HILLSBORO, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve will bring a healthy and more experienced girls team to Jefferson City this weekend in pursuit of a third consecutive Class 3 state track and field trophy.

With mostly sophomores leading the way this time around, the Dragons are contenders to continue a trend set by their 2021 championship squad and last year’s reloaded fourth-place crew.

With athletes sharing the basic goal of finishing fourth or better at sectional meets across Missouri on Saturday, Ste. Genevieve managed to advance in 13 of 19 total events.

Kale Clements continued her quest to capture four more all-state medals by winning the individual 400 and 800 events while anchoring the top 4x400 and second-place 4x800 relay teams in Hillsboro.

Kayden Huck earned her way back for hurdles and relay competition, while distance runners Hollyn Zangaro and Sadie Greminger, and sectional javelin champion Alissa Grass did likewise.

The Dragons are further fortified by hopeful first-time state medalists, including Jamison Kemper in the shot put and 4x200 relay members Cecilia Mooney, Kiki Asher, Abigail Merklin and Savannah Jerman.

Other MAAA programs will feature their own former Class 3 medalists, including some with clear title aspirations in their strongest events.

Central junior Kannon Harlow will return to the boys pole vault runway after placing as state runner-up. Kalie Thompson tries to punctuate a perfect senior season for Potosi in the girls discus throw.

Central celebrated multiple moments of history for its girls program Saturday, as three members of the roster locked down three state-qualifying spots.

For the third straight year, the Lady Rebels pushed their 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams to the final stage, featuring Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson and Allie England in both.

They set a new school-record time of 1:51.51 in the 4x200 while placing third. Johnson thrived as 100-meter hurdles sectional champion with a personal best of 15.92 seconds, while Dortch earned her first pole vault appearance.

England also advanced in the 400, crossing the line behind only Clements, and became the first female athlete at Central to reach the state level in three individual sports during the same scholastic year.

Harlow will also compete in the boys long jump alongside teammate Hakin Wagner, who is also seeking a repeat all-state honor in the triple jump.

The Potosi girls will be represented in four field events plus their veteran 4x800 relay combination of Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Allison Land and Alyson Skiles.

Thompson, who placed fourth in the state as a junior, measured 118 feet, 4 inches on her fourth and final throw to win her 13th consecutive meet.

Nora Henry added another girls shot put title at 37 feet, 10 inches on her last attempt while Ava Robart placed second in high jump and Gibson secured another pole vault opportunity for the Lady Trojans.

J.T. Cross grabbed the last qualifying spots in each hurdles race for the Potosi boys. Landon Sprous was two spots ahead in the 110-meter race.

The Potosi 4x800 team of Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Alex Smith and Jaden Kanan also pressed on, along with pole vaulter Brady Williams.

Fredericktown senior Linley Rehkop will compete at state for a third straight year, this time in the long jump and javelin events after narrowly missing out in the 100-meter dash.

Ava Penuel is going as a first-year field athlete in the girls discus, while senior T.J. Bowling advanced in the boys shot put for the Blackcats.

Ralph Salinas returns to the high jump as a sectional champion after taking ninth in Class 3 for Arcadia Valley last spring. Emma Dunn will take her first trip for the Lady Tigers in the same event.

The Ste. Genevieve boys have freshman Paul Taylor going strong after winning the shot put and taking third in the javelin on Saturday. Ayden Butcher also prolonged his season in the pole vault.

Farmington faced a struggle against especially tough Class 4 competition, also at Hillsboro, with junior Evan Fuller as the lone track runner in either division advancing to state.

Fuller finished second in the 800 for the Knights, whose five qualifying boys and girls relay teams were each eliminated outside of the top four.

Farmington will also be represented by sophomore Brett Drye in the boys long and triple jumps, along with Avery Graham and Addison Waller-Brenneke in girls throwing events.

North County advanced a pair of Class 4 high jumpers. Sophomore Brandon Shrum earned a return birth to state as the boys sectional champion, while Terra Fenwick took fourth on the girls side.

Class 3, Sectional 1

Local Girls Results:

100 – 5. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.24; 7. Jaida Scott, CEN, 8. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 13.58

200 – 3. Savannah Jerman, SG, 27.09; 6. Jaida Scott, CEN, 28.43

400 – 1. Kale Clements, SG, 1:00.36; 2. Allie England, CEN, 1:02.58

800 – 1. Kale Clements, SG, 2:28.84; 6. Allie England, CEN, 2:40.45; 7. Alyson Skiles, POT, 2:43.16

1600 – 6. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 5:58.70

3200 – 4. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:17.71; 5. Emma Dettmer, AV, 12:30.25; 6. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:42.73

100 Hurdles – 1. Avery Johnson, CEN, 15.92; 2. Kayden Huck, SG, 16.87

300 Hurdles – 2. Hayden Huck, SG, 49.16; 6. Avery Johnson, SG, 52.45

4x100 – 4. Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Allie England), 52.04

4x200 – 2. Ste. Genevieve (Cecilia Mooney, Kiki Asher, Abigail Merklin, Savannah Jerman), 1:51.17; 3. Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Allie England), 1:51.51

