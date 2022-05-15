Track & Field: Dragons take six events to capture district title

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Senior Abby Moore and freshman Kale Clements turned in four blistering efforts to help the Ste. Genevieve track and field girls capture the Class 3, District 1 championship.

The reigning state champions, with a much different roster this year, totaled 138 points Saturday to edge top challengers Jefferson by 11 and Potosi by 20 at Notre Dame High School.

The Dragons secured titles in six individual events, and produced sectional round qualifiers in five others for next weekend in Festus by placing among the top four.

Ste. Genevieve ruled the 4x400 and 4x800 relays with freshman members Sadie Greminger and Hollyn Zangaro joining Clements and Moore.

Clements broke her own school record again in the 400 at 59.18 seconds, and placed third behind Moore in the 800 as both athletes advanced four times.

Moore crossed second in the 1600 with Greminger one position back, and compiled a team-high 38 points for the Dragons. Zangaro easily moved forward as runner-up in the 3200.

Ste. Genevieve also thrived in field events as Etta Heller became a repeat district shot put champion and Alissa Grass had a breakout performance to win the javelin.

Kayden Huck advanced in both hurdles events while Maggie Myracle took second and Lana Kemper was fourth in the discus throw.

Other double champions on the girls side included Potosi senior Annie McCaul in hurdles and Arcadia Valley junior Sammi Layton in sprints.

Potosi had the highest team result for MAAA boys programs at third in the standings behind champion Notre Dame and runner-up Dexter.

Central celebrated a new school record when sophomore Kannon Harlow cleared 14 feet, 7 inches in a 1-2 pole vault finish with teammate Hunter Pirtle.

The Potosi girls matched Ste. Genevieve by qualifying in 11 sectional disciplines. Junior Kalie Thompson hurled the discus 114 feet, 5 inches for her 10th victory in 13 meets this season.

McCaul followed her 100-meter hurdles win by taking the 300-meter event by more than three seconds. She also established a personal record while getting third place in the 200 dash.

Potosi had runner-up girls results from Kaydence Gibson in pole vault, McKayla Randall in long jump and Nora Henry in shot put. The 4x800 quartet of Alyson Skiles, Gibson, Carlee Moss, Celeste Sansegraw also finished second.

Freshman Ava Robart was third in the high jump while Celeste Sansegraw salvaged fourth in the 3200. McCaul qualified for a fourth sectional event as anchor of the fourth-place 4x200 squad with Samyia McCloud, McKenna Randall and Lauryn Reed.

Central senior Karlee LaChance sprinted to second behind Clements in the 400, and also moved on in four races as the Lady Rebels placed third in all four relays.

Avery Johnson, Madison Young and Allie England qualified three times each while Courtney Dortch made the first exchange during the 4x100 and 4x200.

Johnson trailed only McCaul in the high hurdles and was third in the 300-meter race. Nevaeh Dailey sprinted to third in the 100 while also aiding the 4x100 effort.

LaChance was followed by Katie Voepel, Rachel Raynor and Madison Holmes in the 4x800, and Taylor Sharp handled the third leg of the closing 4x400.

Layton produced a top-50 state time, and beat both of her previous school records in the 100 and 200 dashes for AV, which enjoyed several positive results on Saturday.

Elena Lara was third within an all-MAAA top four in the discus. Emma Dettmer ran third overall in the 3200, and Cate Newstead-Adams picked up fourth in the 400.

Two Fredericktown girls extended their seasons. Linley Rehkop thrived in the 100, javelin throw and high jump while freshman Calie Alliger soared to third in the long jump.

The Potosi boys will be confined to the track for seven events in the next round while sending a couple of district champions to Festus.

Ezekiel Sisk won the 3200 distance run, and Jarren Cross continued a strong hurdles season by taking top honors in the 300 intermediate and third in the 110 high race.

Teammate Landon Sprous edged Cross in the shorter hurdles event, and helped the 4x400 team take fourth with Gage Mosier, Carter Whitley and Luke Brabham.

The Trojans’ 4x800 crew consisting of Sisk, Jaden Kanan, Tanner Gibson and Garrett Hale galloped its way to second place. Brabham was the 400 runner-up while Andrew Cain got third in the 1600.

Hakin Liddell progressed safely in the long and triple jumps for Central. In addition to success in the pole vault, Harlow anchored a fourth-place 4x100 with Liddell, Robert Petty and Charles Bockenkamp.

