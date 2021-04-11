Track Roundup: Aubuchon, Flieg set new event records
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior track and field standouts Megan Aubuchon and Marysa Flieg established new program records for Ste. Genevieve at the Old Settlement Invitational on Friday.
Aubuchon cleared a height of 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump for the new individual mark, and added a sweep of the two hurdles races during her milestone afternoon.
Flieg, a Division I signee with Southeast Missouri State, exceeded her own standard in the javelin throw for the Dragons with a distance of 132 feet, 6 inches.
The overall team titles were claimed by Helias in abbreviated action while the Valle Catholic boys and girls placed second among 11 schools in attendance.
Inclement weather halted the meet before the 3200 and 4x400 races could be contested along with the girls' javelin and boys' 200.
Luke McClure and Cory Stoll delivered a 1-2 result in the boys' 100 for Valle Catholic, which also prevailed in the 4x100 relay. Stoll picked up a victory in the long jump.
The Fredericktown boys achieved 40 of their 56 total points on the strength of four event wins. Patrick Sikes swept the hurdles while Brayden Lee headlined the shot put and Marshall Long took the discus.
Colton Bess claimed top honors in the boys javelin for Central, which edged North County by a half-point for third place in the boys standings.
The Rebels was helped by runner-up efforts from Oliver Robinson in pole vault, Ethan Gammon in long jump and Charles Bockenkamp in 300-meter hurdles.
Nathan St. Clair was fastest in the 1600, Taylen Bader crossed second in the 800 and the Ste. Genevieve boys ran second in the 4x800.
North County was paced by second-place performances from Bobby Lawson in 110-meter hurdles, Payden Allen in discus and Dreston Hoffman in triple. Brett Forbes topped 27 feet in the para shot.
Valle Catholic earned girls victories from its 4x800 crew and field standout Ella Bertram in shot put while Hailey Weibrecht earned second in triple jump.
Etta Heller was second to Bertram in the shot put, and Maci Reynolds completed a 1-2 hurdles showing with Aubuchon for the Ste. Gen. girls.
West County was paced by Sydney Cash with an 800 triumph and runner-up 1600 race. Alivia Simily took second in the long jump and third in the triple.
Liberty Coleman followed Aubuchon with the second-best high jump, and the 4x100 girls relay squad for Central also wound up second.
Sophomore Sammi Layton ran second in the 100 and 4x200 relay plus third in the 200 for Arcadia Valley, posting two personal bests along the way.
Girls Team Scores (16 events):
1. Helias Catholic 125.50; 2. Valle Catholic 98; 3. Ste. Genevieve, 87; 4. Perryville 72; 5. Central 54; 6. North County 44; 7. Arcadia Valley 43; 8. West County 40; 9. Whitfield 31.50; 10. Fredericktown 11; 11. Bayless 8.
Boys Team Scores (16 events):
1. Helias Catholic 109.50; 2. Valle Catholic 102; 3. Central 73.50; 4. North County 73; 5. Perryville 71; 6. Ste. Genevieve 57.50; 7. Fredericktown 56; 8. Whitfield 45.50; 9. Arcadia Valley 25; 10. Kelly 5; 11. West County 2.