4x400 – 1. Ste. Genevieve (Cecilia Mooney, Abigail Merklin, Kayden Huck, Kale Clements), 4:13.96; 8. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Carley Coleman, Kya Gibson), 4:49.75

4x800 – 2. Ste. Genevieve (Sadie Greminger, Hollyn Zangaro, Olivia Klump, Kale Clements), 4:13.96; 4. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Allison Land, Alyson Skiles), 10:36.89; 7. Central (Katie Voepel, Taylor Sharp, Haley Stephens, Jaysa Hites), 11:47.96

High Jump – 2. Ava Robart, POT, 5-01; 3. Emma Dunn, AV, 4-11; 4. Kiki Asher, SG, 4-09

Long Jump – 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 15-09.00; 5. Kinleigh Gresham, FRED, 15-01.50; 6. Cecilia Mooney, SG, 14-06.50

Triple Jump – 4. Abigail Merklin, SG, 30-08.25

Pole Vault – 3. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 8-06; 4. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 8-06; 5. Kaydence Allgier, POT, 8-00

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 118-04.00; 3. Ava Penuel, FRED, 108-04.00; 8. Meleah Lara, AV, 87-07.00

Shot Put – 1. Nora Henry, POT, 37-10.00; 3. Jamison Kemper, SG, 33-10.25; 7. Blaire Miller, POT, 30-04.25

Javelin – 1. Alissa Grass, SG, 121-06.00; 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 116-09.00; 5. Ava Penuel, FRED, 104.02.00

Local Boys Results:

100 – 7. Robert Petty, CEN, 11.61

400 – 5. Sam Erbland, AV, 52.12; 6. Luke Brabham, POT, 53.44; 7. Atreyu McCallister, AV, 54.59

800 – 6. Connor Gibson, POT, 2:15.33; 8. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:20.44

1600 – 5. Alex Smith, POT, 4:45.30; 6. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:46.56

3200 – 5. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:22.63; 7. Alex Smith, POT, 10:50.33

110 Hurdles – 2. Landon Sprous, POT, 15.73; 4. J.T. Cross, POT, 16.53; 5. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 16.94

300 Hurdles – 2. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 41.31; 4. J.T. Cross, POT, 41.89

4x100 – 6. Central (Hakin Wagner, Jailen Welch, Robert Petty, Kannon Harlow), 44.12

4x200 – 5. Central (Robert Petty, Jailen Welch, Tye Dalton, Charles Bockenkamp), 1:33.05

4x400 – 6. Potosi (Landon Sprous, J.T. Cross, Jaden Kanan, Luke Brabham), 3:37.62; 7. Arcadia Valley (Ian Held, Sam Erbland, Dillon Mueller, Atreyu McCallister), 3:41.05

4x800 – 3. Potosi (Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Alex Smith, Jaden Kanan), 8:25.33; 8. Central (Cole Crocker, Taylor Roesch, Carson Weber, Jordan Willis), 9:46.50

High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 6-02.75

Long Jump – 3. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 21-00.00; 4. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 20-07.00

Triple Jump – 4. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 42-08.00

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 14-00; 3. Ayden Butcher, SG, 10-08; 4. Brady Williams, POT, 10-08; 7. Kale Johnson, POT, 8-06

Discus – 5. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 116-01.00; 6. Paul Taylor, SG, 109-03.00

Javelin – 3. Paul Taylor, SG, 140-03.00; 6. Jason Threlkeld, CEN, 131-07.00

Shot Put – 1. Paul Taylor, SG, 49-07.00; 4. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 47-07.25

Class 4, Sectional 1

Local Girls Results:

800 – 6. Chloe Wood, FARM, 2:27.58

1600 – 6. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 5:34.54

3200 – 5. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 12:05.90

100 Hurdles – 5. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 18.02

4x100 – 7. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Cadence Dunn, Grace Shuburt, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 51.85

4x800 – 5. Farmington (Cayman McIntyre, Aiden Moriarty, Ella Scott, Chloe Wood), 10:12.88

High Jump – 4. Terra Fenwick, NC, 4-08

Discus – 4. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 111-07

Javelin – 3. Avery Graham, FARM, 117-00

Local Boys Results:

400 – 8. Daniel Gantz, NC, 54.17

800 – 2. Evan Fuller, FARM, 1:54.78

110 Hurdles – 7. Bryson Logan, FARM, 18.16

4x200 – 7. Farmington (Dustin Randazzo, Brett Drye, Kaesen McClain, Braydon Berry), 1:32.73

4x400 – 5. Farmington (Dustin Randazzo, Sam Woodson, Bryson Logan, Evan Fuller), 3:30.31

4x800 – 6. Farmington (Dustin Randazzo, Kaden Kimbrough, Nickolai Cain, Evan Fuller), 8:51.90

High Jump – 1. Brandon Shrum, NC, 6-03.25

Long Jump – 4. Brett Drye, FARM, 21-03.50

Triple Jump – 4. Brett Drye, FARM, 42-02.75

Shot Put – 7. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 41-05.25