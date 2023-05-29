Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As her team struggled to duplicate its collective recent success, Kale Clements affirmed her status among the most explosive Missouri high school runners with an even brighter future likely.

The Ste. Genevieve sophomore collected two more Class 3 individual medals at the MSHSAA track and field state championships after bringing home four in her previous venture to Jefferson City.

Already established as the Dragons’ record holder in the 400-meter dash, Clements clocked a time of 58.44 seconds under sunny skies on Saturday afternoon to finish as the state runner-up.

Tackling a grueling schedule of six races on the weekend, including three preliminaries on Friday, she improved three places after claiming fifth as a freshman.

Only sophomore Elle North of Lutheran (St. Charles) prevented Clements from achieving gold, setting the stage for more duels between them over the next two years unless the Cougars jump to higher class.

“I was surprised to get second, but happy to do it.” Clements said. “I was hoping for a little lower time, but I’m good with it. I wasn’t thinking about my next race. I just had to go.”

Clements returned barely an hour later for the 800 distance final, when most runners choose to focus on either one or the other, and crossed the line in seventh place.

Like last season, Clements was a four-time state qualifier with two relays mixed into her schedule. She paced Ste. Genevieve with three sectional wins.”

Potosi standout Kalie Thompson arrived with a clear mission on Friday to turn a brilliant senior season throwing the discus into perfection.

Thompson finished fourth last season, and immediately directed her focus on chasing a state crown once recuperating from shoulder surgery in July.

An inspiring series of unbeaten results began to accumulate for Thompson, as she eventually pocketed 13 consecutive meet titles entering last weekend.

“I knew that I was going to come back stronger,” Thompson said. “However, the process was definitely hard. It hurt a lot, but I knew that I would be here, and I was going to do my best.”

Along the way was a breakthrough performance at Sikeston, where Thompson shattered her school record by nearly 7 feet at 125 feet, 1 inch.

With hopes of exceeding that mark on the grand stage, she landed an opening throw a 117 feet, 6 inches Friday that stood as the best among 16 competitors through one round.

But Palmyra junior Candra King began the finals with two enormous strikes of nearly equal distances, and won the state championship at 131 feet, 1 inch.

Five subsequent attempts by Thompson could not produce an increase from her first. One throw that could have challenged King drifted out of bounds.

“After getting first place all season, then practicing all week and consistently throwing 125 or 130, I was very disappointed with today,” said Thompson, who has signed with NCAA Division II program Maryville. “However, it was good enough for third place. I was really aiming for 40 meters today, but it just didn’t happen.”

Kannon Harlow was determined to take one more upward step after soaring to second place in the Class 3 boys pole vault last year as a sophomore.

After clearing a school-record height just a fraction of an inch below 15 feet last month in Kansas, the Central star was on pace to challenge for a potential state title.

On Saturday morning, Harlow nailed his first attempt at 14 feet and third successful vault overall to secure no worse than third place with a familiar obstacle still in his path.

Macon sophomore Caelan Harland achieved 14 feet, 1 ¾ inches to establish the lead, and was nearly burned for skipping the next two heights that Blair Oaks freshman Tomas Gonzalez cleared.

But Harland was clutch on his final chance at 15 feet, ¾ inches, or 4.59 meters, and repeated as state champion after three misses at 14 feet, 4 ½ inches kept Harlow in third spot.

Farmington featured a limited Class 4 presence this year at Adkins Stadium, mostly due to the gauntlet of elite distance runners scattered throughout its district and sectional.

Junior Evan Fuller managed to surge ahead, and executed an 800-meter run that would satisfy most competitors if not for lofty personal expectations.

Fuller finished fourth overall with a time of 1:54.46 that broke his own Farmington school record for the third consecutive week. He was a relay medalist last year in the 4x800.

Fuller used a strong kick to hold off Ethan Wilson of Helias Catholic at the line. Festus senior Ian Schram bolted from fourth place on the final lap to edge Josh Allison of Hillsboro for the title.

“I was surrounded by seniors, but don’t want to use that as an excuse to place lower. I still wanted to win,” said Fuller, who also earned all-state distinction in cross country this season. “As soon as you’re done with the first lap, and you’re already feeling rough, you know that you have to go on. And then the last 150 meters when you kick is equally difficult if not worse.”

