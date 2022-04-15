Track and Field: Farmington girls finish second at home meet

FARMINGTON – Versatile track and field standout Emma Gerstner continues to perform as if she never suffered the setback of serious knee surgery two summers ago.

The Farmington senior and three-sport athlete posted two victories and two runner-up results Thursday to directly contribute 36 of her team’s 106 ½ points at the home-based Simpson Relays.

The Knights set the pace during the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, and led the meet through 14 completed events before Festus surged to the girls title with 125 points.

Gerstner anchored the 4x800 effort and captured a triple jump title while taking second in the long jump and sprinting to second in the 100-meter dash.

Aiden Moriarty beat 25 other competitors in the 1600, despite being seeded sixth, and teammates Lilly Earley and Chloe Wood helped both winning relay teams for Farmington.

Brianna Eaves placed second only to Central sophomore Avery Johnson in the 300-meter hurdles. Shelby Bowling took third in the shot put, and Courtney Swink was fourth in the long jump.

Johnson secured her first individual varsity title while also running fourth in the faster hurdles event as the lone champion for the Central girls.

Courtney Dortch, Allie England, Rachel Raynor, Madison Young and Karlee LaChance all contributed to multiple races as the Lady Rebels landed top-four results in all four relays.

Ste. Genevieve, much younger in comparison to last year’s Class 3 state championship squad, was paced by Etta Heller at second in the shot put. Kayden Huck took fourth in the 300 hurdles.

Farmington stacked up third among 15 participating boys programs, and closed the action with a 4x400 victory from Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Gavin Hunt and Drew Felker.

Hunt earned a second victory in dominant fashion during the 400, and Currington helped the Knights cross second in the opening 4x800.

Daunivan Welch and Jake Bishop ended up second and fourth, respectively, in the long jump, while teammates Tyler Williams and Jacob Diediker did the same in the javelin.

Hakin Liddell added another triple jump crown while taking third in the long jump for Central. Kannon Harlow soared to third place in the pole vault.

Caden Casey picked up fourth in the high jump, and former state medalist Charles Bockenkamp took fourth in both boys hurdles events.

Ste. Genevieve senior Corey Simmons blazed the 200 dash for a convincing victory, and was second to Windsor sophomore Noah Harman in the 100 by 0.05 seconds. Levi Wiegand nabbed third place in the 800 for the Dragons.

Hillsboro earned the boys team title by a substantial margin of 47 points over Windsor.

Fredericktown received all of its team points from two sources. Marshall Long was second in the boys discus and fourth in the shot put, while Linley Rehkop claimed fourth in both the girls 100 and javelin throw.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Festus 125; 2. Farmington 106.50; 3. Jackson 80.50; 4. Oakville 79; 5. Seckman 65.50; 6. Perryville 59; 7. De Soto 58; 8. Central 48; 9. Hillsboro 45; 10. Mehlville 33.50; 11. Ste. Genevieve 25; 12. Windsor 24; 13. Fredericktown 11; 14. Bayless 4.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Hillsboro 138; 2. Windsor 91; 3. Farmington 87; 4. Jackson 79; 5. Festus 67; 6. Seckman 57; 7. De Soto 56; 8. Central 45; 9. Ste. Genevieve 44; 10. Oakville 28; 11. Perryville 27, 12. Mehlville 19; 13. Fredericktown 13; 14. Bishop DuBourg 8; 15. Bayless 6.

Local Girls Results:

100 – 2. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 13.42; 4. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.62; 7. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 14.04

200 – 5. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 28.73; 7. Courtney Swink, FARM, 28.94; 8. Madison Young, CEN, 29.00

400 – 4. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:05.37

800 – 7. Sadie Greminger, SG, 2:41.98

1600 – 1. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 5:38.11; 4. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 5:42.36

3200 – 5. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:35.59

100 Hurdles – 4. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.54; 7. Kayden Huck, SG, 18.17; 8. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 18.57

300 Hurdles – 1. Avery Johnson, CEN, 52.27; 2. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 52.29; 4. Kayden Huck, SG, 53.83

