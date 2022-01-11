 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anderson joins Webster volleyball

Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington High School senior Jordan Anderson signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play NCAA Division III volleyball and continue her education at Webster University, located in Webster Groves, Mo. She plans to study Exercise Science. Anderson earned all-conference honors as a setter this past season while helping the Knights win the MAAA Large-School championship and a second straight district title before reaching the Class 4 state quarterfinal round. Also seated are her parents Debbie and Jason Anderson. Standing, from left, are Farmington head volleyball coach Haley Baker, sisters Emma Anderson and Shelby Anderson, and Farmington assistant coach Amy Gerstner.