Nathan St. Clair registered a top showing of second in the 1600 for the Ste. Genevieve boys. Austin McBride was third in the discus while St. Clair helped the 4x800 team advance. Corey Simmons seized fourth in the 200, and Ashton Irwin likewise stayed alive in the pole vault.

Arcadia Valley featured a two-time boys qualifier with Ralph Salinas in the high and long jumps, while distance specialist Caden Dettmer surged to second overall in the 800.

Other sectional qualifiers for the Tigers were Sam Erbland in the 400, Stone Gill in the 3200 and 4x800 members Dominic Mueller and Dillon Mueller along with Dettmer and Gill.

Former discus state medalist Marshall Long of Fredericktown survived his best event by placing fourth.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Ste. Genevieve 138; 2. Jefferson 127; 3. Potosi 118; 4. Dexter 83; 5. Central 72; 6. Kennett 59; 7. Arcadia Valley 52; 8. Fredericktown 45; 9. Kelly 27; 10. Doniphan 7; 11. New Madrid 6

Boys Team Scores:

1. Notre Dame 122.50; 2. Dexter 114; 3. Potosi 79.50; 4. Jefferson 74; 5. Kennett 68; 6. Central 63.50; 7. Ste. Genevieve 60.50; 8. New Madrid 59; 9. Arcadia Valley 42; 10 Fredericktown 24; 11. Kelly 19; 12. Doniphan 12.

Local Girls Results:

100 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 12.60; 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 12.87; 3. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 13.10; 6. Savannah Jerman, SG, 13.49; 8. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 13.92

200 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 25.72; 3. Annie McCaul, POT, 26.43; 5. Savannah Jerman, SG, 27.61; 6. Samyia McCloud, POT, 28.28; 8. Madison Young, CEN, 28.47

400 – 1. Kale Clements, SG, 59.18; 2. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:04.14; 3. Madison Young, CEN, 1:05.70; 4. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 1:05.86; 5. Kayla Sumpter, AV, 1:07.59; 7. Alize Litton, POT, 1:09.93

800 – 1. Abby Moore, SG, 2:23.19; 3. Kale Clements, SG, 2:32.38; 5. Alyson Skiles, POT, 2:36.72; 6. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:44.24; 7. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2:50.20

1600 – 2. Abby Moore, SG, 5:52.82; 3. Sadie Greminger, SG, 6:04.34; 5. Carlee Moss, POT, 6:20.07; 6. Ava Laut, FRED, 6:20.79; 7. Elizabeth Crouch, FRED, 6:23.28; 8. Allison Land, POT, 6:33.77

3200 – 2. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:44.99; 3. Emma Dettmer, AV, 12:55.00; 4. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 13:04.63; 5. Sophia Fritsch, SG, 14:19.18; 6. Haley Stephens, CEN, 14:33.15; 8. Alyson Skiles, POT, 14:45.89

100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 16.71; 2. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.11; 3. Kayden Huck, SG, 17.37; 5. P.J. Reutzel, FRED, 18.09; 8, Alli Francis, FRED, 19.77

300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 47.03; 2. Kayden Huck, SG, 50.29; 3. Avery Johnson, CEN, 50.84; 8. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 54.10

4x100 – 3. Central (Courtney Dortch, Avery Johnson, Allie England, Nevaeh Dailey), 52.85; 5. Potosi (Lauryn Reed, Samyia McCloud, McKayla Randall, McKenna Randall), 53.00; 6. Arcadia Valley (Arial Chappell, Kylee Hartwick, Alyssa Glanzer, Sammi Layton), 53.13; 7. Fredericktown (Linley Rehkop, Laynee King, P.J. Reutzel, Calie Allgier), 54.44; 8. Ste. Genevieve (Talan Plunk, Lexi Warren, Kailynn Harmon, Brianna Mitchell), 59.39

4x200 – 3. Central (Courtney Dortch, Allie England, Madison Young, Karlee LaChance), 1:52.78; 4. Potosi (Samyia McCloud, McKenna Randall, Lauryn Reed, Annie McCaul), 1:54.55; 6. Ste. Genevieve (Olivia Klump, Talan Plunk, Kailynn Harmon, Lexi Warren), 2:02.78

