Track Roundup: Valle Catholic cruises toward district sweep

DEXTER, Mo. – Valle Catholic boys finished first in 11 of 12 running events while dominating the Class 1, District 1 track and field meet on Saturday.
The Lady Warriors topped three relays and placed second in numerous other contests to easily complete a school sweep of the afternoon at Dexter High School.
Peter Roth headlined the 1600 and 3200 runs while Cory Stoll, Luke McClure, Mitchell Meyer, Josh Hoog and Jordan Bales also claimed individual titles at shorter distances.
Bryce Giesler edged Jake Flowers of St. Paul by 13 inches in a competitive javelin throw. Stoll added a second solo victory in the long jump, and Meyer did likewise in the triple jump.
Valle topped all four boys relays, making Meyer a four-time district champion while adding Braden Coleman to the list of three-time winners on the day.
The Warriors compiled a whopping 236 points while St. Paul Lutheran placed second with 83 for its highest district showing in boys program history.
Flowers won the shot put and finished among the top three in four events to lead the Giants. Dorian Gray was second in the long jump, and anchored a runner-up 4x200 squad.
The top four who placed in each event advanced to the state sectional round next weekend at South Callaway High School.
Valle Catholic tallied 192 points ahead of Delta with 120 in the girls’ standings. Katie Kertz and Lillian Hoog delivered a 1-2 finish in the pole vault.
Camryn Basler crossed second three times in the 800, 1600 and 3200. Ella Bertram took second in the discus, shot put and javelin while winding up third in the high jump.
Rachel Valle was part of all three relay wins by the Lady Warriors. Sam Loida joined her in the 4x200 and 4x400 while sprinting to second in the 400 and third in the 200.
Boys Team Scores:
1. Valle Catholic 236; 2. St. Paul Lutheran 83; 3. Crystal City 50; 4. Bakersfield 40; 5. Delta 35; 5. Viburnum 35; 7. Dora 33; 8. Zalma 28; 9. Richland 26; 9. Van Buren 26; 11. Crossroads 25; 12. Bell City 22; 13. Scott County Central 16; 13. Winona 16; 15. St. Albans 10; 16. Oran 5.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Valle Catholic 192; 2. Delta 120; 3. Bakersfield 70; 4. Viburnum 55; 5. Van Buren 50; 6. Crystal City 40; 7. St. Albans 31; 8. St. Paul Lutheran 29; 9. Richland (Essex) 22; 10. Scott County Central 19; 11. Dora 16; 12. Winona 11; 13. Barat Academy 10; 14. Crossroads 7.
Local Boys Results:
100 – 1. Cory Stoll, VC, 11.39; 2. Luke McClure, VC, 11.63; 3. Dorian Gray, SPL, 11.64
200 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 23.32; 2. Cory Stoll, VC, 23.54; 3. Dorian Gray, SPL, 24.13
400 – 1. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 54.65; 2. Braden Coleman, VC, 55.10
800 – 1. Josh Hoog, VC, 2:09.33; 2. Josef Flieg, VC, 2:13.01
1600 – 1. Peter Roth, VC, 5:07.98; 2. Josef Flieg, VC, 5:14.83
3200 – 1. Peter Roth, VC, 10:20.23
110 Hurdles – 1. Jordan Bales, VC, 16.83; 3. Sam Drury, VC, 17.33; 4. Chris Roberson, 18.97
300 Hurdles – 2. Jordan Bales, VC, 43.64; 3. Sam Drury, VC, 46.02; 4. Chris Roberson, 46.10
4x100 – 1. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Sam Drury, Bryce Giesler, Cory Stoll), 45.30; 3. St. Paul (DeVontae Minor, Grant Anderson, Jake Flowers, Elijah Probst), 50.74
4x200 – 1. Valle Catholic (Jordan Bales, Braden Coleman, Bryce Giesler, Mitchell Meyer), 1:39.10; 2. St. Paul (Chris Roberson, Elijah Probst, DeVontae Minor, Dorian Gray)
4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Braden Coleman, Josh Hoog, Mitchell Meyer), 3:44.55; 5. St. Paul (Justin Ziegelmeyer, Grant Anderson, DeVontae Minor, Chris Roberson), 4:07.83
