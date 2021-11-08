All-conference volleyball list spotlights big hitters

Offensive firepower clearly stood out in the MAAA Large-School division this fall as coaches stacked their list of First Team all-conference players with accomplished hitters.

Small-School division voters honored regular-season, tournament and district champion Valle Catholic with seven of the 12 total selections.

Farmington (26-7-1) followed up its conference title by reaching the Class 4 state quarterfinals for the first time in at least 41 years, based on research at the school, and had four roster members chosen by the MAAA.

Junior outside hitters Jelena Gray and Grace Duncan – both six-rotation players – made the First Team while middle Jade Roth and senior setter Jordan Anderson earned Second Team distinction.

Ste. Genevieve (18-10-1) finished as conference, tournament and district runner-up, and was powered by First Team honorees Abby Moore from the middle and Dru Koetting on the outside.

Valle Catholic (32-5-3), Fredericktown (27-7-1), North County (22-9-2) and Potosi (20-11-1) gave the MAAA five total teams with at least 20 victories.