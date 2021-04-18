Sprinters propel Valle to Simpson Relays title

The Knights received a distance boost with Adam Perry taking second in the 1600 and Gavin Hunt placing third in the 3200. Isaiah Robinson was third in the triple jump.

Will Jarvis won the 400 for Potosi, and anchored a runner-up 4x400 relay behind Gage Mosier, Hunter Griffin and Luke Brabham. Wyatt Valentine and A’Mondre McCaul were third and fourth, respectively, in the boys’ javelin throw.

Oliver Robinson cleared 12 feet, 6 inches to claim the pole vault title for Central with Hunter Pirtle placing third. Teammate Charles Bockenkamp took second in both hurdles races.

Fredericktown standout Patrick Sikes was champion of the 110-meter hurdles. Lyndan Gruenke ran third in the 800, and Marshall Long finished third in both the discus and shot put.

Ste. Genevieve began the track schedule with a 4x800 triumph from Devin St. Clair, Nathan St. Clair, Levi Wiegand and Taylen Bader. Nathan St. Clair was third in the 1600.

Farmington finished second among 16 girls teams with a total of 103 ½ points, while De Soto earned the championship with five event winners and 121 points.