Track & Field: Valle rides strong relay races to title

WARE, Mo. – The Valle Catholic girls finished either first or second in all four relays, and captured the Class 1, District 1 track and field team championship on Saturday.

The Lady Warriors totaled 136 points, 40 more than second-place Delta, and qualified for 12 sectional events with at least one athlete placing among the top four.

Hailey Weibrecht was part of four relay teams, including 4x400 and 4x800 wins. Fellow senior Sam Loida likewise advanced in four events – the 200 and three relays – for Valle Catholic.

Ella Bertram was champion of the javelin while taking second in the shot put and third in the high jump, and freshman distance runner Madelyn Griffard medaled in four events.

Senior Camryn Basler and Griffard delivered a 1-2 result in the 1600, and Brooklyn Weibrecht placed third in the triple jump.

Loida covered the 800 in a time of 2:25.52, breaking a 28-year school record. Bertram took over the all-time javelin mark for Valle Catholic the previous weekend at the MAAA conference meet.

Sarah Constien finished second in the 100-meter hurdles for St. Paul, and joined Taylor McCarty, Valerie Govero and Elissa Blackmon while seizing fourth in the 4x400.

The St. Paul boys delivered their best team finish in school history of second place among 16 schools, as their total of 104 points trailed only runaway champion Principia with 161.

Elijah Probst captured the javelin title, Brett Peak was second in pole vault, and William Folk advanced in three field events for the Giants.

Dorian Gray placed second in the 200 and 400 sprints, and matched teammate Chris Roberson as a four-time sectional qualifier next weekend at Lutheran North.

Roberson raced to second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 110-meter competition. Garrett Dempsey and DeVontae Minor helped a pair of St. Paul relay teams make the cut.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Valle Catholic 136; 2. Delta 96; 3. Viburnum 81; 4. Principia 59; 5. St. Vincent 47; 6. Crystal City 43; 7. Van Buren 42; 8. Bell City 39; 9. Fulton-St. Albans 30; 10. Richland 28; 11. Scott County Central 21; 12. Couch 19; 13. St. Paul 18; 14. Marquand 12; 15. Zalma 10; 16. Crossroads 8; 16. Winona 8.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Principia 161; 2. St. Paul 104; 3. St. Vincent 64; 4. Crystal City 57; 4. Hayti 57; 6. Bell City 48; 7. Crossroads 38; 8. Delta 33; 9. Winona 28; 10. Van Buren 25; 11. Scott County Central 23; 12. Richland 18; 13. Zalma 13; 13. Viburnum 13; 13. Oran 13; 16. Couch 8.

Local Girls Results:

100 – 6. Gwendalyn McKlin, VC, 14.52

200 – 7. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 30.48

400 – 4. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 1:08.82

800 – 2. Sam Loida, VC, 2:25.52; 4. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 2:47.63

1600 – 1. Camryn Basler, VC, 5:41.19; 2. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:42.93

3200 – 2. Camryn Basler, VC, 12:56.03; 5. Lexi Ritter, VC, 17:16.65

100 Hurdles – 2. Sarah Constien, SPL, 19.90; 7. Kristen Drury, VC, 21.36

4x100 – 2. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Katie Kertz, Hailey Weibrecht, Gwendalyn McKlin), 54.90; 8. St. Paul (Taylor McCarty, Sarah Constien, Valerie Govero, Elissa Blackmon), 1:01.58

4x200 – 2. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Claire Drury), 1:57.91; 8. St. Paul (Taylor McCarty, Valerie Govero, Sarah Constien, Elissa Blackmon), 2:10.42.