Ste. Genevieve junior Alissa Grass was the top girls javelin thrower throughout this season in the MAAA with several meet victories to her credit.

All but ensured of her second consecutive all-state award, Grass removed any doubt when her fifth of six attempts on Saturday carried 125 feet, 10 inches.

That effort catapulted her from seventh place to fourth in a blink, and only a superior final heave from Mary Moore of Lawson bumped Grass to fifth overall after placing seventh as a sophomore.

“I hit my block, did everything right, and stayed focused on that one,” Grass said. “I was pretty confident coming in here. I just wanted to do better than last year, and did, so I’m proud of myself.”

Hakin Wagner persevered through pain, and wasted no time attacking the triple jump on Saturday in search of back-to-back state places in the event.

The Central senior established himself among the contenders with an initial leap of 42 feet, 10 ¼ inches, and neared that mark again on his final attempt to finish seventh after taking sixth as a junior.

“It wasn’t my best performance. I’ve been a little hurt lately,” Wagner said. “Seventh in the state isn’t too bad, but we know I could have done better than that. I am glad to be here a second time, so overall, it was a fun experience."

Wagner barely landed short of doubling his medal count for the weekend. He placed ninth and Harlow ended up 12th in the long jump on Friday.

“Yesterday, during long, I tweaked something and that took a lot out of me. So with my first jump today, I just gave it my all after a good talk with Coach [Mark] Casey. He helped me get through it.”

Central also celebrated a positive farewell for hurdler Charles Bockenkamp, who regrouped from a less rewarding junior season to capture his second all-state medal.

Bockenkamp qualified seventh during the challenging 300-meter heats on Friday, and claimed eighth in the final with a time of 42.15 seconds.

He last stood on the podium as a sophomore, taking sixth place, and gained a measure of redemption on Saturday after missing the meet entirely last year.

Bockenkamp was the last of four Rebels to contribute team points in the span of an hour.

FIRST TIME MEDALISTS

Arcadia Valley senior Ralph Salinas broke through for his first state medal in the Class 3 high jump on Friday after barely missing out last season.

Salinas cleared his first three heights without error, and topped out at 6 feet, 2 inches to secure a tie for fourth place with Jace Askew of Bowling Green.

By conquering his best jump on the first attempt, Salinas climbed the standings from potentially eighth place to fourth after taking ninth last year.

“It’s like a whole redemption. It feels good. My last year and on the podium,” Salinas said. “I was ranked pretty high, so I wasn’t too nervous. But I just had no energy after the first three jumps."

His all-state performance capped a busy spring. Salinas split game days and practices between jumping and playing for the AV baseball team.

“It was really difficult. It’s hard going to a baseball game with no practice, and then going to a meet and trying to jump six feet. It was honestly one of the hardest things I have ever done sports wise.”

Central junior Avery Johnson experienced a similar moment of triumph on Saturday by placing seventh in the 100-meter hurdles after settling for 13th last spring.

Johnson sealed her spot with a strong qualifying run, and clocked a time of 16.07 seconds in the final to finish where she was seeded.

Johnson credited a change in technique to knocking more than a full second off her state prelim mark from one year ago.

“I used to four-step and now I three-step,” said Johnson, who won a sectional title at 15.92 for a career best. “By taking fewer steps between each hurdle, it has made my times so much faster.”

Paul Taylor emerged as a breakout freshman in the area for Ste. Genevieve by quickly racking up numerous wins in field throwing contests.

He qualified for two state events, and shined brightest in the shot put with a fourth attempt of 50 feet, 6 inches that propelled his final standing to fifth from seventh after the flight stage.

Taylor got within striking distance of a second all-state award, but finished 10th in the javelin on Friday.

While Thompson was chasing a history for Potosi in the discus, Fredericktown junior Ava Penuel scored her first all-state honor as a newcomer to the event.

Penuel remained a three-sport athlete for the Lady Cats this season, but decided to switch from soccer to track and field as a throwing specialist.

Her first throw on Friday was enough to join medal contention. She improved to an even 109 feet on her fifth attempt, and notched seventh place overall.

“I never thought I would make it this far in my first year,” Penuel said. “I really wanted to get to state, but didn’t think it was possible. To get a medal here really exceeded my expectations.”

