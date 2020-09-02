Tuesday Roundup: Mathes, Knights race to victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARNOLD, Mo. – Breanna Mathes began her junior season with an individual championship helping the Farmington girls outpace a field of 18 cross country teams on Tuesday.

Seven Knights finished within the top 27 overall to compile 52 points, and pulled away from runner-up Hillsboro on the muddy two-mile course at Arnold City Park.

Mathes, the reigning MAAA conference champion, won the Fleet Feet Classic after posting a time of 12:28.60, holding off Emily Willman of Sullivan by about seven full seconds.

The race marked a fresh start for a Farmington squad that figures to fare well over the next two years at minimum with no senior girls among its top seven.

Steady rain relented before the opening gun sounded, but softened the ground and created puddles along a shorter distance than the usual 5K events.

Alayna Sparr (12:49.10) crossed the line sixth for the Knights, while Lilly Earley (13:27.00), Brianna Eaves (13:28.60) and Kristina Ramos (13:28.70) formed a pack of between 14th and 16th places.