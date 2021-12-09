Sparr running miles for SEMO

Farmington High School senior Alayna Sparr recently signed a National Letter of Intent to run Division I cross country and track and field while continuing her education at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. She plans to pursue a career in Nursing. Sparr is the reigning MAAA cross country and 1600-meter champion, and has captured four all-state medals for two track relays and results of 13th and 15th places in cross country. The Knights finished second last month at the Class 4 state cross country meet. Also seated, from left, are her brother Trent Sparr, mother Kelli Sparr and father Brad Sparr. Pictured standing, from left, are Farmington head cross country and track and field coach Jordan Stone and assistant coaches Emily Harris, Brandon McIntyre, Adam Gross and Shawn Brumfield.