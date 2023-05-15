CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Every girls race and 17 of the 19 total events at the Class 3, District 1 track and field meet on Saturday concluded with a champion from the MAAA conference.

The Ste. Genevieve girls began their hopeful journey toward a third consecutive state trophy by defending their title by a massive margin of 69 points at Notre Dame High School.

The Dragons powered their way to eight event wins, and sophomore star Kale Clements stamped her afternoon with the maximum 40 points after claiming gold in all four scheduled races.

Top-four results were needed to advance. Ste. Genevieve earned inclusion into 15 events this Saturday when Hillsboro High School hosts a double sectional gathering with Class 4 also in attendance.

Clements dominated the individual 400 and 800, and anchored the winning 4x400 and 4x800 efforts with completely different teammates in each.

Hollyn Zangaro claimed the 3200 in another competitive duel with Potosi senior Celeste Sansegraw, and Kayden Huck took the 300-meter hurdles after running second in the 100-meter clash.

Savannah Jerman added another 200-meter sprint crown, and javelin specialist Alissa Grass continued a string of victories in pursuit of her second state medal for the Dragons.

Dakotah Medows placed second in the girls 1600, and Cecilia Mooney started off a runner-up 4x200 while also seizing third spot in the long jump.

Other field qualifiers for Ste. Genevieve included shot put runner-up Jamison Kemper, Kiki Asher in the high jump and Abigail Merklin in the triple jump.

Dexter edged Potosi for second in the girls standings while Central stacked up fourth. Potosi celebrated four district champions, three of whom have been almost unstoppable all season.

Kalie Thompson easily pushed her win streak in the discus to a perfect 12-for-12. Nora Henry captured top honors in the shot put, and Sansegraw clocked the fastest time in the 1600.

Sophomore Ava Robart joined the title party in the high jump after holding off a challenge from Arcadia Valley freshman Emma Dunn.

Alyson Skiles crossed second in the 800, and joined Kaydence Gibson, Allison Land and Sansegraw in a runner-up 4x800 performance for the Lady Trojans trailing Ste. Genevieve.

Kaydence Gibson shared third place in the 4x400 with sister Kya Gibson, Carley Coleman and Sansegraw, who progressed forward in all four of her events.

Kaydence Allgier stayed alive in the pole vault with Kaydence Gibson taking second, and Blaire Miller emerged with Henry from the shot put.

The Central girls are looking to send their 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams to state for the third consecutive year, and stayed on course by earning both district titles on Saturday.

Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson and Allie England formed both winning combinations, and the latter three forged ahead in four events each.

Johnson controlled the outcome in her best event, the 100-meter hurdles, while taking second in the longer race. England sprinted to second in the 400 and fourth position in the 800.

Scott secured third place in the 100 and 200 dashes as part of her solid freshman campaign, and Dortch earned a third sectional berth in the pole vault. Central was fourth in the 4x800.

Fredericktown standout Linley Rehkop narrowly missed a fourth qualifying bid in the 300-meter hurdles, but clearly delivered in three other events.

She became a double district champion in the 100-meter dash and long jump while adding a third-place javelin throw, just ahead of teammate Ava Penuel, who also qualified in the discus.

Kinleigh Gresham earned fourth place in the long jump for the Lady Blackcats.

Dunn had the top finish for Arcadia Valley in girls action amid fellow advancing athletes Emma Dettmer in the 3200, Meleah Lara in the discus and Kylee Hartwick in the 100.

The team title pursuit was much tighter in boys competition. Dexter clipped Notre Dame 114-113 at the top while Potosi placed third ahead of Central and Kennett in a tie for fourth.

Potosi produced multiple sectional qualifiers in several events, and received runner-up results from its boys 4x400 and 4x800 relay crews.

Ezekiel Sisk collected the lone event title for the Trojans in the 3200, and was second in the 1600 as Alex Smith made the top four during both events.

