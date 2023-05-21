JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Alivia Simily was able to smile at her supporters from a higher vantage point on the awards podium this year at the MSHSAA track and field championships.

The most decorated and lone three-sport, all-state athlete in West County history repeated as a double Class 2 medalist while officially wrapping her varsity career on Saturday.

Junior javelin thrower Elijah Propst equaled the best event finish ever for St. Paul Lutheran, and Valle Catholic collected five medals over the two-day gathering at Adkins Stadium.

Simily improved from fifth place to fourth in triple jump and eighth place to fifth in long jump, compared to last season. She also qualified for the first time in high jump.

Simily made necessary adjustments within her technique during each scoring performance over the weekend, and executed big jumps with pressure building and the margin for error dwindling.

She spanned 34 feet, 7 ¾ inches on her fifth of six total attempts Friday in the triple jump – her best event – to create a tighter hold on fourth place.

“My knees have been hurting me for the last couple of days. So I knew that to get a good jump in, I would have to get down the line faster,” Simily said.

In the long jump on Saturday, Simily again improved her overall mark on the fifth try to 16 feet, 2 ½ inches. But she remained lodged in ninth place after being recently surpassed by four opponents.

Simily found something extra when she needed it most. A final attempt of 17 feet, 1 ¼ inches propelled her four spots higher in the standings and a mere half-inch outside of third place.

“I originally wanted to be top five, so fifth is pretty good,” she said. “If I wouldn’t have jumped well on my last jump, then I would not have made all-state, so I’m grateful. Being here last year helped me to understand what it takes to get it.”

Simily decided to introduce the high jump into her normal routine about two months ago, and instantly won her first varsity competition in the event.

She encountered a field of experienced opponents at the state level, however, and was eliminated after clearing the first two assigned heights.

Simily overcame adversity when an iron deficiency diminished her stamina after capturing an all-state cross country medal as a freshman.

Her determination to regain full capacity has since been rewarded. Simily was twice selected as a Class 3 all-state basketball point guard while leading West County to consecutive final four appearances.

“I just glad to represent West County. I feel like we are all a family there, and everyone supports me,” said Simily, who will compete in both basketball and track and field next season at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy. “I’m lucky to be part of a great senior class and school of athletes.”

Valle Catholic also celebrated a pair of double medalists for medium distance running as sophomore Wil Kuehn and freshman Ava Bauman picked up points during relay and individual races.

Kuehn posted a time of 2:01.09 in the 800-meter run amid cool conditions on Friday, and chose his spot to pass two competitors on the second lap for fifth place overall.

“I’ve been working really hard all year, and I think it showed at the end of the race,” Kuehn said. “There on the last straight, I like to turn it on.”

Kuehn anchored a 4x400 relay squad that finished 14th in the rainy preliminary round later Friday, but returned for a second all-state effort on Saturday.

Fellow 4x800 relay members Josef Flieg, Peter Roth and Joshua Fallert contributed to a fifth-place showing. The Warriors briefly led when Kuehn turned in the fastest opening leg.

Senior Joseph Flieg cleared his first attempt at 3.90 meters – or 12 feet, 9 ½ inches – and third straight try overall to secure sixth place in the boys pole vault for Valle Catholic.

After the medal was draped around his neck, Flieg flipped over his bib number to reveal the message: “Thank you Mom + Dad.”

Valle Catholic senior Sam Drury was poised to punctuate his high school career in all-state fashion until an unfortunate mistake by MSHSAA officials negated his previous qualifying effort.

Drury held seventh place following the second preliminary heat of the 110-meter hurdles when the track was still dry on Friday. But a protest was filed and granted on the grounds that some hurdles were set either at improper heights or spacing.

The qualifying heats were redone just before 6 p.m., or about 2 ½ hours after cool and lingering rain had begun to fall, and Drury wound up outside of medal contention in 11th.

Drury, who recovered from a serious knee injury to deliver strong football and basketball seasons for the Warriors, also landed 11th in the 300-meter hurdles.

