agate

All-District Volleyball

  • Updated
  • 0
All-District Volleyball

Potosi sophomore Paige West (32) attacks during game two of a Class 3, District 2 volleyball match against Ste. Genevieve on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

Class 4, District 2

First Team:

Kinsey Benack – Festus

Gabbi Burkard – Festus

Tyler Conkright – North County

Emma Gaugel – North County

Kennedy Lane – St. Pius

Hannah Leftridge – St. Pius

Kamryn Winch – North County

Second Team:

Hanna Burch – St. Pius

Jill Heath – De Soto

Summer Meyer – St. Pius

Ella Shy – Festus

Delaney Willis – Festus

Maya Wright – Hillsboro

Devin Younger – Festus

Class 3, District 2

First Team:

Ella Bertram – Valle Catholic

Rachel Blum – Valle Catholic

Sam Loida – Valle Catholic

Abby Moore – Ste. Genevieve

Maya Watts – Ste. Genevieve

Hailey Weibrecht – Valle Catholic

Paige West – Potosi

Second Team:

Devyn Basler – Ste. Genevieve

Riley Brogan – Arcadia Valley

Tessa Grass – Ste. Genevieve

Dru Koetting – Ste. Genevieve

Kadence Sadler – Potosi

Ade Weiler – Valle Catholic

Mia Weiler – Valle Catholic

