Strange to run for Fontbonne

Strange to run for Fontbonne
Submitted Photo, AVHS Athletics

Arcadia Valley High School senior Kirk Strange recently signed a National Letter of Intent to run NCAA Division III cross country and track while continuing his education at Fontbonne University in St. Louis. Strange helped the Tigers finish fifth last November at the Class 2 state cross country meet. Also pictured are his parents Carl and Megan Strange. Standing, from left, are Arcadia Valley head cross country and track coach Don Barzowski and assistant coach Paul Royer.