4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Madelyn Griffard), 4:27.89; 4. St. Paul (Taylor McCarty, Valerie Govero, Sarah Constien, Elissa Blackmon), 5:02.38

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Camryn Basler, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Madelyn Griffard), 11:19.92

High Jump – 3. Ella Bertram, VC, 1.32m

Long Jump – 5. Claire Drury, VC, 3.95m

Triple Jump – 3. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 8.04m; 4. Camryn Hobbs, VC, 7.27m

Shot Put – 2. Ella Bertram, VC, 9.82m; 8. Reese Pinkley, SPL, 7.95m

Discus – 5. Ella Bertram, VC, 25.45m; 7. Hannah Staab, VC, 23.36m; 8. Piper Pinkley, SPL, 20.32m

Javelin – 1. Ella Bertram, VC, 32.57m; 8. Piper Pinkley, SPL, 22.52m

Local Boys Results:

100 – 5. Dorian Gray, SPL, 11.67

200 – 3. Dorian Gray, SPL, 23.64

400 – 3. Dorian Gray, SPL, 55.46; 4. DeVontae Minor, SPL, 55.91

110 Hurdles – 3. Chris Roberson, SPL, 17.51; 6. Isaac Jordan, SPL, 22.78

300 Hurdles – 2. Chris Roberson, SPL, 45.28; 7. Isaac Jordan, SPL, 51.58

4x100 – 5. St. Paul (DeVontae Minor, Grant Anderson, Isaiah Dumas, William Folk), 52.82

4x200 – 3. St. Paul (Chris Roberson, Garrett Dempsey, DeVontae Minor, Dorian Gray), 1:37.75

4x400 – 3. St. Paul (Chris Roberson, Garrett Dempsey, DeVontae Minor, Dorian Gray), 3:57.35

4x800 – 6. St. Paul (Grant Anderson, Garrett Dempsey, Elijah Propst, Brett Peak), 10:01.91

High Jump – 3. William Folk, SPL, 1.58m; 7. John Garner, SPL, 1.37m

Pole Vault – 2. Brett Peak, SPL, 2.34m

Triple Jump – 2. William Folk, SPL, 11.33m; 5. Garrett Dempsey, SPL, 10.25m

Shot Put – 4. William Folk, SPL, 12.06m; 8. Griffin Phillips, SPL, 10.94m

Discus – 8. Elijah Probst, SPL, 31.63m

Javelin – 1. Elijah Probst, SPL, 41.96m

Class 2, District 1

WARE, Mo. – West County senior Sydney Cash became a three-time district champion at the Class 2, District 1 girls track and field meet on Saturday at Grandview High School.

Cash raced to victory in the 800, with teammate Jazmine Morris crossing third, after obtaining individual gold in the 1600 for the Lady Bulldogs.

West County added a 4x800 relay title with Alivia Simily, Kinley Smith and Morris joining Cash. The top four finishers in each event advanced to the sectional round next weekend at Lutheran North.

Simily equaled Cash as a three-time qualifier after soaring to second place in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.

The Grandview girls and Malden boys picked up team championships. The Valle Catholic boys took third while being moved up from Class 1 due to previous postseason success as a private school.

Peter Roth, Joshua Fallert and Braden Coleman comprised three legs of the victorious 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams for the Warriors, whose 125 points were just 20 off the title pace.

Fallert was fastest in the 800, and Roth claimed the 3200 win while running second in the 1600. Runner-up results belonged to Sam Drury in the 110-meter hurdles and Joseph Flieg in the pole vault.

Roth delivered 38 points overall as a three-time champion at the event, and equaled sprinting standout Luke McClure and Fallert as four-time sectional qualifiers.

McClure kicked off the winning 4x400 effort late in the meet after hustling to second place in the 100 and 200 sprints plus third in the 400.

Chasten Horton grabbed fourth place in the 100 for West County.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Malden 145; 2. Woodland 131; 3. Valle Catholic 125; 4. Charleston 77; 5. Grandview 62; 6. St. Pius 49; 7. Scott City 33; 8. Chaffee 30; 8. Greenville 30; 10. Caruthersville 23; 11. Saxony Lutheran 19; 12. West County 7.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Grandview 141; 2. Saxony Lutheran 116; 3. Malden 114; 4. St. Pius 74; 5. Woodland 59; 6. West County 58; 7. Scott City 42; 8. Caruthersville 40; 9. Charleston 38; 10. Greenville 19; 11. Chaffee 6; 12. Bismarck 2.

