Ste. Genevieve girls chase down state crown

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve track and field coach Tyne Huck was cautiously optimistic that a strong showing by her girls team could merit a top-four state trophy.
After having their chance to compete last spring canceled due to a pandemic, the determined Dragons and their stellar seniors delivered the grand prize on Saturday.
Megan Aubuchon and Marysa Flieg broke their own school records again to claim individual gold, and Ste. Genevieve captured the MSHSAA Class 3 state championship by a single point.
“We came here searching for a plaque, and to leave with first place is super exciting,” Huck said. “They all really performed well today and stepped up to do what was needed.”
The Dragons compiled 38 points among a balanced group of contenders, and learned the reality of their achievement following a collective nervous glance toward the Adkins Stadium video board.
Blair Oaks trailed Ste. Genevieve by 10 with only the 4x400 relay remaining, and nearly earned a share of the team title after winning that event.
But Maci Reynolds and Jaden Wehner joined Flieg and Aubuchon in salvaging eighth for the necessary point as the Dragons prevailed outright.
They survived a lagging second exchange that lost two positions, but received some indirect help after Odessa was disqualified from the same heat due to a false start.
Fatigue offered another challenge during the race. Aubuchon competed in her fourth event of the day, and Reynolds persevered through her third. They ended each respective endeavor on the awards podium.
Aubuchon became a double state champion with a hurdles sweep, starting with an explosive burst in the 100-meter race, just minutes after wrapping up the high jump.
She gradually stretched a lead over top seed Katherine Candrl of Owensville to a final margin of 0.69 seconds, posting a victorious mark of 14.45.
“I don’t see anybody jumping over hurdles next to me in my peripheral vision,” Aubuchon said. “That makes me feel better and want to push myself even more. I felt like this was within my reach, but you never know what can happen once a race starts.”
Flieg was across the street preparing for the javelin, seeking a state title that narrowly eluded her during a second-place result as a sophomore.
The former AAU 16-and-under Junior Olympic national champion began the featured flight with two subpar attempts, but unleashed the third 138 feet, 5 inches, and vaulted into first place.
She saved the best for last, however. Flieg created greater separation with an improvement to 144 feet, 3 inches – her varsity record – clinching the Class 3 crown plus 10 crucial team points.
“My other throws were not anywhere near the best I’ve done this year,” Flieg said. “I was getting really frustrated with myself because I had high expectations. Whenever I let the last one go, I could tell that it was going to be a perfect throw. I just decided to go out there and let it fly.
"I just wanted as many points as I could get for our team, because we have a really good chance of placing.”
Aubuchon returned for the 300-meter hurdles after a ‘quick nap’ two hours later, and set another winning pace at 44.45 seconds to fend off surging Eldon freshman Zoe Martonfi by 0.09 seconds.
“I was just glad to get top eight, honestly, because I knew this could be anybody’s race since our times were all so close,” Aubuchon said.
She was soon joined by classmate and three-sport standout Reynolds for their customary post-race embrace beyond the finish line. Reynolds secured eighth place after taking seventh in the 100 hurdles.
Reynolds toughed out severe knee pain throughout the season, with no real time to recuperate from volleyball and basketball, and still departed Saturday wearing three new all-state medals.
“This is definitely the toughest race in track, and I’ll stand by that forever. It’s always a relief when you cross the finish line,” Reynolds said following the 300 hurdles. “I’ve had lots of procedures, lots of shots to try and help my knee and nothing helps. So getting this award is a step in the right direction.”
Aubuchon earned her first of four medals by placing fifth in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 ¼ inches. She moved up from seventh by nailing a third attempt under pressure one inch lower.
Ella Heller and Maggie Myracle also reached state for the Dragons as juniors, finishing 14th in the shot put and 16th in the discus, respectively.
Ste. Genevieve won its previous crown behind dominant distance running in 2013 – also by a one-point margin – then tied for second three years later.
“Maci had a knee injury all season that came from basketball, Jaden has struggled with some lower leg issues and Marysa is having a shoulder problem every now and then,” Huck said. “But they really just pull it out when it needs to happen and fight through that pain.”
Reynolds and Aubuchon shared the podium with a familiar and friendly competitor, as Potosi junior Annie McCaul produced two strong hurdles runs of her own.
Seeded ninth overall in the 100-meter event and occupying a middle lane, McCaul (15.46) won the first heat with Reynolds in close pursuit. They stood nearby as Aubuchon blistered the second heat.
McCaul followed up her initial fifth-place result by crossing sixth in the more strenuous 300-meter clash to become a double medalist for the Lady Trojans.
“It almost feels like running the 400. That last 100 just kicks you in the butt. It’s one of the toughest races,” said McCaul, who also finished 13th in the 200 as a three-time state qualifier. “When you tell people ‘Yeah, I run the 300-meter hurdles,’ they say ‘What is wrong with you?’ But I love it and wouldn’t want to do any other race.”
Potosi nearly picked up another medal in the girls discus. Sophomore Kalie Thompson placed ninth with her first and strongest throw traveling 105 feet, 11 inches, just two inches away from the top eight.
Celeste Sansegraw passed teammate Alyson Skiles just before the line for 13th in the morning 3200. They also qualified with Kaydence Gibson and Hallie Portell for the 4x800.
Also placing outside of medal contention for Potosi were Portell in the 800, Gibson in the pole vault, Chloe Finley in the javelin and Skiles in the 1600.
“I love my team. Our girls did the best they could today, and we had some beautiful weather,” McCaul added. “I’m already excited for next year, because they’re all coming back except for one.”
Liberty Coleman produced the loftiest result of ninth for the Central girls in pole vault, almost adding to an all-state accolade earned during her senior volleyball season.