Girls Event Results:
4x100 – 2. Central, 55.14; 3. North County, 55.81; 4. Valle Catholic, 58.24; 5. Arcadia Valley, 1:00.97
4x200 – 2. Arcadia Valley, 2:00.30; 3. Valle Catholic, 2:02.60; 4. North County, 2:03.00; 5. Ste. Genevieve, 2:05.20
4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic, 10:50.82; 3. Ste. Genevieve, 11:02.39; 4. Arcadia Valley, 11:04.69; 6. North County, 11:46.18
100 – 2. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.67; 4. Neveah Dailey, CEN, 13.95; 5. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 14.07; 8. Sam Loida, VC, 14.17
200 – 3. Sammi Layton, AV, 27.28; 4. Sam Loida, VC, 27.84; 5. Haley Minkel, NC, 28.99; 6. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 29.08; 8. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 29.21
400 – 3. Sam Loida, VC, 1:03.45; 4. Rachel Valle, VC, 1:04.69; 5. Rachel Raynor, CEN, 1:05.19; 8. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:06.85
800 – 1. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:36.13; 5. Rachel Valle, VC, 2:41.36; 6. Camryn Basler, VC, 2:42.43; 7. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 2:45.89
1600 – 2. Sydney Cash, WC, 5:59.03; 3. Camryn Basler, VC, 6:02.10; 5. Natilie Stricklin, AV, 6:18.66; 6. Ava Laut, FRED, 6:20.26; 8. Elizabeth Crouch, FRED, 6:26.30
100 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 15.15; 3. Avery Johnson, CEN, 18.41; 4. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 18.61; 6. Madelyn Love, NC, 19.81; 7. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 19.88
300 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 48.05; 2. Maci Reynolds, SG, 48.71; 5. Alivia Simily, WC, 55.14; 6. Avery Johnson, CEN, 55.44; 7. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 56.92
High Jump – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 1.68m; 2. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 1.52m; 3. Ella Bertram, VC, 1.42m; 4. Macy Kamler, NC, 1.42m; 5. Chloe DeClue, WC, 1.37m; 6. Ashlyn Klump, VC, 1.37m; 7. Mackenzie Whitwell, NC, 1.37m
Long Jump – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.76m; 3. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 4.64m; 4. Neveah Dailey, CEN, 4.52m; 5. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.51m; 7. Linley Rekhop, FRED, 4.38m; 8. Memory Raker, NC, 4.27m
Triple Jump – 2. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 9.69m; 3. Alivia Simily, WC, 9.27m; 4. Ashlon Malady, NC, 9.13m; 5. Neveah Dailey, CEN, 8.80m; 6. Darcey Wright, NC, 8.74m; 8. Jamison Kemper, SG, 8.49m
Discus – 3. Maggie Myracle, SG, 25.70m; 4. Lana Kemper, SG, 24.90m; 6. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 23.08m; 7. Ella Bertram, VC, 23.03m; 8. Julie Turnbough, FRED, 22.77m
Shot Put – 1. Ella Bertram, VC, 11.52m; 2. Etta Heller, SG, 9.94m; 5. Jamison Kemper, SG, 8.56m; 6. Karli McFarland, CEN, 8.55m; 7. Emily McClure, NC, 7.99m; 8. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 7.96m
Javelin – 1. Marysa Flieg, SG, 40.43m; 3. Ella Bertram, VC, 27.05m; 4. Ella Heller, SG, 25.99m; 7. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 24.44m; 8. Hannah Staab, VC, 22.16m
Boys Event Results:
4x100 – 1. Valle Catholic, 45.19; 4. North County, 47.59; 5. Central, 48.42; 6. Ste. Genevieve, 48.79
4x200 – 3. North County, 1:37.39; 4. Valle Catholic, 1:37.65; 5. Central 1:39.29; 6. Fredericktown, 1:42.95; 7. Arcadia Valley, 1:44.39
4x800 – 2. Ste. Genevieve, 8:46.22; 3. Arcadia Valley, 8:50.35; 4. Valle Catholic, 8:55.69; 5. North County, 9:06.99; 8. Fredericktown, 10:42.12
100 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 11.64; 2. Cory Stoll, VC, 11.67; 6. Austin McBride, SG, 12.32; 7. Noah Winch, WC, 12.41; 8. Robert Petty, CEN, 12:49
