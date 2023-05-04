SIKESTON, Mo. – After placing fourth at last year’s Class 3 state track and field competition and fully recovering from subsequent shoulder surgery, Kalie Thompson is chasing loftier goals.

The Potosi senior is experiencing a spike in her confidence and performance level at the ideal time after another record-breaking effort on Wednesday.

Thompson shattered her own school standard by almost seven feet with an explosive discus throw of 125 feet, 2 inches, and extended her season-long win streak to 11 consecutive meets at the Sikeston Invitational.

Potosi finished third in the boys and girls standings among seven schools in a final tune-up for the upcoming postseason.

Nora Henry earned another shot put victory after setting a school record last week, and senior Celeste Sansegraw helped the Potosi girls triumph in three separate relays.

The unique meet format heavily emphasized a variety of relays. The only individual race on the schedule was an open 1600 that Carlee Moss won for the Lady Trojans.

Michael Wolfe earned the javelin title, and the Potosi boys claimed top honors in the traditional 4x400 and 4x800 events plus the distance medley.

Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Jaden Kanan, Luke Brahman and Alex Smith were each members of two winning combinations.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Notre Dame 86.50; 2. Kennett 77.50; 3. Potosi 76; 4. Sikeston 71; 4. Jackson 71; 6. Kelly 58; 7. Dexter 47.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Notre Dame 93; 2. Sikeston 90; 3. Potosi 71; 4. Kennett 70; 4. Jackson 70; 6. Kelly 49; 7. Dexter 48.

Potosi Boys Results:

Distance Medley – 1. Potosi (Alex Smith, Luke Brabham, Connor Gibson, Ezekiel Sisk), 11:30.12

800 Sprint Medley – 3. Potosi (Noah Walton, Gage Mosier, Gregory Neubrand, Tanner Gibson), 1:40.85

4x100 Thrower – 7. Potosi (Michael Chavosky, Austin Turnbough, Crockett Griffin, Jackson Valle), 58.58

4x100 – 5. Potosi (Gregory Neubrand, Landon Sprous, Luke Brabham, Noah Walton), 47.09

4x200 – 5. Potosi (Gregory Neubrand, Noah Walton, Gage Mosier, J.T. Cross), 1:38.25

4x400 – 1. Potosi (Landon Sprous, J.T. Cross, Jaden Kanan, Luke Brabham), 3:33.68

4x800 – 1. Potosi (Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Alex Smith, Jaden Kanan), 8:37.90

High Jump – 3. Brandon Santiago, 5-06; 5. Luke Brabham, 5-06

Pole Vault – 4. Brady Williams, 10-06; 6 Kale Johnson, 8-06

Discus – 3. Michael Chavosky, 111-02

Shot Put – 8. Jackson Valle, 37-01

Javelin – 1. Michael Wolfe, 128-08

Potosi Girls Results:

1600 – 1. Carlee Moss, 6:38.35; 3. Sophie Vance, 6:44.68; 4. Allie Heeter, 6:45.55

4x800 – 1. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Allison Land, Alyson Skiles), 10:48.51

4x200 – 6. Potosi (McKenna Randall, Francesca Zaban, Carley Coleman, McKayla Randall), 2:06.81

Distance Medley – 1. Potosi (Allison Land, Kya Gibson, Alyson Skiles, Celeste Sansegraw), 14:23.15

4x100 – 6. Potosi (Kaylee Stone, Kya Gibson, Kaydence Gibson, Francesca Zaban), 1:00.28

800 Sprint Medley – 7. Potosi (McKenna Randall, McKayla Randall, Francesca Zaban, Alyson Skiles), 2:11.31

4x400 – 1. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Carley Coleman, Kya Gibson), 4:43.05

4x101 Thrower – 6. Potosi (Baylee Valentine, Allison Hines, Riley Hines, Jazmine Ramsey), 1:09.43

Pole Vault – 5. Kaydence Gibson, 08-06

Triple Jump – 4. McKenna Randall, 27-06.00; 5. McKayla Randall, 27-03.75

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, 125-02; 3. Aubree Wilson, 91-01

Shot Put – 1. Nora Henry, 36-01.25

Javelin – 7. Blaire Miller, 85-07

Throwers Invitational

STE. GENEVIEVE – St. Paul Lutheran junior Elijah Propst delivered a superb heave of 159 feet to outlast 24 competitors as boys javelin champion on Wednesday at the Ste. Genevieve Throwers meet.

Dalton McBride from Ste. Genevieve held off Wil Kuehn of Valle Catholic for second place in that event, as Propst enjoyed a winning margin of 4.43 meters, or about 14 ½ feet.

Fredericktown senior T.J. Bowling captured the discus crown with Ste. Genevieve freshman Paul Taylor taking third overall.

North County senior Isaac Gaugel finished runner-up in the boys shot put with August Palmer of Valle Catholic edging Bowling for third by less than an inch.

Ste. Genevieve celebrated a 1-2 result in the girls javelin, as junior Alissa Grass posted another in a string of victories this season with teammate Kayden Huck taking second.

Ava Penuel of Fredericktown nabbed fourth spot in the discus, and Jamison Kemper of Ste. Genevieve was fourth in the shot put.

Local Boys Results:

Discus – 1. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 39.90m; 3. Paul Taylor, SG, 38.37m; 5. Mason Lay, NC, 36.68m; 6. Isaiah Dumas, SPL, 35.72m; 7. Zachary Naeger, VC, 35.12m; 8. Nathan Johnson, SG, 34.95m

Shot Put – 2. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 13.30m; 3. August Palmer, VC, 12.97m; 4. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 12.96m; 5. Jacob Schweigert, SG, 12.92m; 6. Mason Lay, NC, 12.35m; 8. William Folk, SPL, 11.89m

Javelin – 1. Elijah Propst, SPL, 48.47m; 2. Dalton McBride, SG, 44.04m; 3. Wil Kuehn, VC, 43.90m; 4. Hayden Barbarotto, NC, 42.17m; 7. August Palmer, VC, 39.34m

Local Girls Results:

Discus – 4. Ava Penuel, FRED, 27.15m; 8. Jayden Smith, NC, 24.87m

Shot Put – 4. Jamison Kemper, SG, 9.53m; 5. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 9.53m

Javelin – 1. Alissa Grass, SG, 36.95m; Kayden Huck, SG, 30.64m; 3. Ava Penuel, FRED, 27.33m; 7. Mary Flowers, NC, 23.39m; 8. Memory Raker, NC, 22.53m