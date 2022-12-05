Wood ready to race with Racers

Farmington High School senior Chloe Wood recently signed a National Letter of Intent to run for the NCAA Division I cross country and track and field programs while continuing her education at Murray State University, located in Murray, Ky. She plans to major in Psychology. Wood is already a four-time track and field state relay medalist and three-time cross country state qualifier who helped the Knights claim second place at the Class 4 meet during her junior season. She has earned all-conference cross country honors for three straight years, and is a member of the reigning MAAA champion 4x800 team. Also seated, from left, are her brother Zane Wood, mother Laurie Wood and sister Michaela Wood. Standing, from left, are stepfather Shannon Thompson, Farmington assistant coaches Adam Gross and Brandon McIntyre, head cross country and track coach Jordan Stone, and assistant coaches Jim Akins and Shawn Brumfield.