Track Roundup: Aubuchon, Flieg set new event records

Colton Bess claimed top honors in the boys javelin for Central, which edged North County by a half-point for third place in the boys standings.

The Rebels was helped by runner-up efforts from Oliver Robinson in pole vault, Ethan Gammon in long jump and Charles Bockenkamp in 300-meter hurdles.

Nathan St. Clair was fastest in the 1600, Taylen Bader crossed second in the 800 and the Ste. Genevieve boys ran second in the 4x800.

North County was paced by second-place performances from Bobby Lawson in 110-meter hurdles, Payden Allen in discus and Dreston Hoffman in triple. Brett Forbes topped 27 feet in the para shot.

Valle Catholic earned girls victories from its 4x800 crew and field standout Ella Bertram in shot put while Hailey Weibrecht earned second in triple jump.

Etta Heller was second to Bertram in the shot put, and Maci Reynolds completed a 1-2 hurdles showing with Aubuchon for the Ste. Gen. girls.

West County was paced by Sydney Cash with an 800 triumph and runner-up 1600 race. Alivia Simily took second in the long jump and third in the triple.

Liberty Coleman followed Aubuchon with the second-best high jump, and the 4x100 girls relay squad for Central also wound up second.