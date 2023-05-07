SCOTT CITY, Mo. – Upcoming postseason accolades for the Valle Catholic track and field program will rest heavily on the performance of its distance runners.

Valle Catholic swept the 4x800 relays during the Class 2, District 1 meet on Saturday as its boys placed third and girls settled fifth among 14 attending schools.

The Warriors got a victory from Wil Kuehn, Josef Flieg, Peter Roth, and Joshua Fallert in the longest relay, and also qualified for the sectional with a top-four result in the 4x400.

Kuehn raced to the 800 title in a 1-2 finish with Fallert, and Roth placed third in the 1600 and 3200. Joseph Flieg soared to second in the pole vault, and Austin Ringwald crossed fourth in the 3200.

Valle Catholic also has weapons in the hurdles discipline. Senior Sam Drury delivered a strong sweep of both events as champion with teammate Jayce Bales also moving ahead.

Sectional qualifiers will compete next Saturday at New Haven High School. Top-four finishers in those events will earn a trip to the state meet.

Sophomore Madelyn Griffard collected 35 points as a three-time district champion for the Lady Warriors in the 1600, 3200 and 4x800 relay, along with Ava Bauman, Lydia Brown and Brooklyn Weibrecht.

That same combination got fourth in the 4x400, and Bauman gave her team a fourth event victory with the fastest 400 time of the day.

West County has two girls remaining in the postseason, and senior Alivia Simily remains on a trajectory to possibly top her performance last year as a double state medalist.

Simily soared to the triple jump title while comfortably securing second in the long and high jumps. Jazmine Morris advanced by taking fourth in the 800.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Malden 115; 1. Jefferson 115; 3. St. Pius 93; 4. Grandview 87; 5. Valle Catholic 51; 6. Charleston, 47; 7. Scott City 44; 7. Saxony Lutheran 44; 9. Woodland 43; 10. West County 34; 11. Greenville 27; 12. Caruthersville 24; 13. Chaffee 10; 14. Clearwater 1.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Woodland 124; 2. Charleston 119; 3. Valle Catholic 106; 4. Jefferson 87; 5. Malden 82; 6. Scott City 59; 7. Caruthersville 40; 8. St. Pius 39; 9. Chaffee 22; 10. Grandview 21; 11. Saxony Lutheran 17; 12. Greenville 11; 13. West County 9; 14. Clearwater 1.

Local Girls Results:

400 – 8. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 1:09.57

800 – 1. Ava Bauman, VC, 2:31.55; 4. Jazmine Morris, WC, 2:36.10

1600 – 1. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:34.99; 6. Paige Monroe, WC, 6:32.40; 7. Natalie Kist, VC, 6:37.88

3200 – 1. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 12:44.50; 8. Natalie Kist, VC, 15:05.27

4x100 – 8. Valle Catholic (Kyndal Chapman, Madison Joggerst, Morgan Schwent, Lydia Brown), 1:03.46

4x200 – 8. Valle Catholic (Lydia Brown, Kyndal Chapman, Madison joggerst, Morgan Schwent), 2:14.94

4x400 – 4. Valle Catholic (Ava Bauman, Lydia Brown, Brooklyn Weibrecht, Madelyn Griffard), 4:34.61

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Ava Bauman, Lydia Brown, Brooklyn Weibrecht, Madelyn Griffard), 10:58.95

High Jump – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 4-08

Long Jump – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 16-05.00

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 35-05.75

Local Boys Results:

100 – 5. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.50

200 – 7. Chasten Horton, WC, 23.80

800 – 1. Wil Kuehn, VC, 2:05.69; 2. Joshua Fallert, VC, 2:05.94

1600 – 3. Peter Roth, VC, 4:51.70; 6. Garrett Shortt, VC, 5:14.86

3200 – 3. Peter Roth, VC, 11:11.36; 4. Austin Ringwald, VC, 11:38.41

110 Hurdles – 1. Sam Drury, VC, 15.90; 4. Jayce Bales, VC, 17.58

300 Hurdles – 1. Sam Drury, VC, 44.56; 2. Jayce Bales, VC, 44.71

4x100 – 5. Valle Catholic (Tim Okenfuss, Joshua Fallert, Sam Drury, Bryce Giesler), 45.87

4x200 – 6. Valle Catholic (Jayce Bales, Sam Drury, Tim Okenfuss, Bryce Giesler), 1:36.08

4x400 – 3. Valle Catholic (Joshua Fallert, Josef Flieg, Jayce Bales, Wil Kuehn), 3:38.99

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Wil Kuehn, Josef Flieg, Peter Roth, Joshua Fallert), 8:40.81

Triple Jump – 6. Chasten Horton, WC, 39-03.75

Pole Vault – 2. Joseph Flieg, VC, 12-00

Discus – 8. Zachary Naeger, VC, 109-01

Javelin – 7. Wil Kuehn, VC, 137-00; 8. August Palmer, VC, 126-10

Class 1, District 1

SCOTT CITY, Mo. – Freshman Josie Berkerey qualified for the sectional round in four separate events to help the St. Paul girls finish second among 18 teams at the Class 1, District 1 meet on Saturday.

