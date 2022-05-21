Valle girls race to second in state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Sam Loida has embraced a natural leadership role throughout her academic and three-sport varsity careers at Valle Catholic.

Before starting a new chapter at the United States Air Force Academy this fall, the recent graduate and valedictorian added the accolade of state champion to her résumé on Friday.

Loida delivered an explosive time of 2:19.20 to shatter her own school record and capture the 800-meter title during the MSHSAA Class 1 state track and field meet at Adkins Stadium.

Lilly Dow of Principia established a slight lead after the first of two laps, but Loida kicked with authority to open up an insurmountable winning margin of 3.69 seconds at the finish line.

Senior classmate Camryn Basler and freshman Madelyn Griffard equaled Loida as three-time medalists as the Lady Warriors ultimately placed second in the team standings.

Loida, who also helped Valle Catholic reach the state volleyball final four in consecutive years as a setter, ran the initial legs for two relay squads that reached the awards podium.

The Lady Warriors were ranked third with one event remaining, but upgraded when Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Loida and Griffard secured fourth place in the closing 4x400.

Their total of 41 points landed five behind the 46 of state champion Drexel once action concluded following a four-hour weather delay on Saturday.

Delta ended with 38 points solely on the strength of senior star Kendall Holweg, who won three titles in the 100 and 200 sprints and 300-meter hurdles while also taking second in the long jump.

Valle Catholic ended day one with the overall lead after five completed events, and nearly added a victorious 4x800 performance from Loida, Basler, Kertz and Griffard before winding up second at 10:12.98.

Tarkio rallied to claim that event on the final leg when Tommi Martin erased a deficit of nearly 7 full seconds. The Lady Warriors still claimed eight valuable points.

Basler and Griffard shined in the 1600 and contributed 14 more by crossing third and fourth, respectively. Valle Catholic celebrated all-state medalists in six girls events overall.

Basler notched her third top-five result of the weekend in the 3200 Saturday, and Ella Bertram matched her sixth-place shot put result from last year.

The Lady Warriors qualified for state in all four relays, but did not advance past the preliminary heats while placing 11th in the 4x100 and 14th in the 4x200.

Loida also earned three state medals as a junior, none of which included the 800 event she mastered this time around.

Although West County qualified for just three events during Class 2 girls competition, junior Alivia Simily and senior Sydney Cash brought home medals in each.

Simily made history for her school by becoming its first athlete to earn all-state honors in three separate sports. She finished fifth in the triple jump on Saturday and eighth in the long jump on Friday.

Seeking a top-five standing in her best event, Simily soared 33 feet, 9 ¼ inches on her third of four triple jump attempts to indeed meet that goal.

Her performance in the long jump perhaps exceeded original expectations. A top distance of 16 feet, 6 inches nabbed the final podium call after she was seeded 12th.

Simily had an all-state cross country run as a freshman before switching to volleyball last fall, and was selected for elite status after leading the Lady Bulldogs to fourth place in Class 3 basketball last March.

Cash emerged as a leading medal contender in the 800 after winning her sectional race last weekend, and capped her high school career by placing fourth overall at a mark of 2:25.79.

Both Cash and Simily earned a healthy measure of redemption after missing the state meet last season in the 800 and triple jump. Cash made her second state track appearance after previously earning a berth in the 1600.

A relatively new St. Paul Lutheran program also enjoyed a milestone meet for senior sprinter Dorian Gray, who became the first two-time all-state medalist for the Giants.

Gray bolted to fourth place in the 400, then returned roughly an hour later to secure fifth position in the 200.

St. Paul qualified for seven Class 1 events, their highest number to date, and were 0.19 seconds outside of surviving the preliminary cut for the 4x200.

That combination of Chris Roberson, Garrett Dempsey, DeVontae Minor and anchor Gray finished ninth, and later took 11th in the 4x400.

Field specialist William Folk placed 12th in the shot put. Elijah Propst claimed 14th in the javelin while Roberson did likewise in the 300-meter hurdles.

The Valle Catholic boys were bumped to Class 2 this season as a private school after notching third place as a team last season in Class 1.

Joshua Fallert, Braden Coleman, Josef Flieg and Peter Roth posted a collective time of 8:32.97 to salvage eighth for an all-state medal in the 4x800 relay.

Roth settled in at 13th overall Friday after running the fastest opening lap of the 3200. Teammate Luke McClure was 15th in the 200-meter dash.

The combined sectional meet for Classes 3-4 in Festus was postponed until Monday due to storms.

Class 1 Girls:

800 – 1. Sam Loida, VC, 2:19.20

4x800 – 2. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Camryn Basler, Katie Kertz, Madelyn Griffard), 10:12.98

1600 – 3. Camryn Basler, VC, 5:35.22; 4. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:35.89

4x400 – 4. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Madelyn Griffard), 4:23.57

3200 – 5. Camryn Basler, VC, 12:32.59

Shot Put – 6. Ella Bertram, VC, 35-05.75

4x200 – 11. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Claire Drury), 1:55.73

4x100 – 14. Valle Catholic (Claire Drury, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz, Gwendalyn McKlin), 55.16

Class 1 Boys:

400 – 4. Dorian Gray, SPL, 52.67

200 – 5. Dorian Gray, SPL, 23.83

4x200 – 9. St. Paul (Chris Roberson, Garrett Dempsey, DeVontae Minor, Dorian Gray), 1:36.34

4x400 – 11. St. Paul (Chris Roberson, Garrett Dempsey, DeVontae Minor, Dorian Gray), 3:44.53

Shot Put – 12. William Folk, SPL, 12.42

Javelin – 14. Elijah Propst, SPL, 123-11

300 Hurdles – 14. Chris Roberson, SPL, 45.65

Class 2 Girls:

800 – 4. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:25.79

Triple Jump – 5. Alivia Simily, WC, 33-09.25

Long Jump – 8. Alivia Simily, WC, 16-06

Class 2 Boys:

4x800 – 8. Valle Catholic (Joshua Fallert, Braden Coleman, Josef Flieg, Peter Roth), 8:32.97

200 – 15. Luke McClure, VC, 23.33

3200 – 13. Peter Roth, VC, 10:34.85

