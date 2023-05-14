NEW HAVEN, Mo. – Just hours after delivering her valedictorian address, Alivia Simily embarked on becoming a return state qualifier for West County in three separate field events.

Simily broke her own school record in the long jump, placed first in the triple jump and also safely advanced in the high jump during the Class 2, Sectional 1 track and field meet on Saturday.

Valle Catholic sophomores Madelyn Griffard and Wil Kuehn likewise secured bids to the state meet next weekend at Jefferson City High School in three separate events.

The Warriors had their best results Saturday in the 4x800 relays with a pair of victories. Fourth place or better is required to reach the state level.

Simily captured all-state medals in the long and triple jumps last year, and will hope to increase that haul by one after adding the high jump to her repertoire midway through this season.

She placed second in sectional long jump with a new career best of 17 feet, 4 inches. Her winning triple attempt spanned 35 feet, 4 ½ inches.

Valle Catholic started the morning fast when Kuehn joined Josef Flieg, Peter Roth and Joshua Fallert in taking the boys 4x800.

The Warriors also pushed their boys 4x400 crew of Jayce Bales, Kuehn, Fallert and Josef Flieg to the next round by taking fourth.

Sam Drury powered ahead by placing runner-up in both hurdles finals. Kuehn crossed third in the 800, and Joseph Flieg claimed the last qualifying spot in the pole vault.

Freshman Ava Bauman gave the Valle Catholic girls a sectional title in the 800 while Griffard ran third fastest in the 1600 and 3200 distance races.

Those two runners combined with Brooklyn Weibrecht and Lydia Brown to win the 4x800. Hours later, that same combination ended up seventh in the 4x400.

The Class 1, Sectional 1 meet was contested simultaneously at New Haven, and featured a solid debut for freshman and lone Bismarck representative Gabe Crocker.

Crocker placed second in his best event, the triple jump, with a mark of 39 feet, 10 ¾ inches, and also advanced to state in the 400 sprint while settling for fifth in the long jump.

The St. Paul boys saw action in six sectional events, but produced a single qualifier as junior Elijah Propst launched the javelin 162 feet, 5 inches for second place.

The Giants moved five relay squads, combining the boys and girls divisions, forward from the district meet, but four landed outside of top-four results.

St. Paul placed fifth in four separate girls events, leaving only the 4x400 team of Elissa Blackmon, Carley Klima, Sarah Constien and Brylee Durbin around for state inclusion.

Class 2, Sectional 1

Local Boys Results:

800 – 3. Wil Kuehn, VC, 2:02.67; 5. Joshua Fallert, VC, 2:04.05

1600 – 7. Peter Roth, VC, 5:07.76

3200 – 7. Peter Roth, VC, 11:12.51; 8. Austin Ringwald, VC, 11:31.55

110 Hurdles – 2. Sam Drury, VC, 15.83

300 Hurdles – 2. Sam Drury, VC, 43.28; 5. Jayce Bales, VC, 45.05

4x400 – 4. Valle Catholic (Joshua Fallert, Josef Flieg, Jayce Bales, Wil Kuehn), 3:34.38

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Wil Kuehn, Josef Flieg, Peter Roth, Joshua Fallert), 8:35.10

Pole Vault – 4. Joseph Flieg, VC, 12-00

Local Girls Results:

800 – 1. Ava Bauman, VC, 2:29.23; 8. Jazmine Morris, WC, 2:56.07

1600 – 3. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:37.58

3200 – 3. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 12:40.70

4x400 – 7. Valle Catholic (Ava Bauman, Lydia Brown, Brooklyn Weibrecht, Madelyn Griffard), 4:38.48

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Ava Bauman, Lydia Brown, Brooklyn Weibrecht, Madelyn Griffard), 10:35.08

Long Jump – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 17-04.00

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 35-04.50

High Jump – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 5-00

Class 1, Sectional 1

Local Boys Results:

400 – 4. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 54.84

4x100 – 5. St. Paul (DeVontae Minor, William Folk, Brett Peak, Isaac Jordan), 48.41

4x400 – 7. St. Paul (Joseph Prade, Brett Peak, Wyatt Ziegelmeyer, DeVontae Minor), 4:00.41

4x800 – 7. St. Paul (Brett Peak, Grant Anderson, Jacob Carroll, Wyatt Ziegelmeyer), 10:09.17

Long Jump – 5. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 18-04.25

Triple Jump – 2. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 39-10.75

Pole Vault – 5. Brett Peak, SPL, 9-06

Shot Put – 7. William Folk, SPL, 40-03.25

Javelin – 2. Elijah Propst, SPL, 162-05

Local Girls Results:

800 – 5. Josie Berkerey, SPL, 2:52.43; 6. Elissa Blackmon, SPL, 3:01.40

1600 – 5. Josie Berkerey, SPL, 6:04.92

100 Hurdles – 5. Sarah Constien, SPL, 18.28; 8. Carley Klima, SPL, 19.05

300 Hurdles – 5. Carley Klima, SPL, 53.03

4x200 – 7. St. Paul (Sarah Constien, Valerie Govero, Brylee Durbin, Carley Klima), 2:01.58

4x400 – 4. St. Paul (Elissa Blackmon, Carley Klima, Sarah Constien, Brylee Durbin), 4:41.53

Triple Jump – 7. Brylee Durbin, SPL, 28-06.25