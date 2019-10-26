JACKSON, Mo. – Five cross country runners from Farmington earned medals in the rain on Saturday morning by placing among the top 30 individuals at the Class 4, District 1 meet.
The Knights tallied 97 points and claimed the last available sectional bid for girls’ programs by qualifying fourth behind champion Cor Jesu Academy, Nerinx Hall and Jackson.
Sophomores Breanna Mathes (21:02) and Alayna Sparr (21:17) gave Farmington a pair of top-10 results, finishing seventh and ninth, respectively at Jackson City Park.
Aiden Moriarty (21:55) was 22nd and Brianna Eaves 29th as medalists. Kristina Ramos (22:34) rounded out the team score, followed by Kassandra Ramos (22:45).
Stephanie Anthonies of Seckman (20:17) became the race champion with three Cor Jesu challengers crossing the finish line next.
The sectional stage will be hosted next Saturday at Parkway West as athletes seek to qualify for state.
Collin Holifield returned to competition for the Farmington boys after missing the last two races, and posted a 5K time of 18:17 to finish 23rd.
Alex Green (18:48), Thomas Lee (18:56) and Gavin Hunt (19:01) narrowly missed the cut for next week’s sectional action at Parkway Central. The Knights landed sixth in the boys’ team standings.
Jaden Deaton (17:15) of Poplar Bluff claimed the individual title, and St. Louis University dominated the team chase with seven runners occupying the top 10.
Clayton Invitational
CLAYTON, Mo. – Arcadia Valley produced one medalist in each varsity race at Shaw Park during the Clayton Invitational meet on Friday afternoon.
Josiah Lantz (18:31) finished 25th in the boys race out of 124 entries, and teammate Caden Dettmer (19:05) was 42nd overall.
Senior Erica Standefer (22:44) crossed the line 27th in the girls’ 5K, and Alyssa Glanzer (23:50) had the second-best result for the Lady Tigers.
You have free articles remaining.
Jordan Borseth (18:37), a boys medalist in 27th position, and Lydia Pratt (23:47) posted the fastest times for North County.
George Gelzer (17:19) of Clayton and Merrick Hoel (19:47) of University City set the winning pace as individual champions. The SLUH boys and De Soto girls earned team titles.
SOCCER
North County 2, Poplar Bluff 1
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The North County boys soccer team split two weekend matches in the Rock Bridge Classic, defeating Poplar Bluff 2-1 in overtime on Saturday after falling 2-1 to the host squad on Friday.
Senior Grant Strauser netted the golden goal against the Mules, while Daniel Black also scored for North County (13-7).
The Raiders will travel to Cape Central on Wednesday in the regular-season finale. They hold the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Class 3, District 1 tournament.
TENNIS
Class 1 State Singles
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Potosi sophomore Michelle Whitaker ended her breakout tennis season with two losses on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 1 state singles bracket.
Erin Jarvis of Springfield Catholic defeated her 6-0, 6-1 in the round of 16, and Marshall senior Carlie Aldredge claimed an 8-0 shutout in the consolation round.
Whitaker finished the year 18-7 overall in singles play, and collected conference and district titles amid a nine-match win streak that secured her first trip to Springfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.