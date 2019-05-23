{{featured_button_text}}
Track Damage

In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, tents are toppled and rain covers portions of the track at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City, Mo., during a nearly five-hour weather delay in the wake of a severe thunderstorm at the MSHSAA state track and field championships. This weekend's action has been postponed until Saturday and split by class among three new locations after the venue was damaged by a tornado on Wednesday night.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

The schedule for this weekend's Missouri track and field state championship meet has been altered after a tornado tore through Jefferson City on Wednesday night. Jefferson City High School's Adkins Stadium, the host site of the state meet, sustained significant damage as a result.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Thursday the Class 3, 4 and 5 state meets would be moved to separate locations and be run Saturday. It will be the first time since 1978 the state championships have been at multiple venues.

The Class 3 meet now is at the University of Missouri. The Class 4 meet will be held at Washington High and Class 5 will take place at Battle High in Columbia.

The Class 2 and 1 state meet was last weekend in Jefferson City.

The revised schedule was released Thursday afternoon. Field events will begin at 9 a.m. and running events start at 10 a.m. There will be preliminary races for the girls 100-meter hurdles and the boys 110-meter hurdles, the 100- and 200-meter dashes. All other events will be contested as finals. 

All of the para athlete events, regardless of classification, will be held at Mizzou's Walton Stadium with the Class 3 meet. 

