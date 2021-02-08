Pratt running to Missouri Baptist

North County High School senior Lydia Pratt signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to join the cross country team and continue her education at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University in Creve, Coeur, Mo. Pratt is a four-year varsity distance runner for the Lady Raiders, also specializing in the 1600 and 3200 events on the track. Also pictured, from left, are North County assistant coach Cassidy Cartee, aunt Susan Sweeney, MBU cross country coach Brennan Cape and NCHS assistant coach Josh Mullins.