The Valle Catholic girls arrived as the reigning state runner-up team before joining larger Class 2, and were focused on individual event aspirations after graduating state champion Sam Loida among other seniors.

Sophomore Madelyn Griffard was the only returner from last year’s second-place 4x800 crew, and this time anchored Bauman, Lydia Brown and Brooklyn Weibrecht to seventh overall.

Bauman crossed the line third as the opening leg of that race, then shined on her own while competing against three members of a stellar Tolton Catholic distance contingent Saturday in the 800.

She broke ahead of a congested pack to join the early contenders, and held on for fifth while producing a time of 2:24.00 in her state debut.

“My strategy was to get out strong at first in a good spot. And then I pretty much go all out in the second lap,” Bauman said. “I have a good, supportive team. I’m the last event here today, and my teammates were cheering on the sidelines. It was great getting to run with all of these girls.”

Griffard hoped to match her three all-state medals from last season, and was momentarily on pace to accomplish that feat during her distance events.

The all-state cross country runner from last fall crossed 10th during the rainy 3200 on Friday, and settled for ninth in the 1600 on Saturday after holding sixth position as the midway mark.

Despite barely missing the podium, Griffard established a new 1600 record of 5:25.55 at Valle Catholic. Elyse Wilmes, Olivia Andrews and Makaylin Viet delivered a 1-2-3 finish for Tolton.

Propst held nothing back during the second qualifying flight of the Class 1 boys javelin, and was perched in fourth position when the field was trimmed to nine competitors for the finals.

Although two of his last three throws resulted in fouls, Propst never relinquished his spot. His third and strongest attempt of 158 feet, 2 inches trumped a solid opening heave.

Propst, who gained interest in the event as a freshman and sought extra training last summer, matched the fourth-place medal earned by former St. Paul sprinter Dorian Gray in the 400 last season.

“I was a little bummed out that I couldn’t get 50 meters, but other than that, I feel pretty good. My first throw is usually my best one,” Propst said. “It’s really exciting that I get to help teach our new guys how to throw the javelin.”

Gabe Crocker qualified in two Class 1 events, and looked to stamp his strong freshman campaign as the first state medalist for a relatively new Bismarck track and field program.

The meet schedule forced an interruption during the triple jump competition, where Crocker finished 11th a few minutes after running 14th fastest in 400-meter qualifying.

The St. Paul girls 4x400 relay squad, comprised entirely of underclassmen with two freshmen, finished 16th in qualifying on the saturated surface.

The state meet for Classes 3-5 begins on Friday in Jefferson City.

Class 2 Boys Results:

800 – 5. Wil Kuehn, VC, 2:01.09

4x800 – 5. Valle Catholic (Wil Kuehn, Josef Flieg, Peter Roth, Joshua Fallert), 8:24.44

Pole Vault – 6. Joseph Flieg, VC, 3.90m

110 Hurdles – 11. Sam Drury, VC, 16.82

300 Hurdles – 11. Sam Drury, VC, 43.59

4x400 – 14. Valle Catholic (Joshua Fallert, Josef Flieg, Jayce Bales, Wil Kuehn), 3:39.77

Class 2 Girls Results:

Triple Jump – 4. Alivia Simily, WC, 34-07.75

Long Jump – 5. Alivia Simily, WC, 17-01.

800 – 5. Ava Bauman, VC, 2:24.00

4x800 – 7. Valle Catholic (Ava Bauman, Lydia Brown, Brooklyn Weibrecht, Madelyn Griffard), 10:25.52

1600 – 9. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:26.55

3200 – 10. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 12:13.78

C2 Girls High Jump – 16. Alivia Simily, WC, 1.46m

Class 1 Boys Results:

Javelin – 4. Elijah Propst, SPL, 48.22m

400 – 11. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 53.85

Triple Jump – 14. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 37-05.25

Class 1 Girls Results:

4x400 – 16. St. Paul (Elissa Blackmon, Sarah Constien, Carley Klima, Josie Berkerey), 4:46.92