Tuesday Roundup: Mathes, Knights race to victory

ARNOLD, Mo. – Breanna Mathes began her junior season with an individual championship helping the Farmington girls outpace a field of 18 cross country teams on Tuesday.
Seven Knights finished within the top 27 overall to compile 52 points, and pulled away from runner-up Hillsboro on the muddy two-mile course at Arnold City Park.
Mathes, the reigning MAAA conference champion, won the Fleet Feet Classic after posting a time of 12:28.60, holding off Emily Willman of Sullivan by about seven full seconds.
The race marked a fresh start for a Farmington squad that figures to fare well over the next two years at minimum with no senior girls among its top seven.
Steady rain relented before the opening gun sounded, but softened the ground and created puddles along a shorter distance than the usual 5K events.
Alayna Sparr (12:49.10) crossed the line sixth for the Knights, while Lilly Earley (13:27.00), Brianna Eaves (13:28.60) and Kristina Ramos (13:28.70) formed a pack of between 14th and 16th places.
Outside of the five scored Farmington times, Ellie Hinson (13:48.60) was 26th and sophomore Chloe Wood (13:50.70) finished 27th.
Arcadia Valley landed ninth among teams, and was led by senior Erica Standefer (13:46.00) in 23rd spot. Freshman Natalie Stricklan (13:56.00 debuted in 34th.
Farmington stacked up fourth and Arcadia Valley took fifth in the boys’ team standings, while Lutheran (St. Charles) dominated the action at just 23 points.
Caleb Lind (9:56.10) and Noah McMullen (10:02.80), both juniors, steered Lutheran toward the title in a 1-2 result. Two more teammates joined the top five.
Gavin Hunt (10:56.50) headlined the Knights in 13th place with senior Adam Perry (10:57.20) only a few strides behind in 15th.
Logan Fuchs (11:37.50), Bryan Arango (11:45.10) and freshman Mason Currington (11:46.20) completed the Farmington team score of 143. Caden Mungle (11:47.80) and Ethan Anderson (11:52.20) also stayed under 12 minutes.
The top five from AV featured three returners with Josiah Lantz (11:30.50), Caden Dettmer (11:38.90) and Christopher Strange (11:54.20).
But it was freshman Stone Gill who shined in his first varsity outing to anchor the Tigers, finishing 19th individually at 11:05.40. Classmate Bobby Mueller (12:10.90) also saw his first varsity action.
Tanner Martinez (12:04.80) provided the fastest time for Bismarck. The boys’ race included 228 runners.
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 3, Perryville 2
STE. GENEVIEVE – A challenging first week of the season for Valle Catholic began with a favorable result as the Lady Warriors outlasted Perryville in a five-set marathon.
Senior outside hitter Riley Siebert slammed 16 kills while Hannah Fowler and Hailey Weibrecht knocked down nine apiece in a 25-21, 20-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11 victory.
Returning all-state middle Ella Bertram provided five solo blocks among nine total, and landed seven kills for Valle Catholic (1-0).
Makayla Joggerst finished with 21 assists plus 10 digs, and opposite setter Sam Loida had 20 assists, a team-high 14 service points and seven digs.
Rachel Blum served four aces among 12 points, and starred along the back row for the Lady Warriors with 33 receptions and 11 digs.
Bryna Blum added 13 receptions along with five digs, and Weibrecht scored 11 service points.
Valle Catholic will travel to Central on Thursday for a battle of last year’s MAAA regular-season division champions.
Ste. Genevieve 2, Festus 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – In a rematch of last year’s Class 3, District 2 final on Tuesday night, Ste. Genevieve topped Festus and gave Carla Basler her first victory as new varsity head coach.
Dru Koetting served five aces, and was among four different Dragons to register seven kills during a 25-16, 13-25, 25-17 triumph.
Abby Moore, Marysa Flieg and Tessa Grass also totaled seven kills each for Ste. Genevieve (1-0), which returns four starters from that championship squad.
Senior setter Brittney Kreitler distributed 31 assists, and Arie Taylor supplied five kills.
Notre Dame 3, Farmington 2
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Even with last word arriving that a shoulder injury would sideline at least one hitter, the Farmington volleyball team nearly escaped victorious in a daunting season opener.
But Notre Dame responded after dropping two narrow sets, and emerged with a 25-23, 24-26, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10 triumph at home.
Jade Roth powered the Knights (0-1) up front with 11 kills. Junior setter Jordan Anderson compiled 10 assists, and served 26 points with three aces.
Senior libero Bridget Bone finished with 35 digs, and Lauren Obenauer provided nine blocks to highlight the Farmington defensive effort.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!