Rehkop chooses track at Evangel

Fredericktown High School senior Linley Rehkop recently signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in NAIA track and field while continuing her education at Evangel University, located in Springfield, Mo. Rehkop has qualified for the Class 3 state meet in four events over two years, placing 11th in the 100-meter dash and 13th in the javelin throw as the school record holder last spring. She has also earned multiple all-conference and all-district honors as a four-year starter for the FHS volleyball program, helping the Lady Cats win 49 matches over the past seasons and reach the district final last fall as their leader in blocks and serve receptions. Also seated, from left, are stepfather Jason Wade, mother Tracy Wade, father Justin Rehkop and stepmother Ashley Rehkop. Standing from left, are Fredericktown head track and field coach Joe Garrity and assistant coaches Gavin Krueger and Kody Tipton.