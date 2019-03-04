Try 3 months for $3
Throwing Specialist Zerwig To Webster
Submitted Photo

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Isabella Zerwig recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education at Webster University in St. Louis while competing for the track and field program. Zerwig is a throwing specialist, and placed third for the Dragons in discus last spring at the MAAA conference meet. Also seated (from left) are her grandfather Dan Zerwig, father Mark Zerwig, mother Shawna Zerwig and grandmother Carol Zerwig. Standing (from left) are Ste. Genevieve athletic director Jeff Nix, along with track and field coaches Sierra Boyd, Dr. John Boyd, Chris Thompson and Tyne Huck. 

