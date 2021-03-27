Track Recap: Potosi second at Rebel Relays

PARK HILLS – The Potosi boys and girls finished second to Cape Central among 10 participating schools at the Central Rebel Relays on Friday.

The Trojans secured their lone event win for boys in the 4x800 relay, and picked up runner-up efforts from Will Jarvis (800), Wyatt Valentine (Javelin), Brayden Isgriggs (Discus) and the 4x400 squad.

North County claimed the boys 4x200 while taking second in two other relays. Dreston Hoffman claimed the top distance in the triple jump for the Raiders.

Patrick Sikes was fastest in the 110-meter hurdles, and long distance standout Lyndan Gruenke cruised to a decisive 3200 victory to lead Fredericktown.

Host Central did not have a boys champion, but freshman Caden Casey was second in the triple jump and Charles Bockenkamp achieved the same result in 300-meter hurdles.

Annie McCaul had a high-scoring meet with 38 points for the Potosi girls, taking first place in the 200 and both hurdles races while anchoring a second-place 4x400 relay.

Lady Trojans teammate Kalie Thompson dominated the discus field by nearly 10 feet.