Local Boys Results:

100 – 2. Luke McClure, VC, 11.88; 4. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.90

200 – 2. Luke McClure, VC, 23.11

400 – 3. Luke McClure, VC, 53.22

800 – 1. Joshua Fallert, VC, 2:10.78; 3. Josef Flieg, VC, 2:12.93; 8. Brandon Pierce, WC, 2:29.15

1600 – 2. Peter Roth, VC, 4:47.26; 6. Garrett Shortt, VC, 5:21.42; 8. Brandon Pierce, WC, 5:27.88

3200 – 1. Peter Roth, VC, 10:22.78; 3. Garrett Shortt, VC, 11:52.00

110 Hurdles – 2. Sam Drury, VC, 16.78; 7. Jayce Bales, VC, 19.30

300 Hurdles – 5. Sam Drury, VC, 46.00

4x100 – 4. Valle Catholic (Joshua Fallert, Sam Drury, Braden Coleman, Jayce Bales), 47.00

4x200 – 5. Valle Catholic (Braden Coleman, Sam Drury, Jayce Bales, Dominic Griffard), 1:38.21

4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Braden Coleman, Joshua Fallert, Peter Roth), 3:39.29

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Joshua Fallert, Braden Coleman, Peter Roth, Garrett Shortt), 8:46.52

Pole Vault – 2. Joseph Flieg, VC, 3.54m; 7. Eli Fallert, VC, 2.64m

Long Jump – 7. Dominic Griffard, VC, 5.46m

Shot Put – 6. August Palmer, VC, 12.34m

Discus – 7. Justin Basler, VC, 32.86m

Local Girls Results:

800 – 1. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:31.87; 3. Jazmine Morris, WC, 2:42.99

1600 – 1. Sydney Cash, WC, 5:58.64

3200 – 6. Kinley Smith, WC, 14:55.53; 7. Janson King, BIS, 15:48.72

4x800 – 1. West County (Alivia Simily, Kinley Smith, Jazmine Morris, Sydney Cash), 10:42.95

High Jump – 7. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 1.37m

Pole Vault – 5. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 1.72m

Long Jump – 4. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.71m

Triple Jump – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 10.39m

Hillsboro Invitational

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Seniors Lilly Earley and Alayna Sparr won individual races, and the Farmington girls track and field team outlasted 20 opposing schools on Friday to win the Hillsboro Invitational.

The Knights placed among the top four in all four girls relays, including a 4x200 victory from Carissa Cassimatis, Grace Shuburt, Courtney Swink and Emma Gerstner.

Earley charged to the front of the 400, and Sparr added another triumph in the 3200. Farmington compiled 95 ½ points while runner-up Hillsboro had 86.

Gerstner anchored the second-place 4x400 squad, and totaled 34 points for the Knights after claiming second in the long and triple jumps.

Aiden Moriarty took third behind Sparr in the 3200, and Chloe Wood helped the 4x400 and 4x800 relay crews finish second.

Potosi senior Annie McCaul delivered a stellar sweep of the hurdles titles, and easily topped her state medalist time from last year in the 300-meter event.

Fredericktown junior Linley Rehkop ended up third in the javelin throw while running fifth fastest in the 100 and 200 dashes.

The meet marked the final tune-up before district action next weekend for MSHSAA Classes 3-5. Hillsboro earned the boys title as the top five schools were separated by just 13 points.

Hakin Liddell sparkled as the triple jump champion and long jump runner-up for Central. Kannon Harlow cleared 14 feet to claim second in the pole vault.

The North County boys were led on the field by third-place efforts from Zavier Winton in the discus and Andrew Civey in the javelin.

