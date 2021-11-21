All-District Volleyball

Class 4, District 2
First Team:
Kinsey Benack – Festus
Gabbi Burkard – Festus
Tyler Conkright – North County
Emma Gaugel – North County
Kennedy Lane – St. Pius
Hannah Leftridge – St. Pius
People are also reading…
Kamryn Winch – North County
Second Team:
Hanna Burch – St. Pius
Jill Heath – De Soto
Summer Meyer – St. Pius
Ella Shy – Festus
Delaney Willis – Festus
Maya Wright – Hillsboro
Devin Younger – Festus
Class 3, District 2
First Team:
Ella Bertram – Valle Catholic
Rachel Blum – Valle Catholic
Sam Loida – Valle Catholic
Abby Moore – Ste. Genevieve
Maya Watts – Ste. Genevieve
Hailey Weibrecht – Valle Catholic
Paige West – Potosi
Second Team:
Devyn Basler – Ste. Genevieve
Riley Brogan – Arcadia Valley
Tessa Grass – Ste. Genevieve
Dru Koetting – Ste. Genevieve
Kadence Sadler – Potosi
Ade Weiler – Valle Catholic
Mia Weiler – Valle Catholic