Jaden Kanan and Connor Gibson each emerged from the 800 while pole vaulters Brady Williams and Kale Johnson did the same.

Luke Brabham raced to second overall in the 400, and Potosi featured a pair of runner-up showings in the hurdles from J.T. Cross and Landon Sprous.

Kannon Harlow set a lofty standard of 14 feet as high jump champion, and finished third in the long jump for Central, which also sent three separate relay teams into the next round.

Former state medalist Charles Bockenkamp was third in both hurdles events, and Robert Petty survived the 100 cut while also joining Jailen Welch in two advancing sprint relays.

Hakin Wagner captured second place in the triple jump and fourth in the long. Varsity newcomer Jason Threlkeld finished fourth in the javelin throw.

Freshman Paul Taylor impressed again for Ste. Genevieve with gold in the discus and shot put plus third place in the javelin. Senior Ayden Butcher was second to Harlow in the pole vault.

Sam Erbland led the Arcadia Valley boys as champion of the 400 while running third fastest in the 200. Ralph Salinas placed second in the high jump.

Atreyu McCallister was third in 400, and combined with Erbland, Ian Held and Dillon Muller to advance in the closing 4x400 relay.

T.J. Bowling of Fredericktown finished behind only Taylor as the discus and shot put runner-up.

Ethan Vaugh delivered a discus victory, and Evan Fuller broke a 13-year school record as the Farmington boys secured spots in nine sectional events during simultaneous Class 4, District 1 action at Notre Dame.

Bryson Logan safely finished second in both hurdles events, and Dustin Randazzo contributed to three relays that pulled through for the Knights.

Fuller anchored a second-place 4x400 effort after racing runner-up in the 800, where his time of 1:54.87 topped the previous mark held by Alex Rhodes since 2010.

Sophomore Brett Drye took second in the triple jump and fourth in the long, giving Farmington a fourth team member with three qualifying efforts.

Distance runners were required to perform at an all-state level just to escape the district round in many instances, due to a gauntlet of longtime prominent programs

The Farmington girls shined in the 4x800 relay with Aiden Moriarty, Cayman McIntyre, Niyah Hayward and Chloe Wood combining for second place in less than 11 minutes.

Moriarty also pulled through in the individual 1600 and 3200 races, and Wood claimed the last available sectional bid in the 800.

Addison Waller-Brenneke posted a solid second-place discus throw for the Knights, while their 4x100 relay crew and javelin thrower Avery Graham also extended their seasons.

North County picked up a boys high jump title from sophomore Brandon Shrum, who reached the state meet last spring. Isaac Gaugel was third in the shot put, and Danny Gantz moved on in the 400-meter dash.

The Lady Raiders will be represented in Hillsboro by Kenleigh Lange in the 100-meter hurdles and Terra Fenwick in the high jump.

Class 3, District 1

Girls Team Scores:

1. Ste. Genevieve 175.50; 2. Dexter 106.50; 3. Potosi 102; 4. Central 76; 5. Fredericktown 56; 6. Kelly 49; 7. Kennett 43; 8. Arcadia Valley 37.50; 9. Doniphan 29; 10. East Prairie 20.50; 11 New Madrid 20.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Dexter 114; 2. Notre Dame 113; 3. Potosi 102.50; 4. Central 78; 4. Kennett 78; 6. Ste. Genevieve 61; 7. New Madrid 52; 8. Arcadia Valley 41; 9. Kelly 25; 10. Fredericktown 23; 11. Doniphan 22; 12. East Prairie 14.50.

