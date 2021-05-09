Track Roundup: Valle Catholic cruises toward district sweep

Emma Gerstner, Chloe Wood, Lilly Earley and Mercy Berkemeyer earned the lone event victory for the Knights against strong competition in the 4x400.

Alayna Sparr and Berkemeyer finished second in the 1600 and 400, respectively, while Chloe Wood ran third overall in the 800.

Farmington senior Jocelyn Cunningham broke the school record formerly held by current Murray State University thrower Joy Sparks in the javelin while finished third with a distance of 125 feet, 10 inches.

Megan Aubuchon provided 35 of the 55 points achieved by the Ste. Genevieve girls with three resounding victories in the hurdles and high jump.

Marysa Flieg also shattered her own record for the Dragons as champion of the javelin with a massive launch of 140 feet, ½ inches.

Central senior Liberty Coleman placed third in high jump, and Potosi junior Annie McCaul was third in both hurdles events.

Potosi senior Brayden Isgriggs followed up his MAAA discus title from last weekend by outlasting a field of 39 competitors for another win. Teammate Will Jarvis took fourth in the 800.