State Track & Field: McCaul strikes gold in hurdles

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Annie McCaul spent her entire junior track and field season at Potosi trying to narrow the gap against eventual state champion and friendly rival Megan Aubuchon.

Both inspired and motivated by the success of the older Ste. Genevieve star, McCaul welcomed a high level of competition and patiently waited for her own crowning moment to arrive.

She would not be denied on Saturday afternoon. A senior campaign that could have been derailed by a serious injury suffered last September instead culminated in the ultimate reward.

McCaul delivered a final masterpiece for her athletic career, and captured the MSHSAA Class 3 state title in the 300-meter hurdles showdown at Jefferson City High School.

“It was bittersweet I would say, because I’m not going to college to run. I will be focusing on school, so that was my last race ever,” she said. “It was really good to go out with a bang, that’s for sure.”

McCaul repeated her status from last year as a double all-state medalist, but drastically upgraded in color to gold and silver after placing second during the earlier 100-meter hurdles final.

She dominated local opposition all spring within the 300-meter distance, often competing against her own school record when perceived as a prohibitive favorite.

The state final had a similar look as McCaul lowered her fastest time ever to 44.31 seconds. Only Zoe Martonfi (45.02) of Eldon and Elizabeth Riggs (47.27) of Wright City stayed within three seconds of her.

A smile began to emerge as she cleared the final obstacle, and was fully beaming once she crossed the finish line and raised her fists skyward in elation.

“I felt really good before the last two hurdles, because usually I’m dying and go over them with the wrong leg,” McCaul said. “But this time, I went over all of them with the same leg and it was a really smooth race.”

McCaul was among six female athletes from the MAAA conference this spring to qualify for four state events, and joined fellow graduate Sam Loida of Valle Catholic as the only champions.

She twice finished 14th following preliminary heats on Friday in the 200-meter dash and 4x200 relay along with teammates Samyia McCloud, McKenna Randall and Lauryn Reed.

McCaul was sidelined for about three months to rehab ligament damage suffered during a volleyball match, but began a gradual return to the basketball court prior to Christmas.

Albeit more manageable, the discomfort lingered and was evident when she suffered two separate crashes on landings during hurdles races several weeks ago.

“I started off really rocky with my ankle injury and everything, and was scared to come back,” McCaul said. “I battled through it the whole basketball season. Over the last few weeks of basketball, I became really nervous. It started to hurt a lot, but I just pushed myself extra hard in training and took good care of myself to get back into top shape.”

She stumbled awkwardly toward the finish line, and somehow maintained her balance at full speed on Friday while winning her 100-meter qualifying heat.

On Saturday, her form and pace were impeccable. Only a blazing performance by Westminster senior Brooke Moore prevented McCaul (15.27) from also securing the 100-meter title.

Three hours later, McCaul emulated Aubuchon by leading wire to wire and pulling away for the 300-meter crown. She placed sixth last year, two spots ahead of Ste. Gen. challenger Maci Reynolds.

“I don’t want to sound overconfident, but I’ve had nobody to run with this year and it’s been harder to run those races by myself,” McCaul added. “That’s why I really loved having Megan and Maci around last year, because they always pushed me to give my best every meet.”

Rebels soar among best

The Central boys program made a fleeting yet effective appearance for Class 3 action, as all three qualifiers headed home with medals on Friday.

Sophomore Kannon Harlow and recent graduate Hunter Pirtle added their names to a litany of pole vault standouts under the guidance of veteran coach Bill Martin.

Hakin Liddell likewise produced his first all-state honor in the triple jump, and the Rebels were safely locked into the team standings with 13 points.

Harlow finished second overall during his state debut, and would not concede defeat without making freshman Caelan Harland of Macon work harder for his title.

Harland was nearly flawless with only one miss in six total vaults, and topped out at 14 feet, 6 inches. Only two opponents – Beau Gordon of Centralia and Harlow = could challenge him past 13 feet.

Harlow nailed his first attempts at 13-7 and 13-9 ¾, and extended the battle while drifting right and clearing the bar at 14 feet.

Once Harland padded his lead at 14-3, Harlow needed to overcome his greater number of scratches over the course of the event with a taller number, but 14-6 was just beyond his reach.

“After the first meet when I jumped 14 feet, I knew that I had a shot to go big,” Harlow said. “As soon as you hit that top eight, you just feel great.”

Pirtle joined Harlow on the awards stand after taking seventh in a breakthrough effort at 12 feet, 5 ¼ inches. An earlier breach at 11-6 cost him a potential tie for sixth.

But the result was still satisfying. Pirtle peaked last season in the capital city at 11-5 while settling for 11th place, and credited training with Harlow for boosting his own improvement.