Local Girls Results:

100 – 1. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.49; 3. Jaida Scott, CEN, 13.63; 4. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 13.70; 5. Carly Fernow, SG, 14.07; 8. Chloe Gross, SG, 14.31

200 – 1. Savannah Jerman, SG, 27.10; 3. Jaida Scott, CEN, 28.49; 5. Cecilia Mooney, SG, 29.21; 6, Kinleigh Gresham, 29.32

400 – 1. Kale Clements, SG, 58.70; 2. Allie England, CEN, 1:02.10; 5. Cecilia Mooney, SG, 1:07.41; 6. Cate Newstand-Adams, AV, 1:10.05

800 – 1. Kale Clements, SG, 2:33.53; 2. Alyson Skiles, POT, 2:35.85; 4. Allie England, CEN, 2:38.40; 5. Olivia Klump, SG, 2:44.07; 8. Taylor Sharp, CEN, 2:52.21

1600 – 1. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 5:50.08; 2. Dakotah Medows, SG, 5:54.48; 6. Allison Land, POT, 6:05.06; 7. Sadie Greminger, SG, 6:08.34; 8. Elizabeth Crouch, FRED, 6:47.06

3200 – 1. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:51.12; 2. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:52.85; 3. Emma Dettmer, AV, 13:22.56; 5. Allison Land, POT, 13:59.50; 6. Katie Voepel, CEN, 14:40.38; 7. Sophia Fritsch, SG, 15:01.31; 8. Haley Stephens, CEN, 15:13.07

100 Hurdles – 1. Avery Johnson, CEN, 16.92; 2. Kayden Huck, SG, 17.39; 5. Lydia Vaeth, SG, 18.49

300 Hurdles – 1. Kayden Huck, SG, 49.64; 4. Avery Johnson, CEN, 50.30; 5. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 51.48; 6. Kailynn Harmon, SG, 52.33; 7. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 53.27; 8. Kinleigh Gresham, 53.87

4x100 – 1. Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Allie England), 52.90; 5. Ste. Genevieve (Carly Fernow, Chloe Gross, Brianna Mitchell, Lydia Vaeth), 55.33

4x200 – 1. Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Allie England), 1:51.96; 2. Ste. Genevieve (Cecilia Mooney, Lillian Kohler, Abigail Merklin, Savannah Jerman), 1:52.27

4x400 – 1. Ste. Genevieve (Abigail Merklin, Hollyn Zangaro, Kayden Huck, Kale Clements), 4:19.86; 3. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kya Gibson, Carley Coleman, Kaydence Gibson), 4:47.34

4x800 – 1. Ste. Genevieve (Sadie Greminger, Hollyn Zangaro, Olivia Klump, Kale Clements), 10:30.14; 2. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Allison Land, Alyson Skiles), 11:02.06; 4. Central (Katie Voepel, Taylor Sharp, Haley Stephens, Jaysa Hites), 11:23.61

Long Jump – 1. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 4.98m; 3. Cecilia Mooney, SG, 4.62m; 4. Kinleigh Gresham, FRED, 4.38m; 7. McKayla Randall, POT, 4.26m; 8. McKenna Randall, POT, 4.26m

Triple Jump – 4. Abigail Merklin, SG, 9.29m; 8. Kailynn Harmon, SG, 8.26m

High Jump – 1. Ava Robart, POT, 1.50m; 2. Emma Dunn, AV, 1.47m; 3. Kiki Asher, SG, 1.42m; 6. Holly Reed, AV, 1.37m; 8. Kailynn Harmon, 1.32m

Pole Vault – 2. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.57m; 3. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 2.57m; 4. Kaydence Allgier, POT, 2.42m; 5. Lillian Kohler, SG, 2.12m; 6. Haley Tucker, FRED, 1.97m; 7. Brianna Mitchell, SG, 1.97m

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 35.16m; 3. Ava Penuel, FRED, 28.89m; 4. Meleah Lara, AV, 28.54m; 5. Elena Lara, AV, 28.27m; 6. Aubree Wilson, POT, 28.07m

Shot Put – 1. Nora Henry, POT, 11.33m; 2. Jamison Kemper, SG, 9.55m; 4. Blaire Miller, POT, 8.78m; 6. Bri Abt, SG, 8.42m; 7. Ava Penuel, FRED, 8.40m