Junior Nora Henry gave Potosi a second field medalist in the shot put Saturday, albeit while expressing a degree of frustration in the final outcome.

Henry stacked up seventh overall, two spots below her original seed, but an impressive eight places better than her result of 15th last season.

She unleashed the third-best opening throw within the field during two flights, and bolstered her all-state status with a third throw of 37 feet, 8 ½ inches.

King delivered a massive throw of 44 feet, 8 ¼ inches to follow up her discus title from Friday with the Class 3 shot put crown for Palmyra.

FORBES GOLDEN AGAIN

North County junior Brett Forbes faced more competitors in comparison to last year, but repeated as a double state champion in the para shot put and discus throw on Saturday.

His fifth of six consecutive attempts in the discus spanned 23.21 meters – about nine feet better than his previous leading loss – and sealed the title while topping his 2022 mark by more than two feet.

Forbes also improved on his victorious shot put as a sophomore, going from 8.97 meters to 9.32 meters this time with an explosive fourth attempt.

Behren Truemper of Maplewood was runner-up in both para field events. Forbes has focused solely on throwing events over the last two seasons after racing in the track dashes as a freshman.

CLOSE TO PODIUM

Avery Graham extended her medal hopes in the Class 4 javelin competition by landing a third throw of 111 feet, 11 inches, to claim the ninth qualifying spot for the finals.

But that attempt was her best, and the Farmington junior remained in ninth place overall. She needed a distance of 115 feet, seven inches for eighth spot in her state debut.

Potosi junior Landon Sprous will have one more year to break through after barely missing the medal cut for the 110-meter hurdles in Class 3.

Sprous ultimately placed ninth after taking 12th as a sophomore. He clocked a preliminary time of 15.56 seconds, a mere two-hundredths from inclusion.

North County sophomore Brandon Shrum delivered a significant upgrade to 10th place during the Class 4 high jump after having no successful attempts at the state meet last season.

Fredericktown senior T.J. Bowling earned his first trip to Jefferson City among the Class 3 shot put field, and finished 10th after posting a mark of 48 feet even on his first throw.

DRAGONS DROP BACK

Ste. Genevieve was hoping for a third consecutive girls team trophy after taking the title in 2021 and rallying for fourth place last spring, but never gained traction in the standings while totaling 14 points.

Jamison Kemper covered 32 feet, 8 ¼ inches on her final throw to place 12th in the Class 3 shot put. The senior made her first and final appearance at the state meet.

Sophomore hurdles standout Kayden Huck was 14th in 100-meter qualifying on Friday, and did not finish her 300-meter heat about three hours later.

Freshman Abigail Merklin took 14th position in the triple jump, sophomore Hollyn Zangaro crossed 15th in the 3200, and senior Savannah Jerman ended up 16th in the 200 prelims for the Dragons.

RELAY ROUNDUP

The MAAA was represented by seven relay teams over the weekend – all from Class 3 programs – but each missed the podium without a top-10 result.

The Ste. Genevieve girls 4x400 crew of Cecilia Mooney, Merklin, Huck and Clements placed 11th after Clements turned a stellar final lap of 58.39 to pass multiple opponents.

Sadie Greminger, Hollyn Zangaro, Olivia Klump and Clements were 13th the 4x800, while Mooney, Kiki Asher, Merklin and Jerman took 16th in the 4x200 prelims for the Dragons.

Potosi competed in both 4x800 relays. The boys team of Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Alex Smith and Jaden Kanan finished 13th Saturday morning.

The girls team of Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Allison Land and Alyson Skiles ended 16th on Friday. Sansegraw will move on to Division II Missouri Southern next season.

Johnson joined Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott and Allie England to take 14th for Central in both the girls 4x100 and 4x200 events. That combination broke the school 4x200 record one week earlier.

TICKETS TO THE SHOW

Saturday marked the final varsity meet for versatile Fredericktown senior Linley Rehkop, who departs as a six-time state qualifier over the past three years before competing collegiately at Evangel.

Rehkop placed 12th in the javelin throw, compared to 11th last season, and was 14th overall in the long jump. She is the reigning MAAA champion in the 100-meter dash.

Two girls high jump events on Saturday featured four MAAA athletes. Potosi sophomore Ava Robart fared best from that group at 11th place in Class 3 after clearing 4 feet, 11 inches.