Sarah Constien earned the 100-meter hurdles district title for the Giants, who compiled 97 points while champion St. Vincent totaled 103.

Berkerey was runner-up as a distance specialist in the 800, 1600 and 4x800 relay, and secured the last advancing bid by taking fourth in the 3200.

St. Paul qualified for next weekend in New Haven during three girls relays. Carley Klima also moved forward in both hurdles races.

Elissa Blackmon crossed third in the 800, and Brylee Durbin placed third in the triple jump.

Bismarck freshman Gabe Crocker has faced competition from much larger schools at various meets this season, and shined as the first track and field district champion in program history.

Crocker won the triple jump with nearly four feet to spare. He also ended up third in the long jump and fourth in the 400-meter dash.

St. Paul prolonged its boys season in six events, including three relays. Elijah Propst threw second best in the javelin while Brett Peak was third in pole vault and William Folk took fourth in the shot put.

Girls Team Scores:

1. St. Vincent 103; 2. St. Paul 97; 3. Van Buren 94; 4. Crystal City 65; 5. Winona 54; 6. Fulton-St. Albans 44; 7. Delta 43; 8. Scott County Central 37; 9. Bell City 26; 10. Viburnum 24; 11. Couch 23; 12. Zalma 22; 13. Marquand 16; 14. Richland 8; 15. Hayti 7; 16. Oran 4; 17. Bismarck 3; 18. Crossroads 1.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Hayti 116; 2. Van Buren 94; 3. Crystal City 83; 4. St. Vincent 75; 5. St. Paul 67; 6. Bell City 53; 7. Winona 42; 8. Scott County Central 36; 9. Delta 34; 10. Bismarck 31; 11. Oran 19; 12. Crossroads 13; 13. Richland 11; 13. Viburnum 11; 15. Zalma 10; 16. Fulton-St. Albans 6; 17. Couch 1.

Local Girls Results:

200 – 8. Carley Klima, SPL, 31.81

400 – 5. Elissa Blackmon, SPL, 1:10.91

800 – 2. Josie Berkerey, SPL, 2:48.24; 3. Elissa Blackmon, SPL, 2:57.59

1600 – 2. Josie Berkerey, SPL, 6:00.82; 6. Janson King, BIS, 6:46.73

3200 – 4. Josie Berkerey, SPL, 14:37.39; 6. Elissa Blackmon, SPL, 16:18.96

100 Hurdles – 1. Sarah Constien, SPL, 18.38; 4. Carley Klima, SPL, 19.15

300 Hurdles – 3. Carley Klima SPL, 55.91; 7. Sarah Constien, SPL, 57.87

4x100 – 7. St. Paul (Brylee Durbin, Anna Baer, Valerie Govero, Sammy Jo Pemberton), 1:02.38

4x200 – 2. St. Paul (Sarah Constien, Valerie Govero, Brylee Durbin, Carley Klima), 2:02.00

4x400 – 4. St. Paul (Anna Baer, Brylee Durbin, Halle Durbin, Sammy Jo Pemberton), 5:38.61

4x800 – 2. St. Paul (Halle Durbin, Elissa Blackmon, Josie Berkerey, Sammy Jo Pemberton), 13:12.90

Triple Jump – 3. Brylee Durbin, SPL, 29-05.50; 8. Halle Durbin, SPL, 26-03.75

Discus – 7. Clara Villmer, SPL, 76-05.00

Javelin – 5. Piper Pinkley, SPL, 72-05.00; 6. Clara Villmer, SPL, 68-01.00

Local Boys Results:

100 – 5. DeVontae Minor, SPL, 11.91; 7. William Folk, SPL, 12.23

200 – 5. DeVontae Minor, SPL, 24.36; 6. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 24.65

400 – 4. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 54.62

800 – 5. Wyatt Ziegelmeyer, SPL, 2:22.28

1600 – 6. August Martinez, BIS, 5:16.81

3200 – 5. August Martinez, BIS, 11:46.87

110 Hurdles – 5. Isaac Jordan, SPL, 19.29; 8. Lucas Carroll, SPL, 22.18

4x100 – 4. St. Paul (DeVontae Minor, William Folk, Brett Peak, Isaac Jordan), 49.40

4x200 – 5. St. Paul (Isaac Jordan, Grant Anderson, Joseph Prade, Wyatt Ziegelmeyer), 1:50.90

4x400 – 4. St. Paul (Joseph Prade, Brett Peak, Wyatt Ziegelmeyer, DeVontae Minor), 4:07.31