4x100 – 3. Central (Courtney Dortch, Avery Johnson, Allie England, Nevaeh Dailey), 53.53

4x200 – 3. Central (Courtney Dortch, Rachel Raynor, Madison Young, Karlee LaChance), 1:54.43

4x400 – 1. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Grace Shuburt, Lilly Earley, Emma Gerstner), 4:15.89; 4. Central (Madison Young, Allie England, Taylor Sharp; Karlee LaChance), 4:32.12

4x800 – 1. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Alayna Sparr, Brooke-lyn Forman, Lilly Earley), 9:53.14; 4. Central (Madison Holmes, Rachel Raynor, Katie Voepel, Karlee LaChance), 11:04.63

Pole Vault – 6. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 2.44m; 7. Savannah Kofron, FARM, 2.29m

High Jump – 5. Jade Roth, FARM, 1.47m

Long Jump – 2. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 4.89m; 4. Courtney Swink, FARM, 4.49m

Triple Jump – 1. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 10.25m; 6. Courtney Swink, FARM, 9.34m

Shot Put – 2. Etta Heller, SG, 10.30m; 3. Shelby Bowling, FARM, 9.32m; 8. Kinley Walden, FARM, 8.78m

Javelin – 4. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 34.65m; 5. Alissa Grass, SG, 31.57m; 8. Avery Graham, FRED, 28.68m

Local Boys Results:

100 – 2. Corey Simmons, SG, 11.69; 8. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 12.14

200 – 1. Corey Simmons, SG, 23.54

400 – 1. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 53.24

800 – 3. Levi Wiegand, SG, 2:07.02; 6. Caden Mungle, FARM, 2:10.21

1600 – 7. Sam Knight, FARM, 4:55.71; 8. Ethan Anderson, FARM, 5:00.40

3200 – 5. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 10:16.36

110 Hurdles – 4. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 17.32; 7. Gabe Giuliani, FARM, 18.10

300 Hurdles – 4. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 44.84

4x100 – 4. Farmington (Logan Wallen, Brady Cook, Kaesen McClain, Caleb Truman), 46.32; 5. Central (Charles Bockenkamp, Robert Petty, Kannon Harlow, Hakin Liddell), 46.45

4x200 – 6. Farmington (Logan Wallen, Ari Woodson, Kaesen McClain, Jake Bishop), 1:36.95; 8. Central (Robert Petty, Tye Dalton, Brayden Steinmetz, Charles Bockenkamp), 1:37.51

4x400 – 1. Farmington (Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Gavin Hunt, Drew Felker), 3:31.22; 5. Ste. Genevieve (Kaden Flye, Ethan Odgen, Nathan St. Clair, Levi Wiegand), 3:48.02

4x800 – 2. Farmington (Caden Mungle, Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Drew Felker), 8:11.83; 5. Ste. Genevieve (Nathan St. Clair, Aiden Trollinger, Mason Gegg, Levi Wiegand), 8:54.29

Pole Vault – 3. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 3.96m; 7. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.35m; 8. Austin McBride, SG, 3.20m; 8. Ethan Ogden, SG, 3.20m

High Jump – 4. Caden Casey, CEN, 1.77m; 7. Kaden Flye, SG, 1.77m

Long Jump – 2. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 6.17m; 3. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 6.06m; 4. Jake Bishop, FARM, 5.91m

Triple Jump – 1. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 13.16m; 4. Jake Bishop, FARM, 11.95m; 6. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 11.88m; 8. Caden Casey, CEN, 11.71m

Discus – 2. Marshall Long, FRED, 44.97m; 5. Austin McBride, SG, 39.99m

Shot Put – 4. Marshall Long, FRED, 12.35m

Javelin – 2. Tyler Williams, FARM, 46.36m; 4. Jacob Diediker, FARM, 41.68; 8. Dalton McBride, SG, 37.08m

Grandview Invitational

WARE, Mo. – Potosi finished runner-up to Herculaneum in the boys and girls divisions among a dozen schools at the Grandview Invitational track and field meet on Thursday.

