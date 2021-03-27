Track Recap: Potosi second at Rebel Relays

PARK HILLS – The Potosi boys and girls finished second to Cape Central among 10 participating schools at the Central Rebel Relays on Friday.
The Trojans secured their lone event win for boys in the 4x800 relay, and picked up runner-up efforts from Will Jarvis (800), Wyatt Valentine (Javelin), Brayden Isgriggs (Discus) and the 4x400 squad.
North County claimed the boys 4x200 while taking second in two other relays. Dreston Hoffman claimed the top distance in the triple jump for the Raiders.
Patrick Sikes was fastest in the 110-meter hurdles, and long distance standout Lyndan Gruenke cruised to a decisive 3200 victory to lead Fredericktown.
Host Central did not have a boys champion, but freshman Caden Casey was second in the triple jump and Charles Bockenkamp achieved the same result in 300-meter hurdles.
Annie McCaul had a high-scoring meet with 38 points for the Potosi girls, taking first place in the 200 and both hurdles races while anchoring a second-place 4x400 relay.
Lady Trojans teammate Kalie Thompson dominated the discus field by nearly 10 feet.
Central saw Karlee LaChance set the winning 400 pace while Liberty Coleman placed first in the pole vault and second in high jump.
Jocelyn Cunningham triumphed in the javelin throw for the second meet in three days, and Farmington secured runner-up status from its girls 4x100 team along with Sloane Elam in the discus and Emma Gerstner in the 100-meter dash.
North County was led by second-place performance from Emma Gaugel in the 200, Paris Larkin in the long jump and Kenleigh Lange in the 100-meter hurdles.
Sydney Cash of West County was second behind LaChance in the 400.
Boys Team Scores:
1. Cape Central 189; 2. Potosi 115 ½; 3. Windsor 83; 4. North County 73; 5. Central 72 ½; 6. Steelville 64 ½; 7. Farmington 56; 8. Fredericktown 52; 9. Viburnum 16 ½; 10. West County 3.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Cape Central 150; 2. Potosi 128; 3. Steelville 96; 4. Farmington 80; 5. North County 73; 6. Central 68; 7. Windsor 53; 8. West County 19; 8. Fredericktown 19; 10. Viburnum 15.
Local Boys Results:
100 – 3. Dreston Hoffman, NC, 12.08; 5. Logan Wallen, FARM, 12.38; 6. Noah Winch, WC, 12.53; 7. Gavin Lotz, CEN, 12.54; 8. Robert Petty, CEN, 12.63
200 – 4. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 24.94; 5. Luke Brabham, POT, 25.38; 6. Gage Mosier, POT, 25.54; 7. Logan Wallen, FARM, 25.58; 8. Robert Petty, CEN, 25.73
400 – 3. Jordan Borseth, NC, 54.53; 5. Carson Saunders, POT, 1:00.65; 6. Joey Barlow, NC, 1:01.85; 7. Hunter Steinc, FARM, 1:02.66
800 – 2. Will Jarvis, POT, 2:09.37; 3. Hunter Griffin, POT, 2:14.49; 6. Michael Glore, FARM, 2:24.19; 7. Daniel Gantz, NC, 2:25.46
1600 – 3. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:57.80; 6. Andrew Cain, POT, 5:16.69; 7. Bryan Arango, FARM, 5:18.28; 8. Gavin Anderson, FARM, 5:27.78
3200 – 1. Lyndan Gruenke, FRED, 10:17.97; 3. Ely Griffin, POT, 11:04.65; 5. Jackson Leeds, NC, 11:08.94; 6. Kaden Kimbrough, FARM, 11:23.37
110 Hurdles – 1. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 16.74; 3. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 18.35; 4. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 18.76; 5. Jarren Cross, POT, 20.46; 6. Bryce Kathcart, FARM, 20:47; 7. Levi O’Dell, CEN, 21.59
300 Hurdles – 2. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 45.47; 3. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 47.35; 6. Paul Clark, FARM, 49.01; 7. Landon Sprous, POT, 50.18; 8. Jarren Cross, POT, 52.32
4x100 – 2. North County, 47.38; 4. Central, 47.78; 5. Potosi, 51.93