“I feel like I did great, honestly,” Pirtle said. “This year, I have been in a little bit of a slump trying to get anything higher than 12 feet. Today, I was able to do that, and was pretty happy with it.”

Liddell never scratched in six triple jumps, and propelled himself into medal contention right away with a strong opening bounce of 44 feet, 1 ¼ inches.

He remained third in the standings through five rounds once the field of 16 athletes had been reduced to nine, but three competitors barely eclipsed his mark on their last opportunities.

Knights multiply medals

Lilly Earley employed an aggressive strategy for the Class 4 girls 800-meter run on Friday, and set herself upon a path toward program history for the Farmington girls.

Bound for Southeast Missouri State next season, Earley obtained medals in all three eligible events and equaled 2012 graduate Emily Harris with a team-record seven for her varsity career.

Earley anchored sixth-place results in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, but only after clinching individual all-state honors for the first time during her two-lap adventure.

“I always feel like I’m dead after a race, but then I get out there on the starting line for the next one and feel 100 percent recharged,” Earley said.

She graced the front of the lead pack off the starting line, and alertly cut to her right on a sidestep when almost blocked by Marisa Janckewitz of Nerinx Hall and Isabel Erdmann of Clayton.

Jadyn Barnes of Kearney eventually surged to the win, but Earley left herself enough room to operate around traffic and maintain a 2:22.07 medal time.

“My main focus is this race was that I didn’t want to be boxed in, because whenever that happens, it’s hard to get out. So I made sure to go out strong,” Earley said. “I was seeded second, so that’s sort of a downfall, but honestly, I’m OK with it. I have another medal, an individual one this time.”

Chloe Wood ran the opening leg in both scoring relays, while Alayna Sparr, Brooke-lyn Forman, Emma Gerstner and Grace Shuburt ran middle portions of the races.

Gerstner has been a sentimental favorite for the Knights since returning from knee surgery last year to thrive again in three sports.

The current MAAA champion of the long and triple jumps and future Mineral Area College athlete was a four-time qualifier this season, and like Earley, notched her first individual all-state award.

Gerstner was the long jump leader after one round, posting a new school-record mark of 17 feet, 8 inches, and withstood a couple of ensuing scratches to cement third place overall.

“I broke my own record, so I’m really excited about that and just to be on the podium,” said Gerstner, who was only 1 ¼ inches short of the final winning leap by Ruskin senior Todjai Ross. “I was seeded fifth and got third, so I’m happy with that.”

“I try to rest before I jump and keep my legs fresh. I honestly think that running the 4x1 earlier may have helped me a little bit,” she added. “My first jump is always my best jump, so I try to go all out there.”

Farmington celebrated one medal run on the boys side, thanks to a strong effort from its 4x800 relay squad of Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Gavin Hunt and Drew Felker.

The quartet rolled to fourth place overall at 8:05.86 with Felker clocking its only sub-2 minute leg. That identical combination faded to 15th place in a subsequent 4x400 qualifying heat.

Felker solidified his distinction as a three-sport all-state athlete for Farmington after being previously recognized from the football and wrestling teams.

Layton sprints to podium

Sammi Layton carried 12 months of haunting frustration from falling painfully short of an all-state accolade. In her case last season, it was a matter of just 0.07 seconds in her best event.

After placing ninth in the 200-meter dash for Class 2 as a sophomore, the Arcadia Valley star and reigning fastest sprinter in the MAAA conference decided that she wanted more.

Layton even skipped her junior volleyball season to focus on intensified track training, and the emotion was evident on Saturday once her plans became reality.

She became a double medalist in the larger Class 3 after bolting to sixth place in the 200 and seventh in the 100, breaking both of her own school records in the process.

“I love volleyball, but when I’m on the track, it just feels so natural,” Layton said. “It feels so good getting on the podium. I worked so hard just trying to get where I am,”

Layton covered the 100 in a span of 12.30 seconds, and joined former distance standout Saga Barzowski as the only female track athletes at AV to achieve all-state status.

The opportunity nearly eluded her. Layton claimed the eighth and last qualifying spot by 0.04 seconds, then capitalized on the reprieve by moving up one position in the final.

A time of 25.41 in the 200 final trimmed nearly a full second from her Friday heat, and capped a season journey that included conference, district and sectional sweeps of her solo races.

“I tripped up yesterday in the 100,” Layton said. “And these girls are all so quick, so today I just wanted to get a PR and do well.”

Big throw for Thompson

Kalie Thompson is bracing for an arduous recovery process over the next several months, but shoulder surgery remains on hold for now.

The Potosi junior punctuated a stellar season as a discus thrower on Saturday by securing a Class 3 state medal that narrowly eluded her grasp last year.