Luke Brabham sprinted to a 400-meter dash title, and Garrett Hale won the 800 to pace the Trojans, while Ezekiel Sisk added second place in the 3200.

Landon Sprous and Jarren Cross each placed within the top four of both hurdles races, and Jaden Kanan took third in the 800, triple jump and 4x400 relay for Potosi.

Arcadia Valley earned three event victories in boys action. Ralph Salinas topped another high jump field, and Stone Gill edged Sisk for lead honors in the 3200.

The other win for the Tigers came from 4x800 relay members Caden Dettmer, Dominic Mueller, Dillon Mueller and Gill.

North County was highlighted by Jackson Leeds running second fastest in the 1600.

The Potosi girls landed just nine points shy of a team title, but opened the festivities with a 4x800 triumph from Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Carlee Moss and Alyson Skiles.

Senior standout Annie McCaul picked up three more wins and 30 crucial points in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, along with the 200.

Skiles and Sansegraw delivered wins in the longest distance races while McKayla Randall and Samyia McCloud posted a 2-3 result for the Lady Trojans in the long jump.

Paris Larkin nabbed the long jump title, and Kate Jones continued a string of victories in the pole vault for third-place girls team North County.

The Lady Raiders got second in the 4x100 and 4x200 relay events, plus third-place efforts from Tanner Maggard in a personal best 400 and Gracie Arnold in the 100 sprint.

Sammi Layton won the 100 and claimed second to McCaul in the 200 for Arcadia Valley, which was third in the 4x400 relay.

Emma Dettmer provided a second individual victory in her 3200 specialty, and Trinity Russell picked up fourth in the 400 for the Lady Tigers.

West County junior Alivia Simily dominated the triple jump, and Sydney Cash crossed third in the 800. They combined forces with Jazmine Morris and Kinley Smith for third in the 4x800.

Only 16 events per gender were scored, as all throwing competitions were canceled due to dangerous surfaces caused by heavy rain from the previous day.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Herculaneum 183; 2. Potosi 108; 3. Jefferson 75.50; 4. Arcadia Valley 56; 5. North County 50; 6. Crystal City 43; 7. Brentwood 33; 8. Grandview 21; 8. St. Vincent 21; 10. West County 11; 11. Hancock 10; 12. De Soto 7.50

Girls Team Scores:

1. Herculaneum 123; 2. Potosi 114; 3. North County 94; 4. Jefferson 75.50; 5. Grandview 75; 6. Arcadia Valley 58; 7. West County 30; 8. Crystal City 18.50; 9. Brentwood 9; 10. St. Vincent 8; 11. De Soto 4; 11. Hancock 4.

Local Boys Results:

100 – 6. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.99

200 – 5. Chasten Horton, WC, 24.43; 6. Gaige Joplin, NC, 24.90; 7. Luke Brabham, POT, 25.08

400 – 1. Luke Brabham, POT, 53.95; 3. Carter Whitley, POT, 55.18; 4. Sam Erbland, AV, 55.41; 6. Daniel Gantz, NC, 56.12

800 – 1. Garrett Hale, POT, 2:07.54; 3. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:08.49; 4. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:08.54

1600 – 2. Jackson Leeds, NC, 4:56.09; 5. Dominic Mueller, AV, 5:02.65; 7. Andrew Cain, POT, 5:20.36; 8. David DeClue, POT, 5:21.62

3200 – 1. Stone Gill, AV, 10:12.33; 2. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:23.86; 5. Alex Smith, POT, 11:13.05; 7. Kirk Strange, AV, 11:49.68

110 Hurdles – 2. Landon Sprous, POT, 16.74; 4. Jarren Cross, POT, 17.62; 7. Bobby Lawson, NC, 18.85

300 Hurdles – 3. Jarren Cross, POT, 43.89; 4. Landon Sprous, POT, 44.04; 7. Joey Barlow, NC, 48.60

4x100 – 4. North County A (Dillon Forney, Gaige Joplin, Steven Hulsey, Ryland Lotz), 47.42; 5. North County B (Brice Varner, Gavin Gilliam, Joey Barlow, Landon Ray), 48.04; 6. Potosi (Zane West, Gavin Portell, Jake Phares, Gage Mosier), 48.90