4x400 – 1. Ste. Genevieve (Sadie Greminger, Kale Clements, Hollyn Zangaro, Abby Moore), 4:15.49; 3. Central (Madison Young, Allie England, Taylor Sharp, Karlee LaChance), 4:24.25; 7. Potosi (Alize Litton, Kaydence Gibson, Kya Gibson, McKayla Randall), 4:53.80

4x800 – 1. Ste. Genevieve (Sadie Greminger, Hollyn Zangaro, Kale Clements, Abby Moore), 10:12.02; 2. Potosi (Alyson Skiles, Kaydence Gibson, Carlee Moss, Celeste Sansegraw), 10:54.89; 3. Central (Karlee LaChance, Katie Voepel, Rachel Raynor, Madison Holmes), 11:00.59; 6. Fredericktown (Elizabeth Crouch, Patience Garland, Laci McClellan, Ava Laut), 12:32.86

High Jump – 3. Ava Robart, POT, 1.47m; 4. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 1.37m

Pole Vault – 2. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.74m; 5. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 2.44m; 6. Vipharadee Srivhien, SG, 1.99m

Long Jump – 2. McKayla Randall, POT, 4.61m; 3. Calie Allgier, FRED, 4.59m; 5. Samyia McCloud, POT, 4.48m; 6. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.42m

Triple Jump – 6. P.J. Reutzel, FRED, 9.14m; 7. McKayla Randall, POT, 9.03m; 8. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 9.03m

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 34.87m; 2. Maggie Myracle, SG, 30.31m; 3. Elena Lara, AV, 28.23m; 4. Lana Kemper, SG, 26.85m; 7. Karli McFarland, CEN, 23.49m

Shot Put – 1. Etta Heller, SG, 10.29m; 2. Nora Henry, POT, 10.15m; 5. Blaire Miller, POT, 9.62m; 8. Mackenzie Hogenmiller, SG, 9.09m

Javelin – 1. Alissa Grass, SG, 36.52m; 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 33.60m; 5. Kayden Huck, SG, 31.02m; 6. Gracie Anderson, CEN, 28.86m; 8. Hope Miner, POT, 25.35m

Local Boys Results:

100 – 5. Corey Simmons, SG, 11.61; 6. Robert Petty, CEN, 11.81; 8. Carter Cheaney, FRED, 11.93

200 – 4. Corey Simmons, SG, 23.54; 6. Carter Cheaney, FRED, 24.07; 8. Robert Petty, CEN, 24.72

400 – 2. Luke Brabham, POT, 53.01; 3. Sam Erbland, AV, 53.45

800 – 2. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:06.45; 6. Levi Wiegand, SG, 2:09.14; 7. Garrett Hale, POT, 2:10.87; 8. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:14.75

1600 – 2. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 4:58.85; 3. Andrew Cain, POT, 5:04.67; 7. Dominic Mueller, AV, 5:15.42; 8. Connor Gibson, POT, 5:17.18

3200 – 1. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:41.34; 3, Stone Gill, AV, 10:44.28; 6. Alex Smith, POT, 11:17.22; 7. Mason Gegg, SG, 11:19.17

110 Hurdles – 2. Landon Sprous, POT, 16.23; 3. Jarren Cross, POT, 16.43; 5. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 16.88; 7. Lane Sikes, FRED, 18.31

300 Hurdles – 1. Jarren Cross, POT, 42.76; 5. Devin Flye, SG, 45.15; 8. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 46.76

4x100 – 4. Central (Hakin Liddell, Robert Petty, Charles Bockenkamp, Kannon Harlow), 45.45; 5. Ste. Genevieve (Ashton Irwin, Austin McBride, Kaden Flye, Ethan Ogden), 45.61; 8. Potosi (Zane West, Gavin Portell, Jake Phares, Gage Mosier), 48.02

4x200 – 5. Central (Robert Petty, Tye Dalton, Brayden Steinmetz, Charles Bockenkamp), 1:36.71; 6. Ste. Genevieve (Kaden Flye, Corey Simmons, Ashton Irwin, Austin McBride), 1:38.17; 7. Potosi (Zane West, Gavin Portell, Carter Whitley, Gage Mosier), 1:41.32

4x400 – 4. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Landon Sprous, Carter Whitley, Luke Brabham), 3:40.91; 5. Arcadia Valley (Atreyu McCallister, Dillon Mueller, Landon Hatfield, Sam Erbland), 3:45.52; 6. Ste. Genevieve (Levi Wiegand, Kaden Flye, Devin Flye, Mason Gegg), 3:46.44

