Thompson to throw for Maryville

Potosi High School senior Kalie Thompson recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the NCAA Division II indoor and outdoor track and field programs while continuing her education at Maryville University, located in Town and Country, Mo. Thompson is the reigning MAAA conference, district and sectional champion in the discus throw, and earned all-state status by placing fourth last season as a two-time Class 3 state qualifier. She holds the school discus record with a distance of 117 feet, 5 inches, and also plays forward for the Lady Trojans basketball team. Thompson was chosen to represent Missouri at the Great Southwest Classic meet last June in Albuquerque, N.M. Also seated, from left, are her brother Colten Thompson, mother Dawn Thompson and father Dallas Thompson. Standing, from left, are Potosi athletic director Steve McCoy, assistant basketball coach Chris Boyd, assistant track and field coach Aaron Urich, head track and field coach Amanda Politte and principal Jeff Gibson.