4x200 – 3. North County A (Joey Barlow, Dillon Forney, Ryland Lotz, Gaige Joplin), 1:38.85; 5. Potosi (Zane West, Gage Mosier, Carter Whitley, Luke Brabham), 1:40.41; 7. North County B (Landon Ray, Ashton Goad, Brice Varner, Daniel Gantz), 1:42.11

4x400 – 3. Potosi (Andrew Cain, Jaden Kanan, Garrett Hale, Gage Mosier), 3:46.55; 5. Arcadia Valley (Dillon Mueller, Dominic Mueller, Stone Gill, Caden Dettmer), 3:55.27; 6. North County (Dillon Forney, Joey Barlow, Daniel Gantz, Gaige Joplin), 4:00.86

4x800 – 1. Arcadia Valley (Stone Gill, Caden Dettmer, Dominic Mueller, Dillon Mueller), 8:54.98; 3. Potosi (Andrew Cain, David DeClue, Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson), 9:03.24; 6. North County (Brayden Slade, Avery Dalton, Aiden Clay, Lucas Naucke), 10:37.65

High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.83m; 4. Brandon Shrum, NC, 1.73m; 5. Luke Brabham, POT, 1.68m; 7. Brandon Santiago, POT, 1.63m; 8. Chasten Horton, WC, 1.58m

Pole Vault – 4. Ashton Goad, NC, 2.74m

Long Jump – 3. Ralph Salinas, AV, 6.22m; 8. Jaden Kanan, POT, 5.37m

Triple Jump – 3. Jaden Kanan, POT, 11.00m; 4. Gavin Gilliam, NC, 10.90m; 6. Chasten Horton, WC, 10.69m; 7. Carson Saunders, POT, 10:56m

Local Girls Results:

100 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.72; 3. Gracie Arnold, NC, 13.80; 4. Paris Larkin, NC, 14.16; 7. Samyia McCloud, POT, 14.56; 8. Lauryn Reed, POT, 14.75

200 – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 27.01; 2. Sammi Layton, AV, 27.11; 6. Lauryn Reed, POT, 30.07

400 – 3. Tanner Maggard, NC, 1:06.69; 6. Chloe Webb, NC, 1:10.71; 8. Avery Jones, AV, 1:12.23

800 – 3. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:41.41; 4. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:42.68; 5. Alyson Skiles, POT, 2:47.59; 7. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2:51.82

1600 – 3. Alyson Skiles, POT, 6:03.90; 4. Sydney Cash, WC, 6:08.45; 8. Carlee Moss, POT, 6:45.62

3200 – 1. Emma Dettmer, AV, 12:38.69; 2. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:54.87; 5. Allison Land, POT, 14:23.03

100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 16.23; 4. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 18.78; 5. Madelyn Love, NC, 19.60; 6. Alyssa Glanzer, 19.74; 8. Kya Gibson, POT, 21.30

300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 47.64; 5. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 55.40; 7. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 55.68; Darcey Wright, NC, 56.56

4x100 – 2. North County A (Karlie Straughan, Paris Larkin, Kate Jones, Gracie Arnold), 54.17; 5. Potosi (Lauryn Reed, Samyia McCloud, McKayla Randall, McKenna Randall), 55.64; 6. Arcadia Valley (Arial Chappell, Sammi Layton, Alyssa Glanzer, Chloe Boushey), 56.68; 7. North County B (Reese Worthington, Autumn Karsch, Jayden Smith, Kenleigh Lange), 57.82

4x200 – 2. North County A (Karlie Straughan, Reese Worthington, Paris Larkin, Gracie Arnold), 1:57.73; 3. Potosi (Lauryn Reed, Samyia McCloud, McKayla Randall, McKenna Randall), 1:58.82; 5. Arcadia Valley (Jayme Standefer, Cate Newstand-Adams, Kylee Hartwick, Kayla Sumpter), 2:02.54; 6. North County B (Autumn Karsch, Terra Fenwick, Kassie Maggard, Kenleigh Lange), 2:06.40