4x800 – 2. Potosi (Ezekiel Sisk, Jaden Kanan, Tanner Gibson, Garrett Hale), 8:38.96; 3. Ste. Genevieve (Levi Wiegand, Mason Gegg, Nathan St. Clair, Aiden Trollinger), 8:41.99; 4. Arcadia Valley (Caden Dettmer, Dominic Mueller, Dillon Mueller, Stone Gill), 8:53.12; 5. Central (Cole Crocker, Jordan Willis, Landon Whitfield, Carson Weber), 9:25.26; 6. Fredericktown (Caleb Jenkerson, Dan Sensel, Donald Laut, Braden Braswell), 9:26.31

High Jump – 3. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.77m; 5. Mark Heine, FRED, 1.72m; 6. Caden Casey, CEN, 1.67m; 7. Luke Brabham, POT, 1.67m

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 4.45m; 2. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.64m; 4. Ashton Irwin, SG, 3.49m; 6. Ethan Ogden, SG, 3.19m

Long Jump – 3. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 6.09m; 4. Ralph Salinas, AV, 6.04m; 5. Mark Heine, FRED, 5.68m; 7. Carson Saunders, POT, 5.31m

Triple Jump – 2. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 13.10m; 6. Caden Casey, CEN, 11.71m; 7. Carson Saunders, POT, 11.64m

Discus – 3. Austin McBride, SG, 41.99m; 4. Marshall Long, FRED, 41.10m; 7. Nate Robinson, POT, 35.46m; 8. Nathan Johnson, SG, 34.50m

Javelin – 5. Jace Bohn, CEN, 38.70m; 6. Dalton McBride, SG, 38.20m; 7. Curtis Lewis, FRED, 35.10m

Class 4, District 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Farmington girls qualified for 12 sectional events, and finished second behind Festus by 10 ½ points at the Class 4, District 1 meet on Saturday at Notre Dame High School.

Senior Lilly Earley swept the individual 400 and 800 events, and totaled 38 points while anchoring a winning 4x800 relay and runner-up 4x400 by the Knights.

Farmington nearly claimed district gold in every relay. Carissa Cassimatis, Courtney Swink and Emma Gerstner prevailed twice in the 4x100 and 4x200 with help from Abby Robbins and Grace Shuburt.

Gerstner placed second in the long and triple jumps, and joined Earley as four-time qualifiers for next weekend’s sectional competition in Festus.

Alayna Sparr advanced with teammates Aiden Moriarty in the 1600 and Breanna Mathes in the 3200. Chloe Wood, Brooke-lyn Forman, Mathes and Earley earned the 4x800 title.

Jade Roth continued her quest for a return to state action by taking third in the high jump. Freshman Cheyenne Strohkirch seized a sectional spot in the 200 for the Knights.

The Farmington boys will be represented at the next round in seven events, highlighted by double distance relay champions Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Gavin Hunt and Drew Felker.

Ari Woodson and Caden Mungle both advanced in the 400 sprint, and former state qualifier Daunivan Welch claimed third place in the long jump.

Tyler Williams finished third in the javelin throw, and Jake Bishop grabbed fourth in the triple jump on the field for the Knights, who placed fifth among nine boys teams.

Isaac Gaugel shined for North County by winning the district shot put title. Brandon Shrum claimed the only other sectional berth in the high jump.

The Lady Raiders were eliminated from postseason action.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Festus 142; 2. Farmington 131.50; 3. Hillsboro 115.50; 4. Cape Central 74; 4. Notre Dame 74; 6. De Soto 69; 7. Sikeston 43; 8. Windsor 37.50; 9. North County 22.50; 10. Perryville 22;

Boys Team Scores:

1. Hillsboro 154; 2. Cape Central 128.50; 3. Festus 125; 4. Windsor 77; 5. Farmington 73; 6. Sikeston 68; 7. De Soto 50; 8. Perryville 31; 9. North County 27.50

Local Girls Results:

100 – 5. Gracie Arnold, NC, 13.14; 6. Paris Larkin, NC, 13.16

200 – 4. Cheyenne Strohkirch, FARM, 28.49

400 – 1. Lilly Earley, FARM, 1:00.63; 5. Chloe Wood, FARM, 1:05.98; 8. Tanner Maggard, NC, 1:08.47

800 – 1. Lilly Earley, FARM, 2:27.23; 5. Brooke-lyn Forman, FARM, 2:34.58

1600 – 2. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 5:35.88; 4. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 5:46.09

