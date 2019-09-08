IRONTON – Seniors Brett Lynch and Kayley Heeter posted runner-up efforts on Saturday morning as the Potosi boys and girls swept the team victories at the Arcadia Valley cross country meet.
Cierra Lewis, Celeste Sancegraw and David Coroama also turned in top-10 performances for Potosi amid dry and pleasant conditions compared to an extremely muddy course last year.
Jaden Deaton (17:05) of Poplar Bluff and Margo Nea (20:33) of Dexter became individual champions by considerable winning margins.
Although Lynch (17:53) could not keep pace with Deaton, he successfully held off Bradley Ahrens of Windsor by 10 seconds to seize second place.
Coroama (18:28) finished sixth in the boys’ varsity race, while Jaden Kenen (19:39), Will Jarvis (19:44) and Ian Lyons (20:19) completed the Trojans’ team score of 65.
Coby Gilbert (18:52) and Jordan Borseth (18:59) wound up 10th and 11th, respectively, to help North County outlast Arcadia Valley among the top three boys teams.
West County had a fourth-place runner in each varsity division, including Cameron Stevens (18:07) in boys action. Teammate Cody Moore (19:02) was 12th.
Devin St. Clair (18:38) gave Ste. Genevieve a top-10 result in ninth, and Levi Wiegand (19:21) notched the second-best mark for the Dragons in 17th.
Josiah Lantz (19:02) took 13th for the host school. Lyndan Gruenke (19:12) of Fredericktown got 15th, and Bismarck freshman Tanner Martinez (19:13) overcame blisters for 16th in his varsity 5k debut.
Heeter (20:33) paced a superb showing by the Lady Trojans, whose point total of 32 resulted from five runners within the top 16 individuals. St. Clair was team runner-up with 76 points.
Lewis (22:25) secured fifth position and Sancegraw (22:51) was sixth. Fellow freshman Emily Hochstatter (23:49) crossed the line 11th, and Hallie Portell (24:02) claimed 16th spot for Potosi.
Alivia Simily (22:18) made an immediate splash for West County by delivering the top freshman time in the girls race. She passed Lewis on the final stretch to finish fourth.
Madison Otte (23:59) highlighted the day for Valle Catholic in 14th, one place ahead of North County distance standout Lydia Pratt (24:01).
Other top-25 runners from the MAAA included Kara Hovick (24:06) of West County, Erica Standefer (24:07) and Alyssa Glanzer (24:25) of Arcadia Valley, Haley Thedford (24:28) of North County, and Valle Catholic junior Mary Roth (24:30).
Twilight Invitational
O’FALLON, Mo. – The Farmington girls placed sixth and boys took ninth as 17 full teams raced Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Twilight Invitational meet.
Sophomore Breanna Mathes posted a team-leading time of 19:42 to finish 21st among 121 varsity girls at Pleasant Run Golf Course.
Alayna Sparr (20:18), Aiden Moriarty (20:18), Kassandra Ramos (20:20) and Kristina Ramos (20:26) moved through a pack that decided places 37 through 43.
Junior Collin Holifield (16:30) paced the Knights in 15th spot, and Thomas Lee (16:42) crossed 28th during the boys competition.
Madison Hulsey (18:29) of Lee’s Summit West and Charlie Teeter (15:39) of Webster Groves captured the individual titles.
SOFTBALL
North County 11, Jefferson 2
BONNE TERRE – Kennedy Kohler scattered three hits and struck out seven as North County completed a perfect opening week of softball on Saturday morning.
Emma Keen finished 2-for-2 while Emma Becker and Jill Wruck each finished 2-for-3 during a dominant 11-2 decision over visiting Jefferson.
Kohler helped her own cause with two hits at the plate, and allowed just one earned run and one walk while going the distance.
North County (4-0) also received hits from Cheyenne Dickens, Kiersdan Davis, Taizja Lawless and Emilie Morgan.
SOCCER
Fredericktown 3, Sikeston 2
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Nate Miller and Patrick Sikes netted goals for the Fredericktown boys soccer team Friday in a 3-2 triumph over Sikeston at the Notre Dame tournament.
Grant Shankle tallied in the 52nd minute to restore a 3-1 advantage.
Dylan Thornbrough and Trey Drake scored for Sikeston, which drew closer with 1:30 remaining before time expired on a comeback bid.
Fredericktown (2-2) dropped the fifth-place match 6-0 to Jackson on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia Valley 2, Kingston 0
CADET – Kirsten Day knocked down nine kills on Friday evening as the Arcadia Valley volleyball team opened MAAA Small-School division play with a 25-6, 25-9 win at Kingston.
Cierra Layton and Maggie Newstead-Adams highlighted the service game with 10 points apiece for the Lady Tigers (3-0, 1-0).
Maddie DeMent provided four kills with one block, and Katie Whited made five digs. Gracee Smith and Sammi Layton each distributed seven assists in the victory.