4x400 – 3. Arcadia Valley (Cate Newstead-Adams, Jayme Standefer, Trinity Russell, Avery Jones), 4:48.69; 4. Potosi (Carlee Moss, Kaydence Gibson, Kya Gibson, McKenna Randall), 4:49.25; 6. North County, 5:02.17

4x800 – 1. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Carlee Moss, Alyson Skiles), 10:58.07; 3. West County (Jazmine Morris, Kinley Smith, Alivia Simily, Sydney Cash), 11:06.07; 4. North County, 11:38.35

High Jump – 5. Hannah Holdman, NC, 1.27m

Pole Vault – 1. Kate Jones, NC, 2.62m; 4. Gracie Arnold, NC, 2.62m; 6. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.31m

Long Jump – 1. Paris Larkin, NC, 4.85m; 2. McKayla Randall, POT, 4.72m; 3. Samyia McCloud, POT, 4.70m; 5. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.56m; 6. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.44m; 8. Leyna Stillman, NC, 4.10m

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 9.93m; 3. McKayla Randall, POT, 8.79; 4. Mackenzie Whitwell, NC, 8.70m; 5. McKenna Randall, POT, 8.65m; 6. Darcey Wright, NC, 8.53m

Cuba Invitational

CUBA, Mo. – The St. Paul Lutheran boys track and field team achieved its top finish of the season Thursday, stacking up third among 11 participating schools at the Cuba Invitational.

Dorian Gray raced to second overall in the 200 sprint, plus fourth in the 100, and the St. Paul 4x200 relay squad likewise crossed as runner-up.

Chris Roberson finished third in both hurdles events, and Brett Peak took third in the 800. William Folk picked up points in four field events for the Giants.

The St. Paul 4x400 girls relay team placed fourth.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Steelville 151; 2. St. James 110; 3. St. Paul Lutheran 81; 4. Cuba 72.50; 5. Vienna 69; 6. Dixon 67; 7. New Haven 45; 8. Crocker 35.50; 9. Belle 22; 10. Viburnum 21; 11. Newburg 8.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Steelville 159.50; 2. New Haven 101.50; 3. Vienna 86.67; 4. Cuba 85.50; 5. Dixon 61; 6. St. James 46.33; 7. Newburg 46; 8. Viburnum 41; 9. Crocker 25.50; 10. St. Paul Lutheran 17.

Local Boys Scores:

100 – 4. Dorian Gray, SPL, 11.84; 7. DeVontae Minor, SPL, 12.18

200 – 2. Dorian Gray, SPL, 24.53; 5. DeVontae Minor, SPL, 25.60

400 – 5. Dorian Gray, SPL, 58.14; 7. Garrett Dempsey, SPL, 1:00.77

800 – 3. Brett Peak, SPL, 2:28.59

110 Hurdles – 3. Chris Roberson, SPL, 18.83; 7. Isaac Jordan, SPL, 22.79

300 Hurdles – 3. Chris Roberson, SPL, 46.01; 7. Isaac Jordan, SPL, 54.27

4x100 – 5. St. Paul, 54.87

4x200 – 2. St. Paul, 1:40.72

4x400 – 6. St. Paul, 4:09.65

4x800 – 4. St. Paul, 10:31.58

High Jump – 4. William Folk, SPL, 1.60m

Long Jump – 8. William Folk, SPL, 4.92m

Triple Jump – 7. William Folk, SPL, 10.70m

Shot Put – 7. William Folk, SPL, 10.49m; 8. Griffin Phillips, SPL, 10.10m

Discus – 5. Elijah Probst, SPL, 30.45m

Local Girls Scores:

100 Hurdles – 6. Sarah Constien, SPL, 21.13

300 Hurdles – 6. Sarah Constien, SPL, 1:01.99

4x100 – 6. St. Paul, 1:05.27

4x200 – 6. St. Paul, 2:20.20

4x400 – 4. St. Paul, 5:05.50