4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Braden Coleman, Josh Hoog, Peter Roth, Josef Flieg), 8:56.26; 4. St. Paul (Brett Peak, Grant Anderson, Justin Ziegelmeyer, DeVontae Minor), 10:26.96
High Jump – 3. Sam Drury, VC, 5-04.25
Pole Vault – 2. Joseph Flieg, VC, 9-11.25; 3. Eli Fallert, VC, 9-05.25
Long Jump – 1. Cory Stoll, VC, 21-05.25; 2. Dorian Gray, SPL, 19-03.25; 3. Bryce Giesler, VC, 18-10.75
Triple Jump – 1. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 38-03.25; 2. Jake Flowers, SPL, 27-01.25; 5. Dominic Griffard, VC, 32-01.00
Shot Put – 1. Jake Flowers, SPL, 41-08.75; 8. August Palmer, VC, 34-02.75
Discus – 8. Elijah Probst, SPL, 93-09
Javelin – 1. Bryce Giesler, VC, 126-06; 2. Jake Flowers, SPL, 125-05; 4. August Palmer; VC, 113-04; 6. Elijah Probst, SPL, 110-05
Local Girls Results:
200 – 3. Sam Loida, VC, 28.17; 8. Lillian Hoog, VC, 31.83
400 – 2. Sam Loida, VC, 1:03.89; 3. Rachel Valle, VC, 1:05.35
800 – 2. Camryn Basler, VC, 2:38.19; 6. Nicole Valle, VC, 2:46.96
1600 – 2. Camryn Basler, VC, 5:52.18; 3. Nicole Valle, VC, 5:59.76
3200 – 2. Camryn Basler, VC, 13:09.13; 4. Mary Roth, VC, 13:52.95
100 Hurdles – 4. Callee Naeger, VC, 20.41; 5. Daija Gray, SPL, 20.62; 7. Kristen Drury, VC, 23.54
300 Hurdles – 4. Callee Naeger, VC, 1:02.32; 5. Kristen Drury, VC, 1:07.15
4x100 – 4. St. Paul (Olivia Ayers, Haylie Eller, Elissa Blackmon, Daija Gray), 1:04.82
4x200 – 1. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Rachel Valle, Hailey Weibrecht, Ashlyn Klump), 1:55.41; 5. St. Paul (Olivia Ayers, Taylor McCarty, Elissa Blackmon, Daija Gray), 2:11.67
4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Katie Kertz, Hailey Weibrecht, Rachel Valle), 4:28.50; 5. St. Paul (Olivia Ayers, Daija Gray, Taylor McCarty, Elissa Blackmon), 5:04.18
4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Rachel Valle, Camryn Basler, Katie Kertz, Nicole Valle), 11:35.80; 3. St. Paul (Elissa Blackmon, Haylie Eller, Taylor McCarty, Olivia Ayers), 12:15.04
High Jump – 3. Ella Bertram, VC, 4-06; 4. Ashlyn Klump, VC, 4-04
Pole Vault – 1. Katie Kertz, VC, 7-06.50; 2. Lillian Hoog, VC, 6-00.75
Long Jump – 2. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 14-02.50; 5. Abigail Marzuco, VC, 12-11.25
Triple Jump – 3. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 30-04.25; 4. Abigail Marzuco, VC, 28-06.50; 5. Riley Petty, SPL, 24-04.50
Shot Put – 2. Ella Bertram, VC, 36-08.50; 7. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 24-09.25; 8. Reese Pinkley, SPL, 24-07.75
Discus – 2. Ella Bertram, VC, 86-11; 4. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 70-01; 8. Reese Pinkley, SPL, 60-03
Javelin – 2. Ella Bertram, VC, 86-10; 5. Hannah Staab, SPL, 74-01
Class 2, District 1
DEXTER, Mo. – The Arcadia Valley track and field program emerged with two event titles during the Class 2, District 1 meet on Saturday at Dexter High School.
Four members of the reigning Class 2 girls cross country state championship team - Emma Dettmer, Natilie Stricklin, Erica Standefer and Trinity Russell – combined to win the 4x800 relay.
The AV girls finished sixth and boys landed eighth in the team standings. The top four performers in each event advanced to the state sectional phase next Saturday at South Callaway High School.
Standefer finished second in the 3200 for the Lady Tigers. Sammi Layton ran second in the 100 and third in the 200 sprints while starting off a runner-up 4x200 relay effort.
Freshman Stone Gill shined for the Arcadia Valley boys with a 3200 victory while taking second in the 1600 and 4x800 relays.
Josiah Lantz moved on after finishing second in the 400, and MAAA high jump champion Ralph Salinas soared to second place in his featured event.
