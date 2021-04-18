Sprinters propel Valle to Simpson Relays title

FARMINGTON – Teammates Luke McClure and Cory Stoll gave each other the strongest competition, and powered the Valle Catholic track and field boys program to an impressive title on Friday.
The Class 1 Warriors used a tremendous showing from their sprinters to outlast 13 larger schools and secure top honors at the Simpson Relays with 24 points to spare.
The performance further validated Valle Catholic as a serious threat both at the upcoming MAAA meet in two weeks and postseason action next month.
McClure became a four-time event champion to earn the maximum individual total of 40 points amid a team total of 111. Festus edged Farmington 87-86 for second in the boys standings.
Stoll was runner-up to McClure in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and the duo bookended a victorious 4x100 relay that also included Sam Drury and Bryce Giesler.
The Warriors also won the closing 4x400 with Josh Hoog, Mitchell Meyer and Jordan Bales following McClure. Stoll bagged 34 points overall while also taking second in the long jump.
Daunivan Welch highlighted the Farmington boys’ effort with an emphatic sweep of the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter hurdles events.
The Knights received a distance boost with Adam Perry taking second in the 1600 and Gavin Hunt placing third in the 3200. Isaiah Robinson was third in the triple jump.
Will Jarvis won the 400 for Potosi, and anchored a runner-up 4x400 relay behind Gage Mosier, Hunter Griffin and Luke Brabham. Wyatt Valentine and A’Mondre McCaul were third and fourth, respectively, in the boys’ javelin throw.
Oliver Robinson cleared 12 feet, 6 inches to claim the pole vault title for Central with Hunter Pirtle placing third. Teammate Charles Bockenkamp took second in both hurdles races.
Fredericktown standout Patrick Sikes was champion of the 110-meter hurdles. Lyndan Gruenke ran third in the 800, and Marshall Long finished third in both the discus and shot put.
Ste. Genevieve began the track schedule with a 4x800 triumph from Devin St. Clair, Nathan St. Clair, Levi Wiegand and Taylen Bader. Nathan St. Clair was third in the 1600.
Farmington finished second among 16 girls teams with a total of 103 ½ points, while De Soto earned the championship with five event winners and 121 points.
Caroleigh Berkemeyer set the fastest mark in the 800 after pulling away down the final stretch, and juniors Alayna Sparr and Breanna Mathes delivered a 1-2 result for 18 points in the 3200.
The Knights also dominated the 4x800 relay by 15 seconds with four underclassmen – Chloe Wood, Brianna Eaves, Aiden Moriarty and Brooke-Lyn Forman – then won the 4x400 by 5 seconds.
Carissa Cassimatis and Lilly Earley joined Eaves and Berkemeyer in the final victory. Kristina Ramos placed second in the 1600, and Courtney Swink was third in the long jump for Farmington.
Michelle Whitaker recorded a distance of 15 feet, 1 ½ inches to clinch the long jump for Potosi, which placed fifth in the girls standings ahead of Ste. Genevieve in sixth.
Kaydence Gibson, Hallie Portell, Celeste Sansegraw and Alyson Skiles crossed second to Farmington in the 4x800 for the Lady Trojans.
Potosi junior Annie McCaul placed runner-up to Ste. Genevieve senior Megan Aubuchon in the hurdles events, and added a third-place sprint in the 200.
Aubuchon was responsible for earning 36 of the Dragons’ 54 team points, adding a third victory in the high jump while joining Jaden Wehner, Marysa Flieg and Maci Reynolds for third in the 4x400.
Flieg broke her own school record in the javelin throw at 134 feet, 3 inches, yet finished second in an event featuring several likely state qualifiers.
Trista Grobe of De Soto earned the title at 134 feet, 8 inches. Farmington senior Jocelyn Cunningham – already a five-time winner this season – finished in third place.
Ella Bertram was best in the girls shot put, and Sam Loida took fourth in the 400 to lead Valle Catholic.