Arcadia Valley freshman Emma Dunn was 14th after topping 4 feet, 9 inches. Terra Fenwick of North County and Kiki Asher of Ste. Genevieve were each eliminated on opening heights in separate contests.

Farmington sophomore Brett Drye became a first-time qualifier in two Class 4 events. He finished 11th in the long jump while scratching each of his three chances in the triple jump.

Farmington junior Addison Waller-Brenneke finished 16th in the Class 4 girls discus after fouling on her first two attempts.

Potosi junior J.T. Cross made it to Jefferson City for both boys hurdles events in Class 3, and settled for 15th each time during Friday qualifying.

Potosi senior Kaydence Gibson made her third state appearance in the Class 3 girls pole vault, but was eliminated on the opening height of 8 feet, 9 inches, along with Dortch.

Dortch also bowed out while seeking to establish a new personal best at the opening height, and was among three members of the Central team to qualify for three state events this season.

England, who became first female athlete at Central to reach the state level in three sports during the same scholastic year, was 15th in the 400 prelims.

Ste. Genevieve senior Ayden Butcher and Potosi junior Brady Williams were among five participants removed after the opening height of the Class 3 boys pole vault.

Class 3 Girls Results:

400 – 2. Kale Clements, SG, 58.44; 15. Allie England, CEN, 1:03.88

Discus – 3. Kalie Thompson, POT, 117-06; 7. Ava Penuel, FRED, 109-00

Javelin – 5. Alissa Grass, SG; 125-10; 12. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 115-03

100 Hurdles – 7. Avery Johnson, CEN, 16.07; 14. Kayden Huck, SG, 17.11

800 – 7. Kale Clements, SG, 2:23.09

Shot Put – 7. Nora Henry, POT, 37-08.50; 12. Jamison Kemper, SG, 32-08.25

4x400 – 11. Ste. Genevieve (Cecilia Mooney, Abigail Merklin, Kayden Huck, Kale Clements), 4:16.95

High Jump – 11. Ava Robart, POT, 4-11; 14. Emma Dunn, AV, 4-09; NH. Kiki Asher, SG

4x800 – 13. Ste. Genevieve (Sadie Greminger, Hollyn Zangaro, Olivia Klump, Kale Clements); 10:41.53; 16. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Allison Land, Alyson Skiles), 10:49.40

Triple Jump – 14. Abigail Merklin, SG, 30-03

4x200 – 14. Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Allie England), 1:51.84; 16. Ste. Genevieve (Cecilia Mooney, Kiki Asher, Abigail Merklin, Savannah Jerman); 1:52.52

4x100 – 14. Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Allie England) 52.68

Long Jump – 14. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 15-00.25

3200 – 15. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:51.69

200 – 16. Savannah Jerman, SG, 26.98

Pole Vault – NH. Courtney Dortch, CEN; NH. Kaydence Gibson, POT

300 Hurdles – Hayden Huck, SG, DNF

Class 3 Boys Results:

Pole Vault – 3. Kannon Harlow, CEN; 13-11; NH. Ayden Butcher, SG; NH. Brady Williams, POT

High Jump – 4. Ralph Salinas, AV, 6-02

Shot Put – 5. Paul Taylor, SG, 50-06; 10. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 48-00

Triple Jump – 7. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 42-10.25

300 Hurdles – 8. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 42.15; 15. J.T. Cross, POT, 43.75

110 Hurdles – 9. Landon Sprous, POT, 15.56; 15. J.T. Cross, POT, 18:06

Long Jump – 9. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 20-09.75; 12. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 19-11.00

Javelin – 10. Paul Taylor, SG, 142-05

4x800 – 13. Potosi (Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Alex Smith, Jaden Kanan), 8:30.41

Class 4 Boys Results:

Para Shot Put – 1. Brett Forbes, NC, 30-07

Para Discus – 1. Brett Forbes, NC, 76-01

800 – 4. Evan Fuller, FARM, 1:54.46

High Jump – 10. Brandon Shrum, NC, 5-10.25

Long Jump – 11. Brett Drye, FARM, 20-09

Triple Jump – FOUL. Brett Drye, FARM

Class 4 Girls Results:

Javelin – 9. Avery Graham, FARM, 111-11

Discus – 16. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 82-08

High Jump – NH. Terra Fenwick, NC