Coleman cleared 9 feet, 10 inches on her first attempt, but stalled in terms of position when Madison Kessler of Osage and El Reagan of Montgomery County aced the next height.
Karlee LaChance finished 13th in the 400, and freshman Avery Johnson was 15th while giving the MAAA conference a fourth performer in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Lady Rebels landed 15th in the 4x200 relay as Emma McGill anchored Courtney Dortch, two-time qualifier LaChance and Madison Young.
Sophomore Linley Rehkop made her state debut for Fredericktown, winding up 14th in the javelin and 15th with one scratch in the long jump.
Fredericktown sent two members of its boys roster to Jefferson City, and both returned with personal records near the top of the overall standings.
Valedictorian Patrick Sikes motored through the 110-meter hurdles to his maximum state finish of third place with a time of 15.47 seconds.
“This is more than I expected from myself this year,” said Sikes, who took fifth as a sophomore and 10th as a freshman in the same event. I had a pretty slow start, but to get third in the state is definitely a goal accomplished. Some help from coaches I had in the past who came to practice really inspired me.”
Teammate Marshall Long continued a superb season throwing the discus. His fourth and final heave carried 148 feet, 1 inch, and propelled him into fourth place.
“The whole flight could have probably gone better, but I’m glad with what I did,” Long said. “I got a PR, so that’s about as well as I could do.”
Central also secured two all-state medals in boys competition, including one that required sophomore hurdler Charles Bockenkamp to wait nearly two hours for certification.
Bockenkamp (41.65) topped the first 300-meter heat, and avoided potential calamity by maintaining his balance and speed after stepping into his final two hurdles.
He ultimately placed sixth when officials added a runoff for two athletes whose progress was obstructed by a wayward hurdle, resulting from a crash in an adjacent lane during the second session.
“At practice, I will sometimes kick [the hurdle] with my front leg. I fell a lot at the beginning of the year," said Bockenkamp, who was seeded 12th. “I feel good about this, and still have two years ahead of me.”
Oliver Robinson executed a couple of clutch pole vaults to emerge with all-state honors in his high school finale for the Rebels.
Robinson, already a conference, district and sectional champion, survived an early scare and clapped his hands in joy and perhaps relief after hitting his third try at 11 feet, 10 ¾ inches.
He went on to conquer three more barriers, and topped out at 12 feet, 10 ¼ inches for seventh place. Hunter Pirtle finished 11th for the Rebels.
Ste. Genevieve accrued its lone points among boys events in the 4x800 relay, as Devin St. Clair, Levi Wiegand, Taylen Bader and Nathan St. Clair combined forces to place fourth at 8:18.25.
Bader competed three times for the Dragons on Saturday, taking 10th in the 1600 and 13th in the 800. Devin St. Clair ran 14th in the 3200 and Nathan St. Clair was 15th in the 1600 while Austin McBride had four scratches from the discus circle.
Potosi was paced by senior and three-time qualifier Will Jarvis, who anchored a ninth-place 4x400 about an hour after racing to 11th in the 800.
Gage Mosier, Hunter Griffin and Luke Brabham shared the solid 4x400 effort. Jarvis also closed out the earlier 4x800, and Wyatt Valentine finished 16th for the Trojans in the javelin.
Local Girls Results:
100 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 14.45; 5. Annie McCaul, POT, 15.46; 7. Maci Reynolds, SG, 16.20; 15. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.38
Javelin – 1. Marysa Flieg, SG, 144-03; 14. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 99-07; 15. Chloe Finley, POT, 95-07
300 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 44.45; 6. Annie McCaul, POT, 46.95; 8. Maci Reynolds, SG, 47.69
High Jump – 5. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 05-02.25
4x400 – 8. Ste. Genevieve (Marysa Flieg, Jaden Wehner, Maci Reynolds, Megan Aubuchon), 4:18.86
Discus – 9. Kalie Thompson, POT, 105-11; 16. Maggie Myracle, SG, 85-00
Pole Vault – 9. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 9-10; 14. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 8-10.75
3200 – 13. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:46.75; 14. Alyson Skiles, POT, 12:46.75
400 – 13. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:02.94
200 – 13. Annie McCaul, POT, 27.85
Shot Put – 14. Etta Heller, SG, 33-06
800 – 14. Hallie Portell, POT, 2:31.09
4x200 – 15. Central (Courtney Dortch, Karlee LaChance, Madison Young, Emma McGill), 1:53.31
Long Jump – 15. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 14-03
4x800 – 16. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Alyson Skiles, Hallie Portell), 11:04.91
1600 – 16. Alyson Skiles, POT, 6:17.86
Local Boys Results:
110 Hurdles – 3. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 15.47
4x800 – 4. Ste. Genevieve (Devin St. Clair, Levi Wiegand, Taylen Bader, Nathan St. Clair), 8:18.25; 15. Potosi (Jaden Kanan, Andrew Cain, Ely Griffin, Will Jarvis), 8:47.90
Discus – 4. Marshall Long, FRED, 148-01; NM. Austin McBride, SG
300 Hurdles – 6. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 41.65
Pole Vault – 7. Oliver Robinson, CEN, 12-10.25; 11. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 11-05.00
4x400 – 9. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Hunter Griffin, Luke Brabham, Will Jarvis), 3:34.57
1600 – 10. Taylen Bader, SG, 4:35.97; 15. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 5:14.14
800 – 11. Will Jarvis, POT, 2:03.18; 13. Taylen Bader, SG; 2:06.77
3200 – 14. Devin St. Clair, SG, 10:18.38; DQ. Ezekiel Sisk, POT
Javelin – 16. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 123-06