Able to compete in an event without having to fully raise her right arm, Thompson instantly established herself as a prime contender for the title by uncorking a school-record toss.

Her first and best attempt traveled 117 feet, 5 inches, and earned the overall lead two rounds into the second flight. The next launch landed 15 inches shorter, and Thompson finished fourth overall.

“I think this was really good. Last year, I came in for the first time and was just excited to be here,” she said. “It did suck, being one throw away, but this year I was like ‘I’m seeded fifth. Let’s just try to move up.’ My goal was to get fourth or above, and I did it.”

Phajjia Gordon of Lamar fired a stunning fifth attempt of 122 feet, 1 inch for the championship, holding off Palmyra sophomore Candra King and Bowling Green junior Andrea Korte, who edged Thompson for third place on her final try.

Thompson entered her 16th meet this spring already holding 11 victories that encompassed the MAAA, district and sectional contests within the previous month alone.

“I still get stressed out before every meet, but I feel more confident now because I’ve worked on my form and technique and know that I can do it,” Thompson said. “After the first throw today, I knew that I had broken my PR and got a new school record. So I felt pretty solid.”

She has one more imminent commitment to fulfill this weekend, representing Missouri at the Great Southwest Classic meet in Albuquerque, N.M.

“I can’t do anything this summer or during the basketball and volleyball seasons, but it doesn’t really hurt when I throw disc,” she said. “It’s really the only sport I can work on right now.”

High mark for Forbes

Para events were introduced by MSHSAA to the state meet format a few years ago, and the races have routinely drawn the loudest ovations from attending fans numbering in the thousands.

North County sophomore Brett Forbes participated as a thrower in a more isolated setting, but received his cheers once arriving at the podium as champion of both the mixed class discus and shot put.

In his state return after admittedly feeling more nervous as a freshman, Forbes unleashed a personal best discus throw from the platform of 73 feet, 11 inches on his initial attempt.

“I felt like it came off my hand wrong, but I’m still happy to get a PR,” Forbes said. “It wasn’t like a disqualification throw, but also wasn’t the best I can do. I just want to get PR after PR each meet.”

That distance topped his winning mark from last spring by more than 10 feet. Earlier Saturday, he also improved to a victorious mark of 29 feet, 5 ¼ inches in the shot put.

Several close calls

Farmington was within striking distance of a much stronger podium presence in Class 4. Gerstner placed 10th in the triple jump of Saturday following her stellar long jump performance on Friday.

She also anchored a 10th-place 4x100 relay squad that included fellow seniors Courtney Swink and Abby Robbins as junior Carissa Cassimatis handled the opening leg.

Jade Roth established a new personal best of 5 feet, 3 inches at the MAAA conference meet, and nearly equaled that standard while winning a sectional title.

Although she improved by three places to 11th compared to last year’s state competition, Roth peaked after sticking her third attempt at 4 feet, 10 inches Friday morning.

Linley Rehkop, the lone representative of the Fredericktown program, qualified for multiple Class 3 state events again this year. She sprinted to 11th in the 100 and threw the javelin 13th farthest.

Sparr sought a solo medal in the 1600 on Friday afternoon, but drifted back to 11th overall after holding eighth position when the opening lap concluded.

Daunivan Welch made his second straight appearance for the Knights in the long jump, and wound up 11th while topping his best attempt as a junior by 17 inches.

Arcadia Valley junior Ralph Salinas was perfect on his first three attempts in the Class 3 boys high jump, was meshed among a four-way tie for seventh place in medal contention.

Salinas needed for Notre Dame junior Gregory Dennis and St. Charles West senior Braden Goellner to miss their third chances at 6 feet, 1 ½ inches to avoid slipping back to ninth.

But Goellner instead passed for one defining leap at 6-2 ½, and went on to capture the state title with a remarkable progression all the way to 6 feet, 11 inches. Dennis also shined in response to finish third.

Kaydence Gibson also finished three spots better than last season at 11th for Potosi in the Class 3 girls pole vault. She stayed in contention by grazing the bar on a successful clearance at 8 feet, 9 inches.

Tickets to the show

Recent graduate Karlee LaChance reached the state level in three events to lead the Central girls, who were eliminated during six preliminary heat races on Friday.

Medal hopes ended with a 14th place effort in the 4x400, one of three relays in which the Lady Rebels qualified. LaChance was joined by Taylor Sharp, Allie England and sophomore Madison Young, who is currently moving out of the school district.

LaChance, who signed with Central Methodist, ran 14th with Young taking 15th in the individual 400. Central received two 13th-place showings from Avery Johnson in the 100-meter hurdles and Nevaeh Dailey in the 100 dash.

