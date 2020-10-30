Valle girls get team title; WC sends three to state

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – With three runners firmly embedded within the top seven overall, the Valle Catholic girls cross country team captured the Class 1, District 2 championship on Friday at McNair Park.
The Lady Warriors collected 24 points compared to runner-up St. Vincent at 50, and both full squads safely advanced to next week’s state meet at Gans Creek in Columbia, Mo.
Seniors Mary Roth (22:35), Nicole Valle (22:44) and junior Camryn Basler (22:49) placed second through fourth, and Rachel Valle (23:07) crossed seventh for Valle.
Lillian Hoog (23:39) added the clinching team points in 16th. St. Albans freshman Katherine Doyle (21:53) scored the girls’ 5K individual title with 42 seconds to spare.
Bismarck sophomore Janson King (23:39) also extended her season by reaching the conclusion in 13th. The top 15 times, inclusive of the two advancing teams, qualified for the state level.
Valle Catholic ended up third behind champion Principia and Oak Ridge in the boys’ race, but picked up three district medalists.
Josh Hoog (19:15), Braden Coleman (19:21) and Peter Roth (19:24) made the state cut for the Warriors at 12th through 14th, respectively.
Bismarck sophomore Tanner Martinez (19:03) became a two-time state qualifier as King did likewise. He placed 10th with freshman Daven Miller (19:10) right behind in 11th.
Josef Flieg (19:32) and Jordan Bales (19:56) of Valle, and Gavin Butery (19:36) of Bismarck landed inside the top 20, but just outside of postseason advancement.
West County did not have the mandatory number of five athletes to compete for team honors, but will be well represented in the Class 2, District 2 girls contest.
Sydney Cash (21:58) and Alivia Simily (22:20) provided a 2-3 individual finish, and Kara Hovick (22:28) rounded out the top five overall for the Lady Bulldogs.
St. Pius senior Rita Eimer (20:21) cruised to a massive victory by a margin of one minute, 37 seconds, and will be among the top state contenders.
Kingston standout Noah Estes returned strong from a scary fall that removed him from the Farmington Invitational two weeks ago, and was third in the boys' Class 2, District 2 showdown.
The junior clocked 18:06 to reach state competition for the second time. Estes missed last year's event despite qualifying.
Teammate Dylan Morrison (20:37) was 22nd. McNair Park hosted 10 district races overall Friday, ranging from Class 1 to Class 5.
Other MAAA conference runners will be in action Saturday morning in venues at Arcadia Valley High School and Arnold City Park.