400 – 3. Jordan Borseth, NC, 53.33; 4. Josh Hoog, VC, 54.77; 5. Josiah Lantz, AV, 55.07; 6. Levi Wiegand, SG, 55.96; 7. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 55.96; 8. Jack Farlow, SG, 56.58
800 – 2. Taylen Bader, SG, 2:09.03; 6. Braden Coleman, VC, 2:12.76; 7. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:13.69; 8. Josh Hoog, VC, 2:19.56
1600 – 1. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 4:47.10; 4. Stone Gill, AV, 4:53.74; 5. Peter Roth, VC, 4:56.97; 6. Jackson Leeds, NC, 5:07.57; 7. Dominic Mueller, AV, 5:08.44
110 Hurdles – 1. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 15.87; 2. Bobby Lawson, NC, 17.67; 3. Sam Drury, VC, 17.67; 4. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 18.00
300 Hurdles – 1. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 44.40; 2. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 44.57; 3. Jordan Bales, VC, 45.00; 5. Sam Drury, VC, 45.60; 7. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 47.47; 8. Dawson Couch, AV, 48.50
High Jump – 3. Caden Casey, CEN, 1.72m; 4. Sam Drury, VC, 1.72m; 5. Gavin Gilliam, NC, 1.67m; 6. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.67m; 7. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 1:57m
Pole Vault – 2. Oliver Robinson, CEN, 3.80m; 3. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.35m; 4. Triston Miller, NC, 3.35m; 5. Ethan Ogden, SG, 2.89m; 8. Eli Fallert, VC, 2.89m
Long Jump – 1. Cory Stoll, VC, 6.23m; 2. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 5.99m; 3. Nicolas Dante, NC, 5.78m; 6. Bryce Giesler, VC, 5.61m; 7. Jack Farlow, SG, 5.58m
Triple Jump – 2. Dreston Hoffman, NC, 11.67m; 4. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 11.45m; 6. Caden Casey, CEN, 11.12m; 7. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 10.80m; 8. Nolan Walls, SG, 10.40m
Discus – 1. Marshall Long, FRED, 38.78m; 2. Payden Allen, NC, 37.00m; 3. Austin McBride, SG, 34.43m; 5. Brayden Lee, FRED, 32.68m; 6. Grant Eaton, NC, 27.95m; 7. Gage Heil, VC, 27.18m
Shot Put – 1. Brayden Lee, FRED, 13.27m; 2. Marshall Long, FRED, 12.06m; 5. Christian Aubuchon, NC, 11.58m; 6. Gabriel Wagganer, CEN, 11.54m; 7. Austin McBride, SG, 11.47m
Javelin – 1. Colton Bess, CEN, 37.53m; 3. Bryce Giesler, VC, 36.69m; 4. Dalton McBride, SG, 36.66m; 5. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 35.11m; 6. August Palmer, VC, 34.19m
Para Shot Put – 1. Brett Forbes, NC, 8.27m
Jackson Invitational
JACKSON, Mo. – Farmington senior Jocelyn Cunningham extended her strong season throwing a javelin by winning for the fifth time in six meets Saturday at Jackson.
Her distance of 111 feet delivered one of two event victories for the Knights, along with the 4x400 relay quartet of Caroleigh Berkemeyer, Brianna Eaves, Alayna Sparr and Lilly Earley.
Breanna Mathes (3200) and Earley (800) placed second in individual events, and were part of a runner-up 4x800 effort.
The Farmington boys were highlighted by second-place results from Tyler Williams in the javelin and Gavin Hunt in the 800.
The Potosi girls saw Annie McCaul win the 300-meter hurdles while taking second in the 200-meter dash. Kalie Thompson collected another victory in the discus throw.
Runner-up performances for the Potosi boys included Brayden Isgriggs in the discus, Will Jarvis in the 400 and the 4x400 crew of Luke Brabham, Andrew Cain, Gage Mosier and Jarvis.
Boys Team Scores:
1. Jackson 129; 2. Cape Central 108; 3. Notre Dame 93.50; 4. Hillsboro 88; 5. Poplar Bluff 66; 6. Sikeston 62; 7. Potosi 56; 8. Farmington 51.50; 9. Scott City 37; 10. Dexter 29; 11; Malden 16; 12. Bell City 3; 13. Delta 1.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Jackson 156; 2. Cape Central 114.50; 3. Notre Dame 85; 4. Hillsboro 76; 5. Farmington 68; 6. Potosi 67; 7. Incarnate Word 49; 8. Poplar Bluff 44.50; 9. Saxony Lutheran 26; 10. Dexter 23; 11. Sikeston 14; 12. Delta 7; 13. Scott City 6.
