arcadia Valley (Ashtyn Amelung, Sammi Layton, Alyssa Glanzer, Hallie Vinyard), 2:05.79
4x400 – 1. Potosi (Hallie Portell, Kaydence Gibson, Kya Gibson, Annie McCaul), 4:40.58; 2. Arcadia Valley (Erica Standefer, Trinity Russell, Avery Jones, Emma Dettmer), 5:12.29
4x800 – 1. Potosi (Kaydence Gibson, Celeste Sansegraw, Carlee Moss, Hallie Portell), 11:12.25; 2. Arcadia Valley A (Emma Dettmer, Alyssa Glanzer, Trinity Russell, Erica Standefer), 11:25.14; 4. Arcadia Valley B (Natilie Stricklin, Mary Tevis, Gabriella Weber, Avery Jones), 12:39.21
High Jump – 2. Lauryn Reed, POT, 1.30m; 3. Chloe DeClue, WC, 1.25m; 4. Paige West, WC, 1.25m; 6. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 1.20m; 6. Sydney Cash, WC, 1.20m
Pole Vault – 1. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.15m
Long Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.43m; 2. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 4.17m; 6. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.00m
Triple Jump – 1. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 9.97m; 3. Alivia Simily, WC, 8.76m; 5. Kya Gibson, POT, 8.35m
Shot Put – 6. Nora Henry, POT, 9.09m; 8. Kami Politte, POT, 8.74m
Discus – 2. Kalie Thompson, POT, 27.44m
Javelin – 3. Chloe Finley, POT, 28.47m; 5. Hope Miner, POT, 26.72m
Local Boys Results:
100 – 7. Chasten Horton, WC, 12.63
200 – 4. Luke Brabham, POT, 26.29; 5. Gage Mosier, WC, 26.45
400 – 1. Will Jarvis, POT, 53.70; 4. Josiah Lantz, AV, 57.98; 6. Dillon Mueller, AV, 1:02.23; 7. Elijah Hicks, POT, 1:05.93; 8. Willie Carter, AV, 1:07.22
800 – 3. Griffin Hunter, POT, 2:19.42; 4. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:20.42; 5. Connor Gibson, POT, 2:23.38
1600 – 4. Garrett Hale, POT, 5:15.18; 5. Connor Gibson, POT, 5:15.91; 7. Tanner Gibson, POT, 5:20.19; 8. Christopher Strange, AV, 5:29.54
3200 – 2. Stone Gill, AV, 10:55.48; 3. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 11:02.96; 5. Ely Griffin, POT, 11:24.11; 6. David DeClue, POT, 11:41.81; 7. Caden Dettmer, AV, 11:43.75
110 Hurdles – 6. Jarren Cross, POT, 20.13; 7. Ralph Salinas, AV, 20.42
300 Hurdles – 3. Landon Sprous, POT, 48.27; 5. Jarren Cross, POT, 49.95; 6. Dawson Couch, AV, 50.84
4x100 – 5. Potosi A (A’Mondre McCaul, Brayden Isgriggs, Gavin Portell, Eligah Hicks), 51.89; 6. Potosi B (James Snider, Devon Marler, Brady Williams, Seth Greenwood), 53.35
4x200 – 4. Potosi B (Elijah Hicks, Devon Marler, Jarren Cross, James Snider), 1:50.08
4x400 – 2. Potosi A (Gage Mosier, Jaden Kanan, Landon Sprous, Will Jarvis), 3:49.91; 4. Potosi B (Luke Brabham, Andrew Cain, Gavin Portell, Hunter Griffin), 4:18.91; 5. Arcadia Valley (Caden Dettmer, Josiah Lantz, Dillon Mueller, Dominic Mueller), 4:18.91
4x800 – 1. Potosi A (Andrew Cain, Jaden Kanan, Hunter Griffin, Will Jarvis), 8:54.62; 2. Arcadia Valley (Caden Dettmer, Stone Gill, Josiah Lantz, Dominic Mueller), 9:08.95; 3. Potosi B (Ezekiel Sisk, Garrett Hale, Tanner Gibson, Ely Griffin), 9:19.22
High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.70m; 4. Luke Brabham, POT, 1.55m; 5. Chasten Horton, WC, 1.50m
Pole Vault – 6. Brady Williams, POT, 2.15m
Triple Jump – 7. Landon Sprous, POT, 9.33m
Shot Put – 3. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 12.32m; 7. A’Mondre McCaul, POT, 11.34m
Discus – 3. Braydne Isgriggs, POT, 34.59m; Wyatt Valentine, POT, 33.05m; 8. Nathaniel Robinson, POT, 29.97m
Javelin – 4. A’Mondre McCaul, POT, 39.24m; 5. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 38.55m