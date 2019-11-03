Cross country teams from the MAAA Conference were dispersed over five separate district and sectional meets on Saturday in hopes of reaching state competition.
Five entire teams advanced to Jefferson City next weekend, including two from Arcadia Valley, and the Valle Catholic girls celebrated a district title in a tight battle.
West County freshman Alivia Simily notched her first individual district championship, while several other local athletes locked up top-five results.
Class 4, Sectional 1
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Farmington girls qualified for state as a full team for the first time since 2011 after placing fourth during their Class 4 sectional meet at Parkway Central High School.
The Knights landed one point behind Nerinx Hall for third place as sophomores Breanna Mathes and Alayna Sparr delivered top-10 performances.
Mathes (20:10), the reigning two-time MAAA conference champion, crossed the line in eighth spot with Sparr (20:22) two spots back.
Aiden Moriarty (21:02), Kristina Ramos (21:15) and Brianna Eaves (21:32) rounded out the Farmington score, followed by Kassandra Ramos (21:56) and Corinne Myers (22:52).
Collin Holifield (18:03) finished outside of the state cut in boys action for the Knights.
Class 3, District 1
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Festus earned a team sweep in Class 3, District 1 at the Notre Dame High School course, leaving fewer chances to move on for runners from opposing schools.
But Potosi would still produce four state qualifiers by virtue of top-15 times despite placing third in the girls standings and fifth among boys.
Senior Kayley Heeter earned a return ticket to the state race by placing seventh at 20:27, and freshman teammate Celeste Sancegraw (20:30) was right on her heels in eighth position.
Cierra Lewis (20:16) made it through by finishing 14th, while senior Brett Lynch (17:09) had an identical showing for the Potosi boys to continue his season.
The Lady Trojans’ total of 79 points was completed by Emily Hochstatter (21:52) in 29th and Kaydence Gibson (22:24) in 29th.
Alison Braun (23:00) led Ste. Genevieve, Ava Laut (23:57) paced Fredericktown and Haley Thedford (24:15) highlighted North County in their final meet of the year.
Other boys contenders for the Trojans were David Coroama (17:46) and Will Jarvis (18:28), who ended up 20th and 29th, respectively.
Devin St. Clair (17:47) had the fastest time for Ste. Genevieve, and Brayden Mullins (17:59) topped the Fredericktown contingent. Coby Gilbert (18:24) finished 24th for sixth-place team North County.
Class 2, District 2
ST. LOUIS – The West County boys earned a team bid to state by notching a Class 2, District 2 runner-up result at Spanish Lake Park, charting 18 points behind champion Maplewood.
Cameron Stevens (17:44) and Cody Moore (17:55) sprinted fourth and fifth across the line to propel the Bulldogs with help from Korbyn Miller (19:10), Chris Porterfield (19:26) and Thomas Kearns (20:03).
Noah Estes (17:23) solidified his chance to become the first state medalist from Kingston by comfortably holding down third place. Dylan Morrison (19:02) also advanced in 13th for the Cougars.
After posting several top-five runs at various events, Alivia Simily achieved another freshman milestone for West County as girls district champion.
Her winning time of 20:30 created a margin of 11 seconds from nearest challenger Zofie Christian of Metro, and paced three Lady Bulldogs within the top six individuals.
Sydney Cash (21:11) finished fourth and Kara Hovick (21:19) was sixth to clinch state berths, while Hannah Myers (23:20) was outside of contention in 20th.
Katelynn Coleman (26:07) led the Kingston girls.
Jefferson edged St. Pius for the girls team championship after a tie was broken by the sixth runner from each squad. Both schools totaled 63 points while West County amassed 69.
Class 2, District 1
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Every pass throughout the course and sprint down the final stretch were highly magnified in the Class 2, District 2 girls meet.
Valle Catholic edged Arcadia Valley by just two points, 53-55, for the team title as both schools managed to qualify narrowly ahead of St. Vincent with 57.
Mary Roth (22:15) finished second and Madison Otte (22:34) placed fourth among individuals for the Lady Warriors, who accounted for four of the top 10.
Nicole Valle (23:29) and Rachel Valle (23:32) raced in tandem for ninth and 10th, respectively, and Katie Kertz crossed the line 29th to cap the Valle title by two positions.
Senior Erica Standefer (22:43) guided the Arcadia Valley charge in fifth spot, and sophomore Mary Tevis (23:07) gained ground for seventh place.
Alyssa Glanzer (23:37) and Trinity Russell (23:39) competed in close proximity for 11th and 12th for the Lady Tigers. Autumn Thomas (24:47) and Avery Jones (25:04) stayed within the top 25.
Arcadia Valley grabbed the second qualifying bid for boys behind St. Vincent. Josiah Lantz (18:22) was the leading junior in the field, winding up third behind only Timothy Sloan and Carter Mayfield of Woodland.
Dominic Mueller (18:43) in eighth and Caden Dettmer (18:53) in 13th bolstered the Tigers, followed by Christopher Strange (19:25), Cyrus Amelunke (20:18) and Dawson Couch (20:21).
Peter Roth (18:59) is the lone boys state qualifier for Valle Catholic after protecting 14th place. Jordan Bales (19:32), Braden Coleman (19:37) and Josh Hoog (19:56) also posted sub-20 times.
Class 1, District 2
ST. LOUIS – A young Bismarck program reached a new standard and signaled a bright future with two freshmen heading to Jefferson City.
Tanner Martinez (18:44) will represent the Indians after taking seventh place on Saturday during Class 1, District 2 boys action.
Janson King (24:48) got 12th spot in the girls race, and Emma Cole (26:15) finished 17th.
St. Paul Lutheran junior Olivia Ayers (23:54) easily prolonged her season by finishing sixth.
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
