Ste. Gen. girls lead local push for state

PARK HILLS – Just hours before graduating on Saturday, Ste. Genevieve senior Megan Aubuchon was blazing a trail to state along with her Ste. Genevieve track and field teammates.

The Dragons crowned champions in seven girls sectional events over eight warm hours as Central High School hosted a double meet for Classes 3-4.

The top four finishers in each event advanced to state competition next weekend in Jefferson City, where the Dragons ended up ninth two years ago.

Aubuchon (14.58) beat her own school record in the 100-meter hurdles for Class 3, a contest that ultimately produced four state qualifiers from the MAAA conference.

She also topped the high jump after reaching 5 feet, 2 inches without a previous miss, and dominated the 300-meter hurdles with teammate Maci Reynolds placing second.

Ste. Genevieve capped the day with a 4x400 relay triumph. Aubuchon pulled away over the final 50 meters after following Marysa Flieg, Jaden Wehner and Reynolds, and crumbled in exhaustion beyond the finish line following her fourth event.

While Reynolds reached state in three events, the Dragons were further bolstered by field victories from Flieg in javelin, Etta Heller in shot put and Maggie Myracle in discus.

Annie McCaul also progressed safely in each hurdles race – taking second and third – and claimed fourth in the 200 dash as the Potosi girls pushed seven individuals plus their 4x800 squad to the state level.

Celeste Sansegraw was second in the 3200, and Kaydence Gibson placed second for the Lady Trojans among six pole vault participants.

Freshman Alyson Skiles punched two state tickets after crossing fourth in long distance runs, edging Sancegraw for the last 1600 qualifying spot.

Also claiming fourth for Potosi were Hallie Portell in the 800, Kalie Thompson in the discus and Chloe Finley in the javelin.

In other Class 3 girls action, Central senior Liberty Coleman won the pole vault while missing the high jump cut in fifth. Karlee LaChance sprinted to second in the 400, and Avery Johnson was fourth in 100-meter hurdles.

The Lady Rebels got through in the 4x200 with Courtney Dortch, Madison Young and Emma McGill joining LaChance, and were joyful despite settling for fifth in the 4x100.

McGill anchored three freshmen – Johnson, Dortch and Nevaeh Dailey – in breaking the program 4x100 record with a collective time of 52.61 seconds.

Sophomore Linley Rehkop of Fredericktown qualified for four sectional events, and reached the state meet twice by placing second in both the long jump and javelin.

The Farmington girls are moving forward in seven Class 4 events, and picked up a closing triumph from Chloe Wood, Emma Gerstner, Lilly Earley and anchor Mercy Berkemeyer in the 4x400.

Alayna Sparr contributed to second place in the 4x800, and Berkemeyer advanced for a third time in the individual 400.

Carissa Cassimatis had one of her best efforts of the spring in the 300-meter hurdles to finish third, and Jade Roth claimed the last high jump berth by nailing her final attempt as 5 feet.

The Knights picked up two more field qualifiers as Sloane Elam took second in the discus and Jocelyn Cunningham was third in the javelin.

Although Fredericktown brought just two boys to the Class 3 sectional meet, both Marshall Long (discus) and Patrick Sikes (110-meter hurdles) captured event titles.

Central pole vault standouts Oliver Robinson and Hunter Pirtle delivered another 1-2 finish, and Charles Bockenkamp earned his first state inclusion in the 300-meter hurdles.

Potosi scored a 4x400 victory from Gage Mosier, Ely Griffin, Luke Brabham and Will Jarvis while taking fourth with a 4x800 crew of Jaden Kanan, Andrew Cain, Griffin and Jarvis.

Jarvis became a three-time state qualifier on the day in the 800. Wyatt Valentine was third in the javelin and Ezekiel Sisk secured fourth in the 3200 for the Trojans.

Taylen Bader highlighted the Ste. Genevieve boys by reaching state in the 800, 1600 and 4x800 relay along with Devin St. Clair, Nathan St. Clair and Levi Wiegand).

Devin St. Clair was runner-up in the 3200, Nathan St. Clair crossed third in the 1600, and Austin McBride finished third in the discus for the Dragons.

Farmington will send four boys to Class 4 state competition. The 4x800 quartet of Mason Currington, Caden Mungle, Adam Perry and Gavin Hunt rambled to second overall.

Daunivan Welch and Tyler Williams were second in the long jump and javelin, respectively, and Isaiah Robinson earned fourth in the triple jump.

North County was represented by two athletes Saturday. Katelynne Jones finished sixth in the girls’ pole vault, and Jordan Borseth was sixth in the boys’ 400.