Sydney Cash highlighted the West County girls by extending her season in the 400, 800 and 1600. Sophomore Alivia Simily turned in her best triple jump of the season to finish second.
Senior Noah Winch sprinted to second place in the boys’ 100 for the Bulldogs.
Boys Team Scores:
1. Malden 95.50; 2. Scott City 90; 3. St. Pius 80; 4. Jefferson 73.50; 5. Woodland 71; 6. Caruthersville 69; 7. Charleston 62; 8. Arcadia Valley 52; 9. Hayti 31; 10. St. Vincent 26; 10. East Prairie 26; 12. Greenville 19; 13. Chaffee 14; 14. West County 10; 14. Saxony Lutheran 10.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Jefferson 142.50; 2. Malden 97.50; 3. Saxony Lutheran 78; 4. St. Pius 66; 5. Caruthersville 64; 6. Woodland 61; 6. Arcadia Valley 61; 8. Charleston 35; 9. West County 32; 9. Scott City 32; 11. St. Vincent 28; 12. Greenville 13; 13. Chaffee 11.
Local Boys Results:
100 – 2. Noah Winch, WC, 12.08; 7. Chasten Horton, WC, 12.32
400 – 2. Josiah Lantz, AV, 54.12
1600 – 2. Stone Gill, AV, 5:06.39
3200 – 1. Stone Gill, AV, 10:26.22
300 Hurdles – 6. Dawson Couch, AV, 47.30
4x800 – 2. Arcadia Valley (Stone Gill, Josiah Lantz, Caden Dettmer, Dominic Mueller), 9:19.19
High Jump – 2. Ralph Salinas, AV, 5-10
Long Jump – 7. Dawson Couch, AV, 17-02.00
Local Girls Results:
100 – 2. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.08
200 – 3. Sammi Layton, AV, 27.78
400 – 4. Sydney Cash, WC, 1:07.96; 7. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 1:12.55
800 – 2. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:37.96
1600 – 3. Sydney Cash, WC, 6:05.45; 5. Natilie Stricklin, AV, 6:11.87
3200 – 2. Erica Standefer, AV, 12:52.54; 3. Emma Dettmer; AV, 13:06.59
100 Hurdles – 4. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 19.17
300 Hurdles – 5. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 56.47
4x200 – 2. Arcadia Valley (Sammi Layton, Cate Newstead-Adams, Alyssa Glanzer, Chloe Boushey), 1:57.44
4x800 – 1. Arcadia Valley (Emma Dettmer, Natilie Stricklin, Erica Standefer, Trinity Russell), 11:06.57
High Jump – 7. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 4-04
Long Jump – 6. Alivia Simily, WC, 14-08.00
Triple Jump – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 33-05.75
Hillsboro Invitational
HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Farmington girls scored among the top four in every relay event during their regular season finale at the Hillsboro Invitational meet on Friday.
Emma Gerstner, Chloe Wood, Lilly Earley and Mercy Berkemeyer earned the lone event victory for the Knights against strong competition in the 4x400.
Alayna Sparr and Berkemeyer finished second in the 1600 and 400, respectively, while Chloe Wood ran third overall in the 800.
Farmington senior Jocelyn Cunningham broke the school record formerly held by current Murray State University thrower Joy Sparks in the javelin while finished third with a distance of 125 feet, 10 inches.
Megan Aubuchon provided 35 of the 55 points achieved by the Ste. Genevieve girls with three resounding victories in the hurdles and high jump.
Marysa Flieg also shattered her own record for the Dragons as champion of the javelin with a massive launch of 140 feet, ½ inches.
Central senior Liberty Coleman placed third in high jump, and Potosi junior Annie McCaul was third in both hurdles events.
Potosi senior Brayden Isgriggs followed up his MAAA discus title from last weekend by outlasting a field of 39 competitors for another win. Teammate Will Jarvis took fourth in the 800.
Fredericktown senior Patrick Sikes was second in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles. North County senior Jordan Borseth crossed third in the 400.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Jackson 141 ½; 2. Cape Central 78; 3. Union 75; 4. Farmington 63; Festus 58; 6. Ste. Genevieve 55; 7. Hillsboro 52; 8. De Soto 46; 9. Notre Dame 39; 10. Potosi 26; 11. Kelly 18; 12. Herculaneum 16; 13. Central, 15 ½; 14. Sikeston 14; 15. Windsor 13; 16. Perryville 10; 16. Dexter 10; 18. St. Clair 7; 19. North County 3; 20. Fredericktown 1.
