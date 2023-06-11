MAAA track and field coaches have recently released their composite list of all-conference performers upon completion of the state championships last month.

An athlete could earn such distinction either by winning an event at the conference meet or reaching a predetermined qualifying time, height or distance at any point during the season.

The greatest depth of leading competition was found in five events – the girls 1600, girls high jump, girls javelin, boys long jump and boys javelin – with five individual honorees in each.

Farmington senior and three-sport athlete Braydon Berry led the MAAA with accolades in six events, including three relay groups, while teammate Evan Fuller earned four mentions.

Central junior Kannon Harlow was likewise all-conference in four boys’ events. Athletes with three awards were Wil Kuehn of Valle Catholic, Hakin Wagner and Robert Petty of Central, and Bryson Logan and Brett Drye of Farmington.

Ste. Genevieve standout sophomore Kale Clements paced the girls with recognition in five events, and was a two-time state medalist this season.

Farmington distance runners Chloe Wood and Aiden Moriarty made the list three times, along with West County senior and double state medalist Alivia Simily, Fredericktown senior Linley Rehkop and Ste. Genevieve sophomore Kayden Huck.

The Farmington girls 4x800, Farmington boys 4x400 and Potosi boys 4x800 relay teams achieved their respective qualifying standards with multiple combinations.

Farmington swept the team conference titles in late April. Valle Catholic led the league with all-state medalists in five Class 2 events.

MAAA All-Conference Track & Field

* Denotes conference champion

Girls 100 –

Linley Rehkop (FRED)*

Gracie Arnold (NC)

Girls 200 –

Savannah Jerman (SG)*

Girls 400 –

Kale Clements (SG)*

Girls 800 –

Chloe Wood (FARM)*

Kale Clements (SG)

Ava Bauman (VC)

Girls 1600 –

Aiden Moriarty (FARM)*

Chloe Wood (FARM)

Madelyn Griffard (VC)

Kale Clements (SG)

Celeste Sansegraw (POT)

Girls 3200 –

Hollyn Zangaro (SG)*

Madelyn Griffard (VC)

Aiden Moriarty (FARM)

Girls 100 Hurdles –

Avery Johnson (CEN)*

Girls 300 Hurdles –

Kayden Huck (SG)*

Girls 4x100 –

Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Allie England)*

Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Cadence Dunn, Grace Shuburt, Cheyenne Strohkirch)

Girls 4x200 –

Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Allie England)*

Girls 4x400 –

Ste. Genevieve (Abigail Merklin, Hollyn Zangaro, Kayden Huck, Kale Clements)*

Girls 4x800 –

Farmington (Cayman McIntyre, Niyah Heyward, Clarah Wilkins, Ella Scott, Chloe Wood, Aiden Moriarty)*

Girls High Jump –

Jade Roth (FARM)*

Ava Robart (POT)

Ivy Maggard (NC)

Terra Fenwick (NC)

Alivia Simily (WC)

Girls Pole Vault –

Ella Scott (FARM)*

Clarah Wilkins (FARM)

Savannah Kofron (FARM)

Kaydence Gibson (POT)

Girls Long Jump –

Alivia Simily (WC)*

Linley Rehkop (FRED)

Girls Triple Jump –

Alivia Simily (WC)*

Kale Clements (SG)

Ava Cooper (FARM)

Girls Discus –

Kalie Thompson (POT)*

Addison Brenneke (FARM)

Ava Penuel (FRED)

Girls Shot Put –

Nora Henry (POT)*

Girls Javelin –

Alissa Grass (SG)*

Linley Rehkop (FRED)

Ava Penuel (FRED)

Kayden Huck (SG)

Avery Graham (FARM)

Boys 100 –

Kannon Harlow (CEN)*

Robert Petty (CEN)

Braydon Berry (FARM)

Parker Dickinson (FARM)

Boys 200 –

Sam Erbland (AV)*

Boys 400 –

Sam Erbland (AV)*

Boys 800 –

Evan Fuller (FARM)*

Josh Fallert (VC)

Wil Kuehn (VC)

Boys 1600 –

Evan Fuller (FARM)*

Jackson Leeds (NC)

Boys 3200 –

Jackson Leeds (NC)*

Ezekiel Sisk (POT)

Evan Fuller (FARM)

Boys 110 Hurdles –

Bryson Logan (FARM)*

J.T. Cross (POT)

Landon Sprous (POT)

Sam Drury (VC)

Boys 300 Hurdles –

Bryson Logan (FARM)*

Charles Bockenkamp (CEN)

Boys 4x100 –

Central (Hakin Wagner, Robert Petty, Jailen Welch, Kannon Harlow)*

Farmington (Parker Brooks, Parker Dickinson, Kaesen McClain, Braydon Berry)

Boys 4x200 –

Central (Robert Petty, Jailen Welch, Tye Dalton, Charles Bockenkamp)*

Farmington (Dustin Randazzo, Brett Drye, Kaesen McClain, Braydon Berry)

Boys 4x400 –

Potosi (Landon Sprous, J.T. Cross, Jaden Kanan, Luke Brabham)*

Farmington (Dustin Randazzo, Sam Woodson, Braydon Berry, Evan Fuller, Bryson Logan)

Boys 4x800 –

Potosi (Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Ezekiel Sisk, Alex Smith, Jaden Kanan)*

Valle Catholic (Wil Kuehn, Josef Flieg, Peter Roth, Josh Fallert)

Boys High Jump –

Ralph Salinas (AV)*

Brandon Shrum (NC)

Boys Pole Vault –

Kannon Harlow (CEN)*

Joseph Flieg (VC)

Boys Long Jump –

Hakin Wagner (CEN)*

Kannon Harlow (CEN)

Brett Drye (FARM)

Nate Peniston (NC)

Braydon Berry (FARM)

Boys Triple Jump –

Hakin Wagner (CEN)*

Ralph Salinas (AV)

Brett Drye (FARM)

Braydon Berry (FARM)

Boys Discus –

Ethan Vaugh (FARM)*

Boys Shot Put –

Paul Taylor (SG)*

T.J. Bowling (FRED)

Isaac Gaugel (NC)

Boys Javelin –

Paul Taylor (SG)*

Wil Kuehn (VC)

Dalton McBride (SG)

Dillon Mueller (AV)

Owen Birkner (FARM)