Javelin – 1. Alissa Grass, SG, 35.65m; 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 33.50m; 4. Ava Penuel, FRED, 32.20m; 5. Kayden Huck, SG, 29.80m; 7. Kayla Sumpter, AV, 27.03m; 8. Blaire Miller, POT, 25.88m

Local Boys Results:

100 – 4. Robert Petty, CEN, 11.64; 5. Jailen Welch, CEN, 11.75; 6. Kaden Smith, SG, 11.83; 7. Noah Walton, POT, 11.84

200 – 3. Sam Erbland, AV, 23.20; 6. Robert Petty, CEN, 23.73; 8. Gregory Neubrand, POT, 24.42

400 – 1. Sam Erbland, AV, 51.78; 2. Luke Brabham, POT, 52.62; 3. Atreyu McCallister, AV, 52.81; 5. Kaden Smith, SG, 52.95; 7. Ayden Butcher, SG, 55.32

800 – 3. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:11.18; 4. Connor Gibson, POT, 2:11.95; 6. Braden Braswell, FRED, 2:22.05

1600 – 2. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:41.84; 3. Alex Smith, POT, 4:45.39; 5. Donald Laut, FRED, 5:01.05; 8. Tyson Anderson, AV, 5:15.01

3200 – 1. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:38.74; 4. Alex Smith, POT, 10:48.70; 7. Gavin Zerwig, SG, 11:55.13; 8. Shay Coleman, SG, 14:41.33

110 Hurdles – 2. Landon Sprous, POT, 16.28; 3. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 17.15; 4. J.T. Cross, POT, 17.15

300 Hurdles – 2. J.T. Cross, POT, 42.30; 3. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 42.39; 6. Landon Sprous, POT, 44.05

4x100 – 4. Central (Hakin Wagner, Jailen Welch, Robert Petty, Kannon Harlow), 44.44; 7. Ste. Genevieve (Hawthorne Jokerst, Drew Merriman, James Vogt, Damon Brooks), 51.69

4x200 – 4. Central (Robert Petty, Jailen Welch, Tye Dalton, Charles Bockenkamp), 1:34.55; 7. Ste. Genevieve (Jace Amschler, Hawthorne Jokerst, Drew Merriman, Coleton Lacey), 1:48.52

4x400 – 2. Potosi (Landon Sprous, J.T. Cross, Jaden Kanan, Luke Brabham), 3:38.39; 3. Arcadia Valley (Ian Held, Sam Erbland, Dillon Mueller, Atreyu McCallister), 3:39.45; 6. Ste. Genevieve (Cameron Vogt, Jace Amschler, Ayden Butcher, Kaden Smith), 4:02.57

4x800 – 2. Potosi (Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Alex Smith, Jaden Kanan), 8:59.80; 4. Central (Cole Crocker, Taylor Roesch, Carson Weber, Jordan Willis), 9:35.20

Long Jump – 3. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 6.29m; 4. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 6.28m

Triple Jump – 2. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 13.10m; 5. Ralph Salinas, AV, 11.99m

High Jump – 2. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.87m; 7. Brandon Santiago, POT, 1.72m

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 4.26m; 2. Ayden Butcher, SG, 3.18m; 3. Brady Williams, POT, 2.88m; 4. Kale Johnson, POT, 2.58m

Discus – 1. Paul Taylor, SG, 40.29m; 2. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 38.04m; 6. Jacob Voyles, CEN, 35.69m; 8. Nathan Johnson, SG, 34.67m

Shot Put – 1. Paul Taylor, SG, 14.55m; 2. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 14.16m; 5. Jacob Schweigert, SG, 12.28m

Javelin – 3. Paul Taylor, SG, 43.33m; 4. Jason Threlkeld, CEN, 39.88m; 6. Dalton McBride, SG, 39.14m; 7. Jace Bohn, CEN, 36.64m; 8. Jackson Valle, POT, 35.53m

Class 4, District 1

Boys Team Scores:

1. Hillsboro 184; 2. Festus 179; 3. Farmington 92; 4. Cape Central 92; 5. Windsor 43; 6. North County 35; 6. Affton 35; 6. De Soto 35; 9. Perryville 25; 10. Sikeston 21.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Festus 139.25; 2. Notre Dame 111; 3. Hillsboro 91.25; 4. Sikeston 70; 5. Farmington 68.25; 6. Cape Central 68; 7. De Soto 60; 8. Perryville 39; 9. Windsor 38.25; 10. Affton 32; 11. North County 18.