Local Boys Results:
400 – 2. Will Jarvis, POT, 52.44; 7. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 55.72
800 – 2. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 2:09.36; 6. Adam Perry, FARM, 2:14.07; 8. Will Jarvis, POT, 2:17.12
1600 – 3. Adam Perry, FARM, 4:42.82; 4. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 4:47.981; 5. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:47.989
3200 – 3. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:36.76; 7. Ethan Anderson, FARM, 10:46.38; 8. Ely Griffin, POT, 10:59.79
4x400 – 2. Potosi (Luke Brabham, Andrew Cain, Gage Mosier, Will Jarvis), 3:46.22; 8. Farmington (Michael Glore, Jared Smith, Hunter Steinc, Van Kleppe), 4:09.88
4x800 – 3. Potosi (Jaden Kanan, Andrew Cain, Hunter Griffin, Will Jarvis), 8:49.50
110 Hurdles – 6. Landon Sprous, POT, 19.32
300 Hurdles – 6. Landon Sprous, POT, 48.93
Pole Vault – 5. Raymond Morrow, FARM, 3.04m
Long Jump – 3. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 6.11m
Triple Jump – 4. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 12.28m; 7. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 11.71m
Discus – 2. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 40.16m
Shot Put – 3. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 12.39m
Javelin – 2. Tyler Williams, FARM, 42.31m; 7. A’Mondre McCaul, POT, 40.51m
Local Girls Results:
200 – 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 28.06
800 – 2. Lilly Earley, POT, 2:28.31; 4. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 2:31.32
1600 – 5. Kristina Ramos, FARM, 5:53.98; 7. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 5:59.27
3200 – 2. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 12:04.58; 3. Celeste Sancegraw, POT, 12:48.10 6. Alyson Skiles, POT, 13:03.60
4x200 – 5. Potosi (Michelle Whitaker, Alize Litton, Lauryn Reed, Paige West), 2:00.63
4x400 – 1. Farmington (Caroleigh Berkemeyer, Brianna Eaves, Alayna Sparr, Lilly Earley), 4:21.09; 5. Potosi (Hallie Portell, Kaydence Gibson, Kya Gibson, Annie McCaul), 4:43.07
4x800 – 2. Farmington (Caroleigh Berkemeyer, Breanna Mathes, Lilly Earley, Alayna Sparr), 10:09.86; 3. Potosi (Kaydence Gibson, Alyson Skiles, Hallie Portell, Annie McCaul), 10:38.51
300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 49.06; 8. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 54.68
High Jump – 4. Lauren Obenauer, FARM, 1.42m; 8. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 1.32m
Pole Vault – 4. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.28m
Long Jump – 7. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 4.08m
Triple Jump – 7. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 9.17m
Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 31.69m; 6. Sloane Elam, FARM, 25.94m
Javelin – 1. Jocelyn Cunningham, FARM, 33.83m; 4. Sloane Elam, FARM, 29.90m; 6. Hope Miner, POT, 27.76m; 7. Chloe Finley, POT, 27.10m
Mineral Area Relays
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Sophomore Alivia Simily secured 18 of the 22 points for the West County girls while competing for a second straight day.
The Lady Bulldogs placed ninth among 15 teams on Saturday at the Mineral Area Relays. Simily captured the triple jump title, and took second in the long jump.
St. Paul Lutheran landed seventh out of 13 boys teams, as Dorian Gray and Jake Flowers each finished third in two individual events.
Local Girls Results:
Long Jump – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.36m
Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 9.40m
High Jump – 5. Sydney Cash, WC, 1.42m
Local Boys Results:
100 – 3. Dorian Gray, SPL, 12.19
4x800 – 3. St. Paul, 9:30.83
110 Hurdles – 4. Chris Roberson, SPL, 19.01
300 Hurdles – 6. Chris Roberson, SPL, 48.69
Long Jump – 3. Dorian Gray, SPL, 5.44m
Triple Jump – 5. Jake Flowers, SPL, 10.83m
Shot Put – 3. Jake Flowers, SPL, 12.87m
Javelin – 3. Jake Flowers, SPL, 36.90m