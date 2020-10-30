Valle girls get team title; WC sends three to state

Bismarck sophomore Tanner Martinez (19:03) became a two-time state qualifier as King did likewise. He placed 10th with freshman Daven Miller (19:10) right behind in 11th.

Josef Flieg (19:32) and Jordan Bales (19:56) of Valle, and Gavin Butery (19:36) of Bismarck landed inside the top 20, but just outside of postseason advancement.

West County did not have the mandatory number of five athletes to compete for team honors, but will be well represented in the Class 2, District 2 girls contest.

Sydney Cash (21:58) and Alivia Simily (22:20) provided a 2-3 individual finish, and Kara Hovick (22:28) rounded out the top five overall for the Lady Bulldogs.

St. Pius senior Rita Eimer (20:21) cruised to a massive victory by a margin of one minute, 37 seconds, and will be among the top state contenders.

Kingston standout Noah Estes returned strong from a scary fall that removed him from the Farmington Invitational two weeks ago, and was third in the boys' Class 2, District 2 showdown.

The junior clocked 18:06 to reach state competition for the second time. Estes missed last year's event despite qualifying.