The 4x100 combination of Courtney Dortch, Johnson, England and Dailey settled for 14th spot after breaking a new school record four days earlier at the rain-delayed sectional meet.

Potosi finished 14th in the Class 3 girls 4x200 and 16th in the 4x800 after qualifying for the second straight year. Nora Henry debuted in Jefferson City for 15th in the shot put.

The Class 3 boys 4x800 relay saw Ste. Genevieve (Mason Gegg, Nathan St. Clair, Kaden Flye and Levi Wiegand) place 13th with Potosi (Ezekiel Sisk, Jaden Kanan, Tanner Gibson, Garrett Hale) one spot back.

Landon Sprous took 12th in the 110-meter high hurdles while Sisk claimed 13th at the 3200 distance and Jarren Cross was 15th in the 300-meter hurdles for Potosi.

Austin McBride stacked up 13th in the Class 3 boys discus throw for Ste. Genevieve, and Arcadia Valley senior Caden Dettmer ran 15th in the 800.

North County freshman Brandon Shrum and Potosi freshman Ava Robart missed three attempts at the opening marks of their respective high jump events.

Class 3 Girls Results:

300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 44.31; 10. Kayden Huck, SG, 50.65

800 – 2. Abby Moore, SG, 2:17.82; 4. Kale Clements, SG, 2:21.90

4x800 – 2. Ste. Genevieve (Sadie Greminger, Hollyn Zangaro, Kale Clements, Abby Moore), 9:45.02; 16. Potosi (Alyson Skiles, Kaydence Gibson, Carlee Moss, Celeste Sansegraw), 11:00.09

100 Hurdles – 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 15.27; 12. Kayden Huck, SG, 17.39; 13. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.42

Discus – 4. Kalie Thompson, POT, 35.78m

400 – 5. Kale Clements, SG, 58.90; 14. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:03.11; 15. Madison Young, CEN, 1:05.77

4x400 – 5. Ste. Genevieve (Kayden Huck, Sadie Greminger, Abby Moore, Kale Clements), 4:13.42; 14. Central (Madison Young, Allie England, Taylor Sharp, Karlee LaChance), 4:29.08

200 – 6. Sammi Layton, AV, 25.41; 14. Annie McCaul, POT, 27.33

Javelin – 7. Alissa Grass, SG, 36.04m; 13. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 30.86m

1600 – 7. Abby Moore, SG, 5:21.58

100 – 7. Sammi Layton, AV, 12.30; 11. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.36; 13. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 13.55

Pole Vault – 11. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.67m

4x200 – 14. Potosi (Samyia McCloud, McKenna Randall, Lauryn Reed, Annie McCaul), 1:52.13; 16. Central (Courtney Dortch, Allie England, Madison Young, Karlee LaChance), 1:52.86

4x100 – 14. Central (Courtney Dortch, Avery Johnson, Allie England, Nevaeh Dailey), 52.80

Shot Put – 15. Nora Henry, POT, 9.59m

High Jump – NH. Ava Robart, POT

3200 – 15. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:50.68

Class 4 Girls Results:

Long Jump – 3. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 5.39m

800 – 6. Lilly Earley, FARM, 2:22.07

4x800 – 6. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Alayna Sparr, Brooke-lyn Forman, Lilly Earley), 9:55.40

4x400 – 6. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Emma Gerstner, Grace Shuburt, Lilly Earley), 4:09.62

4x100 – 10. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Abby Robbins, Courtney Swink, Emma Gerstner), 50.85

Triple Jump – 10. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 10.46m

High Jump – 11. Jade Roth, FARM, 1.48m

1600 – 11. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 5:24.90

Class 3 Boys Results:

Pole Vault – 2. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 4.28m; 7. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.79m

Triple Jump – 6. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 13.44m

High Jump – 9. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.87m

110 Hurdles – 12. Landon Sprous, POT, 16.38

3200 – 13. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:14.08

Discus – 13. Austin McBride, SG, 41.10m

4x800 – 13. Ste. Genevieve (Mason Gegg, Nathan St. Clair, Kaden Flye, Levi Wiegand), 8:36.00; 14. Potosi (Ezekiel Sisk, Jaden Kanan, Tanner Gibson, Garrett Hale), 8:42.70

300 Hurdles – 15. Jarren Cross, POT, 43.55

800 – 15. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:06.63

Class 4 Boys Results:

Para Shot Put – 1. Brett Forbes, NC, 8.97m

Para Discus – 1. Brett Forbes, NC, 22.52m

4x800 – 4. Farmington (Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Gavin Hunt, Drew Felker), 8:05.86

Long Jump – 11. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 6.58m