Central was paced by Liberty Coleman at third in the pole vault. Freshman Avery Johnson was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Boys Team Standings:
1. Valle Catholic 111; 2. Festus 87; 3. Farmington 86; 4. De Soto 70.50; 5. Potosi 61; 6. Windsor 59; 7. Central 52; 8. Seckman 50.50; 9. Dexter 41; 10. Fredericktown 38.50; 11. Perryville 37; 12. Ste. Genevieve 32; 13. Fox 14; 14. Oakville 1.50
Girls Team Standings:
1. De Soto 121; 2. Farmington 103.50; 3. Parkway Central 95; 4. Festus 68; 5. Potosi 65; 6. Ste. Genevieve 54; 7. Perryville 41; 8. Oakville 39; 9. Windsor 35; 10. Seckman 34; 11. Valle Catholic 32; 12. Central 20.50; 13. Fox 10; 13. Dexter 10; 15. Fredericktown 8; 16. Bayless 5.
Local Boys Results:
100 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 11.44; 2. Cory Stoll, VC, 11.52
200 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 23.04; 2. Cory Stoll, 23.25
400 – 1. Will Jarvis, POT, 52.60; 6. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 54.09; 7. Hunter Griffin, POT, 55.79
800 – 3. Lyndan Gruenke, FRED, 2:07.51; 4. Caden Mungle, FARM, 2:10.06; 5. Josh Hoog, VC, 2:11.14; 8. Peter Roth, VC, 2:13.56
1600 – 2. Adam Perry, FARM, 4:43.96; 3. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 4:44.58; 4. Taylen Bader, SG, 4:44.89; 6. Peter Roth, VC, 4:53.78; 7. Tanner Gibson, POT, 4:56.13; 8. Connor Gibson, POT, 4:58.18
3200 – 3. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 10:13.25; 4. Devin St. Clair, SG, 10:23.50; 5. Lyndan Gruenke, FRED, 10:24.72; 6. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:27.15; 7. Mason Currington, FARM, 10:35.29
110 Hurdles – 1. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 15.55; 2. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 17.40; 3. Sam Drury, VC, 17.54; 4. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 18.26; 7. Eli Fallert, VC, 20.51
300 Hurdles – 1. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 43.48; 2. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 43.74; 4. Jordan Bales, VC, 45.31; 6. Sam Drury, VC, 46.08; 7. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 46.65
4x100 – 1. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Sam Drury, Bryce Giesler, Cory Stoll), 45.29; 6. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Elijah Hicks, Gavin Portell, Luke Brabham), 48.84; 7. Central (Robert Petty, Gavin Lotz, Caden Casey, Ethan Gammon), 48.92; 8. Farmington (Logan Wallen, Brady Cook, Brenan Schaper, Caleb Truman), 49.27
4x200 – 5. Valle Catholic (Jordan Bales, Bryce Giesler, Braden Coleman, Mitchell Meyer), 1:39.12; 7. Central (Charles Bockenkamp, Jailen Welch, Robert Petty, Gavin Lotz), 1:39.99; 8. Farmington (Logan Wallen, Parker Dickinson, Michael Glore, Caleb Truman, 1:41.41
4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Josh Hoog, Mitchell Meyer, Jordan Bales), 3:36.63; 2. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Hunter Griffin, Luke Brabham, Will Jarvis), 3:40.87; 3. Farmington (Brady Cook, Isaiah Robinson, Daunivan Welch, Parker Dickinson), 3:41.52; 5. Ste. Genevieve (Nathan St. Clair, Levi Wiegand, Taylen Bader, Nolan Walls), 3:46.68
4x800 – 1. Ste. Genevieve (Devin St. Clair, Nathan St. Clair, Levi Wiegand, Taylen Bader), 8:33.49; 3. Valle Catholic (Braden Coleman, Josh Hoog, Peter Roth, Josef Flieg), 8:44.42; 4. Potosi (Jaden Kanan, Andrew Cain, Hunter Griffin, Will Jarvis), 8:45.89; 7. Farmington (Bryan Arango, Logan Fuchs, Sam Knight, Gavin Anderson), 9:15.57
Pole Vault – 1. Oliver Robinson, CEN, 12-06; 3. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 11-06; 4. Raymond Morrow, FARM, 11-00; 6. Eli Fallert, VC, 10-00; 7. Ethan Ogden, SG, 10-00
High Jump – 3. Sam Drury, VC, 5-07.75; 4. Brandon Santiago, POT, 5-05.75; 5. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 5-03.75; 7. Caden Casey, CEN, 5-03.75; 8. Mark Heine, FARM, 5-01.75
Long Jump – 1. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 21-04.00; 2. Cory Stoll, VC, 20-08.50; 4. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 20-00.25; 6. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 18-07.25; 7. Gage Mosier, POT, 17-08.75