Local Boys Results:

400 – 4. Daniel Gantz, NC, 52.99

800 – 2. Evan Fuller, FARM, 1:54.87

1600 – 6. Drew Christopher, NC, 4:53.50

3200 – 5. Jackson Leeds, NC, 9:49.12

110 Hurdles – 2. Bryson Logan, FARM, 15.70; 5. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 16.56

300 Hurdles – 3. Bryson Logan, FARM, 42.05; 6. Sam Woodson, FARM, 43.65

4x100 – 5. Farmington (Parker Brooks, Parker Dickinson, Kaesen McClain, Braydon Berry), 44.47; 6. North County (Dane McCoy, Ashton Goad, Dillon Forney, Nate Peniston), 45.40

4x200 – 4. Farmington (Dustin Randazzo, Brett Drye, Kaesen McClain, Braydon Berry), 1:32.71

4x400 – 2. Farmington (Dustin Randazzo, Sam Woodson, Bryson Logan, Evan Fuller), 3:31.51

4x800 – 4. Farmington (Nickolai Cain, Dustin Randazzo, Kaden Kimbrough, Evan Fuller), 8:32.53

Long Jump – 4. Brett Drye, FARM, 6.20m; 5. Braydon Berry, FARM, 6.12m;

Triple Jump – 2. Brett Drye, FARM, 13.30m; 5. Braydon Berry, FARM, 12.47m

High Jump – 1. Brandon Shrum, NC, 1.87m

Pole Vault – 6. Owen Barron, FARM, 3.49m; 8. Wyatt Scott, FARM, 3.34m

Discus – 1. Ethan Vaugh, FARM, 40.91m; 6. Mason Lay, NC, 37.92m

Shot Put – 3. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 13.05m; 6. Ethan Vaugh, FARM, 12.60m

Javelin – 6. Owen Birkner, FARM, 39.93m; 8. Hayden Barbarotto, NC, 38.79m

Local Girls Results:

100 – 7. Gracie Arnold, NC, 13.72

800 – 4. Chloe Wood, FARM, 2:30.61; 7. Wyllow Henderson, FARM, 2:47.36

1600 – 4. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 5:30.02; 5. Chloe Wood, FARM, 5:33.05

3200 – 4. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 12:16.55; 8. Cayman McIntyre, FARM, 13:15.33

100 Hurdles – 4. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 17.31; 7. Reese Worthington, NC, 18.76; 8. Caraline Klump, FARM, 18.99

300 Hurdles – 7. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 54.68

4x100 – 4. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Cadence Dunn, Grace Shuburt, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 51:39; 8. North County (Kenleigh Lange, Elise McFerron, Autumn Karsch, Gracie Arnold), 53.11

4x200 – 7. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Cadence Dunn, Grace Shuburt, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 1:53.52

4x400 – 5. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Carissa Cassimatis, Elizabeth Burgan, Grace Shuburt), 4:26.11

4x800 – 2. Farmington (Aiden Moriarty, Cayman McIntyre, Niyah Hayward, Chloe Wood), 10:58.58

Triple Jump – 5. Ava Cooper, FARM, 10.05m

High Jump – 4. Terra Fenwick, NC, 1.47m; 6. Ivy Maggard, NC, 1.47m

Pole Vault – 5. Clarah Wilkins, FARM, 2.88m; 5. Ella Scott, FARM, 2.88m

Discus – 2. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 34.79m

Javelin – 4. Avery Graham, FARM, 34.39m