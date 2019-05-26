WASHINGTON, Mo. – Distance runner Darren Reese scored a pair of all-state honors on Saturday after missing the podium in two previous trips to the MSHSAA track and field championships.
The recent Potosi graduate converted both chances for a top-eight Class 4 medal, first leading a sixth-place 4x800 relay result in the morning.
Ian Lyons, Will Jarvis and Brett Lynch ran the first three legs for the Trojans before Reese held off a Webster Groves challenger at the line for a composite time of 8:09.00.
Reese was seeded 11th for the individual 800, scheduled for a few hours later, and surged to eighth for his second medal of the meet.
Potosi also qualified in the 4x400 relay, and the combination of Josh Allen, Isaac Gaghen, Will Jarvis and Reese placed 12th.
The most prominent result among MAAA schools belonged to a Farmington girls 4x800 team that featured three debuting freshmen at the state stage.
Senior Natasja Haffner, who competed three times on Saturday, anchored the group to fourth place overall with a time of 9:47.22.
She followed Lilly Earley, Alayna Sparr and Brianna Eaves as all four athletes became first-time state medalists. Farmington was shut out of the state relay competitions last spring.
Haffner went on to place 12th in the 800 while joining Earley and fellow seniors Kaylee Woodridge and Jaylyn Woodley for 10th in the 4x400.
Woodley placed eighth in the 800 as a sophomore. Wooldridge, who has signed with Division II program Missouri Southern, earned her first trip to the state finals.
The Class 4 action was condensed to one day and moved to Washington High School after a tornado damaged part of usual host venue Jefferson City High School late Wednesday.
Potosi senior Zach Haynes was one of seven competitors in the boys’ high jump to clear 6 feet, 2 inches, making his final attempt at that mark count.
He would ultimately finish 10th after tiebreaking criteria were applied. Haynes was successful in his lone tries at both 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet even.
North County senior Cole Ziegler, who also played baseball during the spring season, sprinted to 12th overall in the 200-meter preliminaries.
Ciarra Gross made her state return for Central, and placed 10th in the girls’ 200 dash while sophomore Liberty Coleman was 15th in the high jump.
Jake Casey was 14th in the 100 prelims, and Jeremy Jones recorded two separate long jumps of 19 feet, 6 inches to take 15th in boys action for the Rebels.
Both Casey and Jones were state medalists last year in other events, and will join the Mineral Area College track squad next season along with Gross.
Local Boys Results:
4x800 – 6. Potosi (Ian Lyons, Will Jarvis, Brett Lynch, Darren Reese), 8:09.00
800 – 8. Darren Reese, POT, 2:00.48
High Jump – 10. Zach Haynes, POT, 6-02
200 – 12. Cole Ziegler, NC, 22.81
4x400– 12. Potosi (Josh Allen, Isaac Gaghen, Will Jarvis, Darren Reese), 3:29.12
100 – 14. Jake Casey, CEN, 11.62
Long Jump – 15. Jeremy Jones, CEN, 19-06
Local Girls Results:
4x800 – 4. Farmington (Lilly Earley, Alayna Sparr, Brianna Eaves, Natasja Haffner), 9:47.22
4x400 – 10. Farmington (Kaylee Wooldridge, Lilly Earley, Natasja Haffner, Jaylyn Woodley), 4:11.07
200 – 10. Ciarra Gross, CEN, 26.25
800 – 12. Natasja Haffner, FARM, 2:29.85
High Jump – 15. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 4-11