Class 3 Local Boys Results:

200 – 6. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 23.75

400 – 6. Will Jarvis, POT, 53.31

800 – 3. Taylen Bader, SG, 2:05.36; 4. Will Jarvis, POT, 2:05.80

1600 – 2. Taylen Bader, SG, 4:39.79; 4. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 4:42.15; 6. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:46.44

3200 – 2. Devin St. Clair, SG, 10:07.46; 4. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:40.81; 7. Mason Gegg, SG, 11:05.61

4x200 – 5. Central (Charles Bockenkamp, Jailen Welch, Robert Petty, Gavin Lotz), 1:37.02; 7. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Elijan Hicks, Gavin Portell, Luke Brabham), 1:38.87; DQ. Ste. Genevieve (Ashton Irwin, Ethan Ogden, Bryant Schwent, Austin McBride)

4x400 – 1. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Ely Griffin, Luke Brabham, Will Jarvis), 3:33.90; 5. Ste. Genevieve (Levi Wiegand, Devin St. Clair, Nathan St. Clair, Taylen Bader), 3:41.53

4x800 – 2. Ste. Genevieve (Devin St. Clair, Levi Wiegand, Taylen Bader, Nathan St. Clair), 8:28.90; 4. Potosi (Jaden Kanan, Andrew Cain, Ely Griffin, Will Jarvis), 8:36.34

110 Hurdles – 1. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 15.57; 5. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 16.74

300 Hurdles – 2. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 42.75; DQ. Landon Sprous, POT

Pole Vault – 1. Oliver Robinson, CEN, 3.96m; 2. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.81m

Discus – 1. Marshall Long, FRED, 137-10.75; 3. Austin McBride, SG, 123-11.75

Javelin – 3. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 130-07.00

Class 3 Local Girls Results:

100 – 6. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.37; 8. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 13.47

200 – 4. Annie McCaul, POT, 27.02

400 – 2. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:03.48

800 – 4. Hallie Portell, POT, 2:31.56

1600 – 4. Alyson Skiles, POT, 6:12.46; 5. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 6:30.00

3200 – 2. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:45.85; 4. Alyson Skiles, POT, 13:20.06; 6. Cylie Carlson, SG, 13:59.17

4x100 – 5. Central (Courtney Dortch, Avery Johnson, Nevaeh Dailey, Emma McGill), 52.61

4x200 – 4. Central (Courtney Dortch, Karlee LaChance, Madison Young, Emma McGill), 1:52.71

4x400 – 1. Ste. Genevieve (Marysa Flieg, Jaden Wehner, Maci Reynolds, Megan Aubuchon), 4:18.32

4x800 – 2. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Alyson Skiles, Hallie Portell), 10:42.91; 5. Ste. Genevieve (Gwendolyn McKlin, Alison Braun, Cylie Carlson, Marysa Flieg), 11:00.40

100 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 14.58; 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 16.56; 3. Maci Reynolds, SG, 17.03; 4. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.46

300 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 46.95; 2. Maci Reynolds, SG, 48.41; 3. Annie McCaul, POT, 49.26

High Jump – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 5-02; 5. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 4-08

Pole Vault – 1. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 9-06.25; 2. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 8-06.00; 5. Karissa Holst, SG, 7-11.75; 6. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 7-05.75

Long Jump – 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 15-05.75; 8. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 13-09.75

Triple Jump – 6. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 29-11.75

Discus – 1. Maggie Myracle, SG, 103-09; 4. Kalie Thompson, POT, 97-06.75

Shot Put – 1. Etta Heller, SG, 36-00.75; 7. Jamison Kemper, SG, 30-03.00

Javelin – 1. Marysa Flieg, SG, 131-11.50; 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 100-04.75; 4. Chloe Finley, POT, 94-09.00; 5. Etta Heller, SG, 91-04.50

Class 4 Local Boys Results:

400 – 6. Jordan Borseth, NC, 51.76; 7. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 52.94

4x800 – 2. Farmington (Mason Currington, Caden Mungle, Adam Perry, Gavin Hunt), 8:16.30

110 Hurdles – 8. Bryce Kathcart, FARM, 18.24

Long Jump – 2. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 22-05.00

Triple Jump – 4. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 42-09.00

Javelin – 2. Tyler Williams, FARM, 159-07.75

Class 4 Local Girls Results:

400 – 3. Mercy Berkemeyer, FARM, 1:01.10

800 – 6. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 2:27.76

4x400 – 1. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Emma Gerstner, Lilly Earley, Mercy Berkemeyer), 4:05.89

4x800 – 2. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Lilly Earley, Alayna Sparr, Mercy Berkemeyer), 9:38.78

300 Hurdles – 3. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 50.47

High Jump – 4. Jade Roth, FARM, 4-11.75

Pole Vault – 6. Katelynne Jones, NC, 9-00.25

Discus – 2. Sloane Elam, FARM, 98-01.25

Javelin – 3. Jocelyn Cunningham, FARM, 121-10.50