4x800 – 4. St. Paul (Brett Peak, Grant Anderson, Jacob Carroll, Wyatt Ziegelmeyer), 10:17.84

Long Jump – 3. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 18-05.00

Triple Jump – 1. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 41-04.50; 5. William Folk, SPL, 36-01.50; 8. John Garner, SPL, 32-08.50

Pole Vault – 3. Brett Peak, SPL, 8-06

Discus – 6. Isaiah Dumas, SPL, 114-07; 7. Elijah Propst, SPL, 111-03

Javelin – 2. Elijah Propst, SPL, 145-11

Shot Put – 4. William Folk, SPL, 39-08.00

Hillsboro Invitational

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Central junior Kannon Harlow cleared 14 feet, 6 inches as pole vault champion among 30 competitors Friday at the stacked Hillsboro Invitational meet.

The reigning Class 3 runner-up topped several Class 5 opponents in the regular-season finale, and also placed fifth in the long jump for the Rebels.

Hakin Wagner finished third in the triple jump. Central teammate Charles Bockenkamp took third in the 300-meter hurdles after setting a new personal best and placing sixth in the 110-meter event.

Evan Fuller posted a career record time to finish second out of 30 runners in the 3200 for Farmington. Jackson Leeds had his best performance in the 1600 for North County.

Central junior Avery Johnson also achieved top form with a pair of personal records while crossing fifth and sixth during her hurdles races.

Aiden Moriarty earned a new PR in the 3200, and joined sophomore Ava Cooper by collecting points in multiple events for the Farmington girls.

Jade Roth had their highest event finish of fourth in the high jump.

T.J. Bowling placed seventh in the boys shot put and discus contests for Fredericktown.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Hillsboro 113; 2. Rock Bridge 94.50; 3. Poplar Bluff 67; 4. Festus 59.50; 5. Battle 48; 6. Cape Central 40.50; 7. Herculaneum 39; 8. Vashon 34; 9. Jackson 32; 10. Union 30; 11. Central 28; 12. Bowling Green 27; 13. Dexter 23; 14. Lutheran South 22; 15. Affton 18; 16. Vianney 14; 17. Farmington 13; 18. De Soto 11.50; 19. Windsor 10; 20. Maplewood 6; 21. Fredericktown 4; 21. North County 4; 23. St. Clair 2; 24. Perryville 1.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Rock Bridge 133; 2. Battle 82; 3. Festus 71; 4. Poplar Bluff 69; 5. Cor Jesu 68; 6. Jackson 61; 7. Hillsboro 44; 8. Lutheran South 35; Collegiate School of Medicine 20; 10. Farmington 19; 11. Affton 18.50; 12. Notre Dame 16; 12. Perryville 16; 12. Union 16; 15. De Soto 15; 16. Windsor 13.50; 17. Cape Central 11; 18. Central 9; 19. Vashon 8; 20. St. Clair 5; 20. Herculaneum 5; 22. Dexter 4; 23. North County 1.

Local Boys Results:

200 – 7. Dustin Randazzo, FARM, 23.32

1600 – 8. Jackson Leeds, NC, 4:27.19

3200 – 2. Evan Fuller, FARM, 9:55.02

4x100 – 7. Farmington (Parker Brooks, Parker Dickinson, Kaesen McClain, Braydon Berry), 44.69; 8. Central (Hakin Wagner, Robert Petty, Jailen Welch, Kannon Harlow), 44.77

110 Hurdles – 6. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 16.32

300 Hurdles – 3. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 41.94

Long Jump – 5. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 20-05.75

Triple Jump – 3. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 43-07.25

High Jump – 6. Brandon Shrum, NC, 5-10

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 14-06

Discus – 7. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 132-10; 8. Ethan Vaugh, 130-07

Shot Put – 7. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 45-11.25

Local Girls Results:

400 – 8. Allie England, CEN, 1:03.29

3200 – 7. Aiden Moriarty, FRED, 12:04.52

4x100 – 8. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Cadence Dunn, Grace Shuburt, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 51.96

4x800 – 5. Farmington (Aiden Moriarty, Ella Scott, Cayman McIntyre, Niyah Hayward), 11:14.34; 8. Central (Jaysa Hites, Taylor Sharp, Haley Stephens, Katie Voepel), 11:51.41

100 Hurdles – 5. Avery Johnson, CEN, 16.00; 8. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 17.50

300 Hurdles – 6. Avery Johnson, CEN, 50.48

Triple Jump – 7. Ava Cooper, FARM, 32-10.00

High Jump – 4. Jade Roth, FARM, 4-10; 8. Ava Cooper, FARM, 4-10

Pole Vault – 8. Clarah Wilkins, FARM, 9-06

Shot Put – 7. Kinley Walden, FARM, 31-03.50

Javelin – 8. Avery Graham, FARM, 111-11