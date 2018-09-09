IRONTON – Potosi swept both varsity team divisions, and junior Kayley Heeter grabbed an individual race victory on Saturday morning at the Arcadia Valley cross country meet.
Heeter (22:29) crossed the line first among 57 varsity girls, and was directly followed by teammates Bryonna Allgier (23:01) and Skyler Stearns (23:20) in a 1-2-3 finish.
Hallie Portell (23:56) and Cierra Lewis (24:07) gave the Lady Trojans five runners within the top 10 on the partially flooded course after heavy rain arrived in the area Friday evening.
West County sophomore Kara Hovick (23:37) placed fifth with Arcadia Valley sophomore Erica Standefer (23:44) seven seconds back in sixth.
North County was third in the team standings while paced by Lydia Pratt (25:03) and Macey Causey (25:40).
Saxony Lutheran senior standout Caleb Cornelius notched another title on the boys side. His time of 17:33 left a comfortable distance from Poplar Bluff runner-up Jaden Deaton (17:49)
Darren Reese (18:48) and Brett Lynch (18:51) took third and fourth, respectively, as Potosi stood above 12 boys teams with MAAA rivals North County and Fredericktown right behind.
Hunter Griffin (19:41) added an 11th-place result, and Will Jarvis (20:07) was 17th for the Trojans.
Junior Brayden Mullins (19:19) finished eighth while freshman Lyndan Gruenke (19:56) claimed 12th and Colton Helms (20:04) picked up 15th for Fredericktown in its inaugural season as a program.
Sophomores Tristin Webb (19:59) and Jordan Borseth (20:01) ran as a tandem to lead North County.
Cody Moore (20:08) provided the fastest result for West County.
Forest Park Festival
ST. LOUIS – Farmington finished fourth among boys teams in the White Division race on Saturday at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival.
Thomas Lee captured second place individually for the Knights with a time of 18:50, and Collin Holifield (21:01) was 36th.
St. Paul Lutheran senior Gabe Ayers (20:10) crossed the line in 19th.
Kassandra Ramos (23:54) placed seventh and Corinne Myers (25:21) was 26th to lead the Farmington girls.
FOOTBALL
Caruthersville 56, Valle Catholic 42
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. – Nicholas Moore compiled 218 rushing yards on 23 carries, and notched his second touchdown run with 1:53 remaining for the clincher on Friday night.
Caruthersville avenged a narrow loss to Valle Catholic last season with a 56-42 triumph at home, thanks to numerous sizable gains and seven forced turnovers.
Devin Russell completed 14-of-19 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers (3-0), who surged into halftime with a 34-13 advantage.
Senior receiver Tyler Blum provided a huge effort for Valle Catholic (1-2) with 203 yards on 13 catches, and secured his fourth touchdown on a 25-yard throw from Chase Dunlap with three minutes left.
Dunlap was 22-of-45 overall for 354 yards and six touchdowns, but negated some of that production with four interceptions. The Warriors fell despite a 458-446 edge in total yards.
Kellen Blum added 66 yards on 10 carries, and made four receptions. His strong defensive showing included four tackles for loss and 10 overall.
Caruthersville struck almost immediately when Russell hit Charles Tillman for a 76-yard touchdown. A 22-yard connection from Dunlap to Tyler Blum evened the contest at 6-6 late in the first quarter.
Kei’von Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to the endzone, but Valle Catholic secured its first and only lead of 13-12 on a 46-yard catch by Cory Stoll with 8:25 left before halftime.
The Tigers seized control with three scores over the remainder of the second quarter. Moore spurred another lead change from the 4, and Jermaine Alexander caught a pair of touchdown passes.
Caruthersville got a second touchdown on special teams when Tillman took the second-half kickoff 87 yards, and enjoyed its largest lead at 42-13 following the two-point conversion.
Dunlap rallied the Warriors with two touchdown passes to Tyler Blum later in the third quarter, and Bryce Palmer caught another scoring toss.
Dundi Hamilton paced Caruthersville with eight receptions for 122 yards, and Alexander finished with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Tyler Blum had a team-high 11 tackles for Valle. Jack Drury supplied two fumble recoveries, and Peyton Tucker added a sack.
The action concluded well after 11 p.m. due to multiple weather delays.
Kennett 53, Ste. Genevieve 21
KENNETT, Mo. – Joquan Williams rushed for 129 yards, including a pair of long touchdowns, as Kennett rolled to a 53-21 victory against visiting Ste. Genevieve.
Kennett (2-1) scored 27 points during a six-minute stretch of the third quarter to extend a 12-7 halftime lead, and capitalized on four Ste. Genevieve turnovers.
Ste. Genevieve (2-1) hoped to follow a stellar defensive performance against Valle Catholic in week 2, and jumped ahead 7-0 on a 23-yard pass from Chad Donze to Logan Trollinger in the second quarter.
But the Indians got a 39-yard touchdown catch and 49-yard run from Williams, and found the endzone again on their initial possession of the second half.
Donze was 26-of-40 passing for 323 yards and two touchdowns, and fired a 31-yard strike to Brady Boyer to keep the Dragons within 19-14.
Williams answered with a 52-yard run on the next play from scrimmage, however, and touchdown catches by Carter Maddox and Marsayv’aun Harrell stretched the margin to 39-14.
Logan Gegg added a late 4-yard scoring run for Ste. Genevieve with 1:49 left in the game. Quaddre Sanders returned the ensuing kickoff 55 yards for a Kennett touchdown.
Devon Bader netted 115 yards on seven receptions, and Trollinger added 107 yards on five grabs for the Dragons in defeat. Boyer made a game-high 10 catches for 99 yards.