3200 – 2. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 12:25.39; 4. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 12:27.58

100 Hurdles – 7. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 17.83

300 Hurdles – 6. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 50.85; 7. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 51.65

4x100 – 1. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Courtney Swink, Abby Robbins, Emma Gerstner), 51.08; 7. North County (Haley Minkel, Paris Larkin, Karlie Straughan, Gracie Arnold), 53.58

4x200 – 1. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Courtney Swink, Grace Shuburt, Emma Gerstner), 1:49.89; 5. North County (Kalie Straughan, Haley Minkel, Paris Larkin, Gracie Arnold), 1:53.46

4x400 – 2. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Grace Shuburt, Brianna Eaves, Lilly Earley), 4:14.49

4x800 – 1. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Brooke-lyn Forman, Breanna Mathes, Lilly Earley), 10:19.61; 6. North County (Tanner Maggard, Kassie Maggard, Maddison Phares, Chloe Webb), 11:49.52

High Jump – 3. Jade Roth, FARM, 1.47m; 5. Ava Cooper, FARM, 1.37m; 8. Hannah Holdman, NC, 1.32m

Pole Vault – 7. Kate Jones, NC, 2.74m

Long Jump – 2. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 5.14m; 8. Paris Larkin, NC, 4.83m

Triple Jump – 2. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 10.46m

Shot Put – 8. Shelby Bowling, FARM, 9.42m

Javelin – 7. Avery Graham, FARM, 31.83m; 8. Grace Duncan, FARM, 30.17m

Local Boys Results:

100 – 8. Carter Doss, FARM, 11.54

400 – 2. Ari Woodson, FARM, 53.29; 3. Caden Mungle, FARM, 53.31

800 – 5. Evan Fuller, FARM, 1:59.57

1600 – 7. Jackson Leeds, NC, 4:51.35

3200 – 6. Ethan Anderson, FARM, 10:55.54

110 Hurdles – 7. Gabe Giuliani, FARM, 18.47

4x100 – 4. Farmington (Logan Wallen, Parker Dickinson, Caleb Truman, Kaesen McClain), 44.94

4x200 – 6. Farmington (Logan Wallen, Parker Dickinson, Braydon Berry, Kaesen McClain), 1:35.35; 8. North County (Ryland Lotz, Dillon Forney, Steven Hulsey, Gaige Joplin), 1:39.32

4x400 – 1. Farmington (Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Gavin Hunt, Drew Felker), 3:30.07

4x800 – 1. Farmington (Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Gavin Hunt, Drew Felker), 8:06.74

High Jump – 3. Brandon Shrum, NC, 1.82m

Long Jump – 3. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 6.31m

Triple Jump – 4. Jake Bishop, FARM, 12.27m

Discus – 5. Ethan Vaugh, FARM, 38.61m; 6. Zavier Winton, NC, 37.99m; 8. Mason Lay, NC, 36.79m

Shot Put – 1. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 13.78m; 6. Jake Flowers, NC, 12.37m

Javelin – 3. Tyler Williams, FARM, 47.90m; 6. Andrew Civey, NC, 44.52m; 7. Jake Flowers, NC, 41.13m

Class 2, Sectional 1

ST. LOUIS – West County junior Alivia Simily has secured multiple chances to test her jumping prowess against the elite competition in the state.

Senior teammate Sydney Cash affirmed her status as a serious contender in the 800-meter run after winning that Class 2 sectional race on Saturday at Lutheran South High School.

Simily placed third while breaking her own school record in the triple jump at 10.94 meters, and claimed the last long jump qualifying spot for next weekend in Jefferson City.

Cash opted out of the 1600 after running a strong anchor leg in a fifth-place 4x800 performance by the Lady Bulldogs, then starred at half of that distance a couple of hours later.

Valle Catholic was bumped to Class 2 on the boys side after placing third last year in Class 1, and found several more postseason roadblocks.

The Warriors competed in nine sectional events – just one away from the track – and emerged from three with state aspirations still intact.

Peter Roth regrouped after missing the 1600 cut to finish third in the 3200. Luke McClure nabbed fourth spot in the 200 while the 4x800 relay team slipped through to the final meet.

Chasten Horton of West County edged McClure for sixth in the 100.