Boys Team Scores:
1. Jackson 95; 2. Festus 94; 3. Notre Dame 84; 4. Hillsboro 69; 5. Union 68; 6. St. Clair 46; 7. Sikeston 45; 8. Windsor 39 ½; 9. Dexter 37.50; 10. Cape Central 32; 11. Potosi 23; 12. Fredericktown 21; 13. De Soto 17; 13. Herculaneum 17; 15. North County 15; 16. Farmington 13; 17. Perryville 9; 18. Ste. Genevieve 8; 19. Central 6; 20. Kelly 2.
Local Girls Results:
100 – 7. Gracie Arnold, NC, 13.89; 8. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 13.89
400 – 2. Mercy Berkemeyer, FARM, 1:01.85; 4. Lilly Earley, FARM, 1:02.71; 6. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:04.55
800 – 3. Chloe Wood, FARM, 2:30.61; 5. Hallie Portell, POT, 2:31.20; 8. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 2:35.07
1600 – 2. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 5:26.67
4x100 – 4. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Olivia Lugo, Courtney Swink, Emma Gerstner), 52.66; 8. Central (Courtney Dortch, Avery Johnson, Nevaeh Dailey, Emma McGill), 54.16
4x200 – 2. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Mercy Berkemeyer, Courtney Swink, Emma Gerstner), 1:52.26
4x400 – 1. Farmington (Emma Gerstner, Chloe Wood, Lilly Earley, Mercy Berkemeyer), 4:10.13; 4. Ste. Genevieve (Marysa Flieg, Jaden Wehner, Maci Reynolds, Megan Aubuchon), 4:21.75; 8. Potosi (Alize Litton, Hallie Portell, Kaydence Gibson, Annie McCaul), 4:26.65
4x800 – 4. Farmington (Brianna Eaves, Brooke-Lyn Forman, Aiden Moriarty, Ellie Hinson), 10:31.22; 5. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Alyson Skiles, Hallie Portell), 10:43.82
100 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 15.07; 3. Annie McCaul, POT, 16.97; 4. Maci Reynolds, SG, 17.07; 8. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.79
300 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 46.05; 3. Annie McCaul, POT, 48.18; 4. Maci Reynolds, SG, 48.18
High Jump – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 1.57m; 3. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 1.52m; 8. Jade Roth, FARM, 1.42m
Pole Vault – 5. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 2.74m; 8. Katelynne Jones, NC, 2.59m
Discus – 4. Kalie Thompson, POT, 33.08m
Javelin – 1. Marysa Flieg, SG, 42.69m; 3. Jocelyn Cunningham, FARM, 38.35m; 8. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 31.36m
Local Boys Results:
200 – 6. Jordan Borseth, NC, 23.92
400 – 3. Jordan Borseth, NC, 52.69; 6. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 54.20; 8. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 54.40
800 – 4. Will Jarvis, POT, 2:04.22; 5. Taylen Bader, SG, 2:04.96
1600 – 6. Adam Perry, FARM, 4:44.22; 7. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 4:48.77; 8. Devin St. Clair, SG, 4:49.66
3200 – 8. Tanner Gibson, POT, 10:58.20
4x100 – 8. Central (Robert Petty, Jailen Welch, Logan Petri, Gaberial Watkins), 47.57
4x400 – 5. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Hunter Griffin, Luke Brabham, Will Jarvis), 3:38.34; 6. Farmington (Daunivan Welch, Mason Currington, Gavin Hunt, Isaiah Robinson), 3:38.65; 8. Ste. Genevieve (Levi Wiegand, Nathan St. Clair, Taylen Bader, Devin St. Clair), 3:40.69
4x800 – 7. Farmington (Gavin Hunt, Caden Mungle, Mason Currington, Evan Fuller), 8:46.29; 8. Potosi (Jaden Kanan, Andrew Cain, Hunter Griffin, Will Jarvis), 8:49.05
110 Hurdles – 4. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 16.24; 7. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 17.27
300 Hurdles – 2. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 43.39
Pole Vault – 5. Triston Miller, NC, 3.66m; 6. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.51m
Discus – 1. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 44.95m; 2. Marshall Long, FRED, 41.21m; 7. Payden Allen, NC, 39.13m
Javelin – 7. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 46.10m; 8. Tyler Williams, FRED, 44.30m