Triple Jump – 1. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 41-08.75; 3. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 39-04.50; 4. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 38-03.50; 8. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 36-04.00
Discus – 3. Marshall Long, FRED, 123-05; 5. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 119-10; 7. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 117-01; 8. Brayden Lee, FRED, 107-01
Shot Put – 3. Marshall Long, FRED, 42-04.25; 4. Brayden Lee, FRED, 41-01.50; 6. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 39-08.50
Javelin – 3. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 135-07; 4. A’Mondre McCaul, POT, 133-10; 5. Tyler Williams, FARM, 132-07
Local Girls Results:
100 – 8. Neveah Dailey, CEN, 13.90
200 – 3. Annie McCaul, POT, 27.45; 5. Sam Loida, VC, 28.03; 7. Maci Reynolds, SG, 28.34
400 – 4. Sam Loida, VC, 1:03.85; 8. Rachel Valle, VC, 1:06.41
800 – 1. Caroleigh Berkemeyer, FARM, 2:26.48; 3. Lilly Earley, FARM, 2:28.98; 5. Hallie Portell, POT, 2:35.77; 6. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 2:38.91
1600 – 2. Kristina Ramos, FARM, 5:38.95; 7. Ellie Hinson, FARM, 5:46.37
3200 – 1. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 11:51.72; 2. Breanna Mather, FARM, 12:02.82; 5. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:24.53; 8. Alyson Skiles, POT, 12:57.22
100 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 16.97; 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 17.18; 4. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.64; 7. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 18.34
300 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 46.92; 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 49.18; 4. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 51.83
4x100 – 7. Central (Courtney Dortch, Avery Johnson, Neveah Dailey, Emma McGill), 55.50;
4x200 – 3. Farmington (Lilly Earley, Carissa Cassimatis, Courtney Swink, Caroleigh Berkemeyer), 1:52.68; 6. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Rachel Valle, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz), 1:55.71; 7. Central (Courtney Dortch, Rachel Raynor, Madison Young, Emma McGill), 1:56.59; 8. Potosi (Alize Litton, Michelle Whitaker, Lauryn Reed, Paige West), 2:00.32
4x400 – 1. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Brianna Eaves, Lilly Earley, Caroleigh Berkemeyer), 4:16.78; 3. Ste. Genevieve (Jaden Wehner, Marysa Flieg, Maci Reynolds, Megan Aubuchon), 4:23.47; 5. Valle Catholic (Rachel Valle, Hailey Weibrecht, Sam Loida, Katie Kertz), 4:33.19
4x800 – 1. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Brianna Eaves, Aiden Moriarty, Brooke-Lyn Forman), 10:18.90; 2. Potosi (Kaydence Gibson, Hallie Portell, Celeste Sansegraw, Alyson Skiles), 10:33.40; 4. Valle Catholic (Camryn Basler, Nicole Valle, Rachel Valle, Mary Roth), 10:55.30; 5. Ste. Genevieve (Gwendalyn McKlin, Cylie Carlson, Marysa Flieg, Alison Braun), 11:02.40
Pole Vault – 3. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 9-00; 5. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 8-00; 7. Karissa Holst, FARM, 7-00; 8. Ayla Schott, FARM, 7-00
High Jump – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 5-01.75; 7. Alyssa Stacy, FARM, 4-09.75; 8. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 4-07.75; 8. Jade Roth, FARM, 4-07.75
Long Jump – 1. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 15-01.50; 3. Courtney Swink, FARM, 14-11.25; 5. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 14-08.75
Triple Jump – 6. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 30-08.25; 7. Jade Roth, FARM, 29-07.75
Discus – 3. Kalie Thompson, POT, 91-03; 4. Sloane Elam, FARM, 90-08; 5. Julie Turnbough, FRED, 89-04; 8. Karli McFarland, CEN, 83-02
Shot Put – 1. Ella Bertram, VC, 36-00.25; 7. Jamison Kemper, SG, 30-04.25
Javelin – 2. Marysa Flieg, SG, 134-03; 3. Jocelyn Cunningham, FARM, 114-06; 5. Sloane Elam, FARM, 107-04