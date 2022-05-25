 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welch soaring to Mineral Area

  Updated
Welch soaring to Mineral Area
Matt King,

Farmington High School graduate Daunivan Welch recently signed to compete for the track and field programs while continuing his education at Mineral Area College. Welch is a two-time Class 4 state qualifier in the long jump, and has won MAAA conference titles in the long and triple jumps. He was also a member of the Farmington football team. Also seated are Skylar Sweeney and mother Maggie House. Standing, from left, are father Eddie Welch, Farmington assistant coach Becky Noble, Mineral Area head track and field coach Steve Davis, Farmington head track and field coach Jordan Stone and assistant coach Brandon McIntyre.