4x200 – 1. North County, 1:38.14; 4. Potosi, 1:42.53; 5. Central, 1:43.77; 6. Fredericktown, 1:46.38
4x400 – 2. Potosi, 3:44.21; 4. North County, 3:52.65; 6. Central, 4:18.41
4x800 – 1. Potosi, 8:52.10; 2. North County, 9:09.82; 5. Fredericktown, 9:44.64; 6. Farmington, 11:09.67
Long Jump – 3. Nicolas Dante, NC, 5.66m; 5. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 5.30m; 6. Gage Mosier, POT, 5.28m; 8. Mark Heine, FRED, 5.16m
Triple Jump – 1. Dreston Hoffman, NC, 11.95m; 2. Caden Casey, CEN, 11.80m; 3. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 11.41m; 6. Jaden Kanan, POT, 11.20m; 7. Carson Saunders, POT, 10.85m
High Jump – 3. Caden Casey, CEN, 1.77m; 5. Luke Brabham, POT, 1.62m; 7. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 1.60m
Pole Vault – 4. Raymond Morrow, FARM, 3.20m; 5. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.20m; 6. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 3.20m; 7. Triston Milller, NC, 3:05m
Discus – 2. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 41.20m; 3. Marshall Long, FRED, 36.30m; 5. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 34.31m; 6. Payden Allen, NC, 33.26m; 7. Brayden Lee, FRED, 32.89m; 8. Jacob Deidiker, FARM, 28.30m
Shot Put – 2. Brayden Lee, FRED, 12.67m; 3. Christian Haney, FRED, 12.67m; 4. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 11.67m; 7. Marshall Long, FRED, 11.30m; 8. Zackery Weston, FARM, 10.97m
Javelin – 2. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 39.32m; 4. A’Mondre McCaul, POT, 38.80m; 5. Jacob Deidiker, FARM, 37.15m; 6. Gabriel Wagganer, CEN, 33.81m; 7. Christian Haney, FARM, 31.23m; 8. Curtis Lewis, FRED, 30.58m
Local Girls Results:
100 – 2. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 13.73; 3. Emma Gaugel, NC, 13.98; 4. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 14.12; 7. Courtney Swink, FARM, 14.32; 8. Emma McGill, CEN, 14.37
200 – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 27.56; 2. Emma Gaugel, NC, 28.17; 3. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 28.72; 5. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 28.92; 6. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 29.12; 8. Paige West, POT, 29.88
400 – 1. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:07.03; 2. Sydney Cash, WC, 1:08.09; 3. Adalynne Mann, NC, 1:08.19; 5. Kya Gibson, POT, 1:09.38
800 – 3. Hallie Portell, POT, 2:36.31; 5. Sydney Cash, POT, 2:44.83; 7. Gracie Schutz, POT, 2:52.58; 8. Kara Hovick, WC, 2:56.96
1600 – 3. Alyson Skiles, POT, 5:56.80; 4. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 6:00.34; 6. Peyton Drye, FARM, 6:31.60p 7. Ava Laut, FRED, 6:31.97; 8. Chloe Webb, NC, 6:34.34
3200 – 4. Hannah Horn, FARM, 14:53.01
100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 16.76; 2. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 18.53; 4. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 18.91; 6. Avery Johnson, CEN, 19.33; 7. Madelyn Love, NC, 19.55; 8. Alyssa Stacy, FARM, 21.29
300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 49.73; 2. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 52.74; 4. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 53.29; 7. Avery Johnson, CEN, 54.00
4x100 – 2. Farmington, 53.19; 4. Central, 55.72; 5. Potosi, 56.19; 7. North County, 57.69
4x200 – 2. Potosi, 1:58.28; 3. Central, 2:01.08; 4. North County, 2:01.87
4x400 – 2. Potosi, 4:32.55; 5. Central, 4:52.38; 6. North County, 5:00.75
4x800 – 1. Potosi, 10:49.18; 3. North County, 12:01.65
Long Jump – 2. Paris Larkin, NC, 4.58m; 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 4.30m; 6. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 4.18m; 7. Hope Miner, POT, 4.14m
