Ste. Genevieve girls chase down state crown

She saved the best for last, however. Flieg created greater separation with an improvement to 144 feet, 3 inches – her varsity record – clinching the Class 3 crown plus 10 crucial team points.

“My other throws were not anywhere near the best I’ve done this year,” Flieg said. “I was getting really frustrated with myself because I had high expectations. Whenever I let the last one go, I could tell that it was going to be a perfect throw. I just decided to go out there and let it fly.

"I just wanted as many points as I could get for our team, because we have a really good chance of placing.”

Aubuchon returned for the 300-meter hurdles after a ‘quick nap’ two hours later, and set another winning pace at 44.45 seconds to fend off surging Eldon freshman Zoe Martonfi by 0.09 seconds.

“I was just glad to get top eight, honestly, because I knew this could be anybody’s race since our times were all so close,” Aubuchon said.

She was soon joined by classmate and three-sport standout Reynolds for their customary post-race embrace beyond the finish line. Reynolds secured eighth place after taking seventh in the 100 hurdles.