Landon Sprous paced Potosi at fourth overall in the 110-meter hurdles. Placing fourth for Farmington were Drew Felker in the 400 and Gavin Hunt in the 3200.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Farmington 95.50; 2. Hillsboro 86; 3. Festus 80.50; 4. Jackson 78; 5. Cape Central 67.50; 6. Potosi 37; 7. Siketon 36; 7. Perryville 36; 9. De Soto 30; 10. Union 26.50; 11. Jefferson 26; 12. Herculaneum 25; 13. Notre Dame 24; 14. Poplar Bluff 22; 15. St. Clair 20; 16. Dexter 17; 17. Fredericktown 14; 18. Windsor 8; 19. Central 5; 20. Kelly 4; 21. North County 3.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Hillsboro 67; 2. Cape Central 61; 3. Jackson 58; 4. Poplar Bluff 56.50; 5. East Newton 54; 6. Notre Dame 37; 6. Dexter 37; 8. Windsor 36; 9. Union 34; 10. Central 31; 11. Herculaneum 29.50; 12. Sikeston 27; 12. St. Clair 27; 14. Farmington 25; 15. Festus 20; 16. Jefferson 18; 17. North County 16; 18. De Soto 15; 19. Potosi 10; 20. Perryville 4

Local Girls Results:

100 – 5. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.44; 6. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 13.48

200 – 5. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 28.62

400 – 1. Lilly Earley, FARM, 1:01.40; 7. Chloe Webb, NC, 1:05.77

800 – 5. Brooke-lyn Forman, FARM, 2:33.37

1600 – 7. Brooke-lyn Forman, FARM, 5:43.78

3200 – 1. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 11:53.73; 3. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 12:11.48; 4. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:15.66

100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 15.67; 8. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.97

300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 45.67; 5. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 50.88

4x100 – 4. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Grace Shuburt, Abby Robbins, Courtney Swink), 53.04; 8. Potosi (Lauryn Reed, Samyia McCloud, McKayla Randall, McKenna Randall), 53.90

4x200 – 1. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Grace Shuburt, Courtney Swink, Emma Gerstner), 1:51.90; 8. Potosi (Samyia McCloud, McKenna Randall, Lauryn Reed, Annie McCaul), 1:55.54

4x400 – 2. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Grace Shuburt, Lilly Earley, Emma Gerstner), 4:14.30; 8. Central (Madison Young, Allie England, Taylor Sharp, Karlee LaChance), 4:35.00

4x800 – 2. Farmington (Breanna Mathes, Brianna Eaves, Aiden Moriarty, Chloe Wood), 10:24.30; 3. Potosi (Alyson Skiles, Kaydence Gibson, Carlee Moss, Celeste Sansegraw), 10:46.62

High Jump – 5. Jade Roth, FARM, 4-06; 6. Ava Robart, POT, 4-06

Long Jump – 2. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 17-00.75

Triple Jump – 2. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 34-05.75

Pole Vault – 8. Kate Jones, NC, 8-06

Discus – 5. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 105-01.75

Shot Put – 7. Nora Henry, POT, 31-10.75; 8. Shelby Bowling, FARM, 31-10.00

Javelin – 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 105-09.75; 6. Avery Graham, FARM, 102-09.75

Local Boys Results:

400 – 4. Drew Felker, FARM, 53.50

800 – 7. Evan Fuller, FARM, 2:03.10

3200 – 4. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 10:01.99

110 Hurdles – 4. Landon Sprous, POT, 16.33

300 Hurdles – 5. Jarren Cross, POT, 42.85; 6. Bryson Logan, FARM, 43.44

4x100 – 8. Central (Hakin Liddell, Robert Petty, Charles Bockenkamp, Kannon Harlow), 45.31

4x400 – 5. Farmington (Caden Mungle, Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Drew Felker), 3:34.67

4x800 – 8. Potosi (Jaden Kanan, Ezekiel Sisk, Tanner Gibson, Garrett Hale), 8:45.70

High Jump – 6. Brandon Shrum, NC, 5-08

Long Jump – 2. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 20-05.00

Triple Jump – 1. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 44-00.75; 5. Jake Bishop, FARM, 41.02.00

Pole Vault – 2. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 14-00; 5. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 12-00

Discus – 3. Zavier Winton, NC, 133-06.25; 8. Mason Lay, NC, 124-10.00

Javelin – 3. Andrew Civey, NC, 165-04.25; 5. Tyler Williams, FARM, 157-01.75