Local Boys Results:

100 – 6. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.75; 7. Luke McClure, VC, 11.86

200 – 4. Luke McClure, VC, 23.21

1600 – 5. Peter Roth, VC, 4:55.62

3200 – 3. Peter Roth, VC, 10:30.90; 7. Garrett Shortt, VC, 11:41.73

110 Hurdles – 8. Sam Drury, VC, 18.30

4x100 – 8. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Sam Drury, Braden Coleman, Joshua Fallert), 46.11

4x400 – 5. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Braden Coleman, Josef Flieg, Joshua Fallert), 3:35.09

4x800 – 4. Valle Catholic (Joshua Fallert, Braden Coleman, Josef Flieg, Peter Roth), 8:35.21

Pole Vault – 5. Joseph Flieg, VC, 3.20m

Local Girls Results:

800 – 1. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:31.02; 5. Jazmine Morris, WC, 2:41.75

4x800 – 5. West County (Alivia Simily, Kinley Smith, Jazmine Morris, Sydney Cash), 11:17.49

Long Jump – 4. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.77m

Triple Jump – 3. Alivia Simily, WC, 10.94m

Class 1, Sectional 1

ST. LOUIS – Sam Loida captured three state track medals for Valle Catholic last year. Next weekend, the versatile runner and recent graduate has a chance to increase that number.

The Lady Warriors qualified in eight Class 1 events by placing among the top four during the sectional phase Saturday at Lutheran North High School.

Loida smashed her own school record in the 800 with a time of 2:24.34, and qualified three more times when Valle Catholic safely survived all four relays.

Hailey Weibrecht and Katie Kertz ran the middle legs in each of those races, and freshman Madelyn Griffard anchored victories in the 4x400 and 4x800.

Camryn Basler won the 1600 in a 1-2 finish with Griffard, and kicked off the 4x800 while also placing third in the 3200 amid a busy distance schedule.

Ella Bertram settled for fifth in the javelin, but will return to Jefferson City for the shot put after ending up sixth in the state as a junior.

The St. Paul boys track and field program will send the largest contingent of athletes in its short history to the Class 1 state meet.

The combination Chris Roberson, Garrett Dempsey, DeVontae Minor and Dorian Gray moved forward in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays as the Giants qualified in seven events.

Gray is set to race four times over the two-day festivities after making the individual 200 and 400 cuts. Robertson earned a third bid in the 300-meter hurdles.

Elijah Probst led the field effort as runner-up in the javelin, and William Folk progressed at fourth place in the shot put.

The St. Paul girls were eliminated from contention in two events. Freshman Sarah Constien crossed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles.

Local Girls Results:

400 – 7. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 1:08.99

800 – 1. Sam Loida, VC, 2:24.34

1600 – 1. Camryn Basler, VC, 5:38.84; 2. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:41.62

3200 – 3. Camryn Basler, VC, 12:47.76

100 Hurdles – 7. Sarah Constien, SPL, 20.54

4x100 – 4. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Katie Kertz, Hailey Weibrecht, Gwendalyn McKlin), 54.56

4x200 – 4. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Claire Drury), 1:55.56

4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Madelyn Griffard), 4:20.73; 8. St. Paul (Taylor McCarty, Valerie Govero, Sarah Constien, Elissa Blackmon), 5:04.89

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Camryn Basler, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Madelyn Griffard), 10:59.87

Javelin – 5. Ella Bertram, VC, 29.79m

Shot Put – 3. Ella Bertram, VC, 9.94m

Triple Jump – 7. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 8.18m; 8. Camryn Hobbs, VC, 8.03m

Local Boys Results:

200 – 3. Dorian Gray, SPL, 23.41

400 – 4. Dorian Gray, SPL, 53.84; 8. DeVontae Minor, SPL, 56.15

110 Hurdles – 5. Chris Roberson, SPL, 17.72

300 Hurdles – 3. Chris Roberson, SPL, 45.98

4x200 – 3. St. Paul (Chris Roberson, Garrett Dempsey, DeVontae Minor, Dorian Gray), 1:38.62

4x400 – 4. St. Paul (Chris Roberson, Garrett Dempsey, DeVontae Minor, Dorian Gray), 3:47.45

High Jump – 6. William Folk, SPL, 1.69m

Javelin – 2. Elijah Probst, SPL, 39.16m

Pole Vault – 7. Brett Peak, SPL, 2.34m

Shot Put – 4. William Folk, SPL, 11.89m

Triple Jump – 5. William Folk, SPL, 11.15m

