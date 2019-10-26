{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington XC

The Farmington girls cross country team advanced to the state sectional round after placing fourth in district competition at Jackson City Park on Saturday morning.

 Submitted Photo

JACKSON, Mo. – Five cross country runners from Farmington earned medals in the rain on Saturday morning by placing among the top 30 individuals at the Class 4, District 1 meet.

The Knights tallied 97 points and claimed the last available sectional bid for girls’ programs by qualifying fourth behind champion Cor Jesu Academy, Nerinx Hall and Jackson.

Sophomores Breanna Mathes (21:02) and Alayna Sparr (21:17) gave Farmington a pair of top-10 results, finishing seventh and ninth, respectively at Jackson City Park.

Aiden Moriarty (21:55) was 22nd and Brianna Eaves 29th as medalists. Kristina Ramos (22:34) rounded out the team score, followed by Kassandra Ramos (22:45).

Stephanie Anthonies of Seckman (20:17) became the race champion with three Cor Jesu challengers crossing the finish line next.

The sectional stage will be hosted next Saturday at Parkway West as athletes seek to qualify for state.

Collin Holifield returned to competition for the Farmington boys after missing the last two races, and posted a 5K time of 18:17 to finish 23rd.

Alex Green (18:48), Thomas Lee (18:56) and Gavin Hunt (19:01) narrowly missed the cut for next week’s sectional action at Parkway Central. The Knights landed sixth in the boys’ team standings.

Jaden Deaton (17:15) of Poplar Bluff claimed the individual title, and St. Louis University dominated the team chase with seven runners occupying the top 10.

Clayton Invitational

CLAYTON, Mo. – Arcadia Valley produced one medalist in each varsity race at Shaw Park during the Clayton Invitational meet on Friday afternoon.

Josiah Lantz (18:31) finished 25th in the boys race out of 124 entries, and teammate Caden Dettmer (19:05) was 42nd overall.

Senior Erica Standefer (22:44) crossed the line 27th in the girls’ 5K, and Alyssa Glanzer (23:50) had the second-best result for the Lady Tigers.

Jordan Borseth (18:37), a boys medalist in 27th position, and Lydia Pratt (23:47) posted the fastest times for North County.

George Gelzer (17:19) of Clayton and Merrick Hoel (19:47) of University City set the winning pace as individual champions. The SLUH boys and De Soto girls earned team titles.

SOCCER

North County 2, Poplar Bluff 1

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The North County boys soccer team split two weekend matches in the Rock Bridge Classic, defeating Poplar Bluff 2-1 in overtime on Saturday after falling 2-1 to the host squad on Friday.

Senior Grant Strauser netted the golden goal against the Mules, while Daniel Black also scored for North County (13-7).

The Raiders will travel to Cape Central on Wednesday in the regular-season finale. They hold the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Class 3, District 1 tournament.

TENNIS

Class 1 State Singles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Potosi sophomore Michelle Whitaker ended her breakout tennis season with two losses on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 1 state singles bracket.

Erin Jarvis of Springfield Catholic defeated her 6-0, 6-1 in the round of 16, and Marshall senior Carlie Aldredge claimed an 8-0 shutout in the consolation round.

Whitaker finished the year 18-7 overall in singles play, and collected conference and district titles amid a nine-match win streak that secured her first trip to Springfield.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments