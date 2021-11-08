All-conference volleyball list spotlights big hitters

Offensive firepower clearly stood out in the MAAA Large-School division this fall as coaches stacked their list of First Team all-conference players with accomplished hitters.
Small-School division voters honored regular-season, tournament and district champion Valle Catholic with seven of the 12 total selections.
Farmington (26-7-1) followed up its conference title by reaching the Class 4 state quarterfinals for the first time in at least 41 years, based on research at the school, and had four roster members chosen by the MAAA.
Junior outside hitters Jelena Gray and Grace Duncan – both six-rotation players – made the First Team while middle Jade Roth and senior setter Jordan Anderson earned Second Team distinction.
Ste. Genevieve (18-10-1) finished as conference, tournament and district runner-up, and was powered by First Team honorees Abby Moore from the middle and Dru Koetting on the outside.
Valle Catholic (32-5-3), Fredericktown (27-7-1), North County (22-9-2) and Potosi (20-11-1) gave the MAAA five total teams with at least 20 victories.
Senior middle Kyndal Dodd secured a First Team spot – her second all-conference award in a row – after helping the Lady Blackcats improve their win total by 19 from the previous year.
Versatile North County senior Emma Gaugel is the lone repeat choice on the Large-School First Team. The Lady Raiders likewise showed vast improvement from a previous losing season.
Valle Catholic bid farewell to five seniors after capturing third place at the Class 3 state tournament last Thursday in the second of back-to-back final four appearances.
Ella Bertram has been part of 118 wins over four varsity seasons, and is joined on the Small-School First Team by classmates Hailey Weibrecht, Sam Loida, Rachel Blum and Mia Weiler.
Loida is the only First Team setter from either division. Sophomore all-around threats Makayla Joggerst and Ade Weiler represent the Lady Warriors on the Second Team.
Junior outside hitter Morgan Simily completes the Small-School First Team for West County, which had two returners from last year’s varsity lineup.
Other Second Team Large-School picks include Ste. Genevieve junior Tessa Grass, Fredericktown sophomore Ava Penuel, North County senior Kamryn Winch and Potosi junior Kadence Sadler.
Arcadia Valley picked up two Second Team Small-School nods for sophomore Cate Newstead-Adams and junior Riley Brogan, who battled back from a serious offseason injury.
Second Team sophomore Madison Dunn helped Bismarck surged to second place in the Small-School division.
Valley senior Carter Clark secured her third consecutive all-conference award.
2021 MAAA Volleyball
Large-School Division
First Team
Kyndal Dodd – Fredericktown
Grace Duncan – Farmington
Emma Gaugel – North County
Jelena Gray – Farmington
Dru Koetting – Ste. Genevieve
Abby Moore – Ste. Genevieve
Second Team
Jordan Anderson – Farmington
Tessa Grass – Ste. Genevieve
Ava Penuel – Fredericktown
Jade Roth – Farmington
Kadence Sadler – Potosi
Kamryn Winch – North County
Small-School Division
First Team
Ella Bertram – Valle Catholic
Rachel Blum – Valle Catholic
Sam Loida – Valle Catholic
Morgan Simily – West County
Hailey Weibrecht – Valle Catholic
Mia Weiler – Valle Catholic
Second Team
Riley Brogan – Arcadia Valley
Carter Clark – Valley
Madison Dunn – Bismarck
Makayla Joggerst – Valle Catholic
Cate Newstead-Adams – Arcadia Valley
Ade Weiler – Valle Catholic