Sansegraw going distance for MSSU

Potosi High School senior Celeste Sansegraw recently signed a National Letter of Intent to run for the cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams while continuing her education at Division II program Missouri Southern State University, located in Joplin. Sansegraw is a three-time Class 3 all-state cross country medalist, and placed 13th overall with the fastest 5K time (20:04) of any MAAA runner at the state meet two weeks ago. She also helped the Lady Trojans capture a district title as the individual runner-up (19:40). Potosi placed third in the state during her sophomore season and fifth last year. Sansegraw has earned all-conference honors four times in cross country and qualified for the state track competition in each of the past four years. Also seated are her sister Olivia Sansegraw and mother Amanda Sansegraw. Standing, from left, are Potosi athletic director Steve McCoy, head cross country coach Amanda Politte and principal Jeff Gibson.