Triple Jump – 3. Alivia Simily, WC, 9.44m; 4. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 9.20m; 5. 7. Kya Gibson, POT, 8.77m; 8. Darcey Wright, NC, 8.60m
High Jump – 2. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 1.52m; 4. Paris Larkin, NC, 1.42m; 5. Jade Roth, FARM, 1.42m; 7. Macy Kamler, NC, 1.42m
Pole Vault – 1. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 2.74m; 3. Katelynne Jones, NC, 2.59m; 4. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.29m; 5. Ayla Schott, FARM, 2.13m
Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 30.02m; 2. Sloane Elam, FARM, 26.82m; 5. Karli McFarland, CEN, 23.68m
Shot Put – 3. Kami Politte, POT, 8.81m; 4. Karli McFarland, CEN, 8.73m; 5. Emily McClure, NC, 8.53m; 6. Kiley Moon, FARM, 8.35m; 7. Julie Turnbough, FRED, 8.10m
Javelin – 1. Jocelyn Cunningham, FARM, 34.82m; 3. Chloe Finley, POT, 29.78m; 4. Hope Miner, POT, 27.80m; 5. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 26.50m; 6. Lauren Obenauer, FARM, 23.79
Festus Early Bird
FESTUS, Mo. – The Farmington girls and boys competed at their third track and field meet in four days, and placed eighth in both divisions among 12 schools entered in the Festus Invitational.
The quartet of Alayna Sparr, Caroleigh Berkemeyer, Lilly Earley and Breanna Mathes established the best time in the girls distance medley.
Berkemeyer and Earley were also part of a 4x400 crew that placed second and 4x200 team that took third.
Senior Megan Aubuchon contributed points in four events for Ste. Genevieve, and was champion of the 100-meter hurdles and high jump.
The Farmington boys placed first in two events, including the distance medley with Gavin Hunt, Brady Cook, Mason Currington and Adam Perry.
Tyler Williams topped out at 48.80m to win the javelin throw by more than three feet for the Knights. Daunivan welch secured third in the long jump and Hunt achieved likewise in the 800.
Local Girls Results:
100 – 8. Maci Reynolds, SG, 13.69
1600 – 4. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 5:29.86; 6. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 5:36.05
4x200 – 3. Farmington (Emma Gerstner, Courtney Swink, Caroleigh Berkemeyer, Lilly Earley), 1:52.45
4x400 – 2. Farmington (Emma Gerstner, Lilly Earley, Brianna Eaves, Caroleigh Berkemeyer), 4:16.42; 8. Ste. Genevieve (Maci Reynolds, Gwendalyn McKlin, Marysa Flieg, Megan Aubuchon), 4:37.98
100 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 15:09
300 Hurdles – 3. Maci Reynolds, SG, 48.59; 4. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 50.70
High Jump – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 1.57m; 8. Lauren Obenauer, FARM, 1.32m
Pole Vault – 7. Karissa Holst, SG, 2.28m
Discus – 5. Sloane Elam, FARM, 28.76m
Javelin – 3. Marysa Flieg, SG, 35.68m; 4. Sloane Elam, FARM, 31.63m; 5. Jocelyn Cunningham, FARM, 29.74m
Distance Medley – 1. Farmington (Alayna Sparr, Caroleigh Berkemeyer, Lilly Earley, Breanna Mathes), 13.22.56
Local Boys Results:
400 – 8. Taylen Bader, SG, 56.35
800 – 3. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 2:07.39; 6. Adam Perry, FARM, 2:09.65; 7. Mason Currington, FARM, 2:12.26
1600 – 8. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 4:54.25
4x400 – 8. Farmington (Mason Currington, Gavin Hunt, Brady Cook, Parker Dickinson), 3:51.69
4x800 – 5. Ste. Genevieve (Mason Gegg, Nathan St. Clair, Devin St. Clair, Levi Wiegand), 8:46.44
110 Hurdles – 5. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 18.52
300 Hurdles – 8. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 47.35
Long Jump – 3. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 6.35m
Triple Jump – 4. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 12.56m
Pole Vault – 5. Raymond Morrow, FARM, 3.20m