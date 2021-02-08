 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pratt running to Missouri Baptist
0 comments

Pratt running to Missouri Baptist

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pratt running to Missouri Baptist
Submitted Photo, NCHS Athletics

North County High School senior Lydia Pratt signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to join the cross country team and continue her education at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University in Creve, Coeur, Mo. Pratt is a four-year varsity distance runner for the Lady Raiders, also specializing in the 1600 and 3200 events on the track. Also pictured, from left, are North County assistant coach Cassidy Cartee, aunt Susan Sweeney, MBU cross country coach Brennan Cape and NCHS assistant coach Josh Mullins. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News