IRONTON – Central not only harnessed the potent middle attack of Arcadia Valley during the first set on Tuesday, but also targeted that portion of the court to generate some of its own success.
But the experienced Lady Tigers eventually loosened the opposing defense from different angles, and restored their usual balance down the stretch by going back to where they began.
Sophomore Maddie DeMent spiked six of her 11 kills during game three, and libero Katie Whited served two sizable scoring streaks to help Arcadia Valley close out a 17-25, 25-17, 25-16 win.
Macey Browers totaled 20 assists and seven digs, and Laney Tucker put down six kills while equaling DeMent with four blocks each for Arcadia Valley (2-0).
Sophomore Liberty Coleman provided eight kills, and Hannah Stewart finished with seven kills and eight assists for the visiting Lady Rebels, whose last lead of game three occurred at 10-9.
The Lady Tigers moved in front on a block by Tucker, and the margin increased after Central tipped shots into the mesh on the next two points.
Game three remained in the balance at 18-15 until DeMent answered a kill by Callie Thurston. Josie Landrum guided an off-speed shot for the next point before DeMent terminated again with power.
Whited continued a 6-0 service run, and the Lady Tigers converted their second opportunity at match point as DeMent paired with Gracee Smith for a resounding double block.
Central (1-1) started the decisive stanza with a 5-1 cushion after Stewart scored off the block and Addi Casey landed an ensuing ace.
Browers reacted alertly, however, by sending the first touch safely to the floor following a partial block. She then capped a 7-0 blitz on a push along the line that Central could not fully control.
Whited, who accounted for nine digs, was sending the ball into play during that crucial turnaround as well. One serve crawled over the net for a fortunate ace on the way to an 8-5 lead.
Landrum tallied five kills for Arcadia Valley. She forms a returning senior trio with Browers and Tucker that is chasing a fourth straight 25-win season.
Both teams returned to action one night after earning impressive straight-set road victories, but the Lady Rebels were slightly sharper at the outset.
Thurston had five kills and 11 digs, and terminated twice around another kill by Lizi Marler during a 4-1 start. A series of blocks then helped Central take nine of the last 10 points in game one.
The Lady Tigers used a nifty backset from Browers to Kirsten Day to soon lead 16-15 despite misfiring on two routine overpass swings early on.
But sophomore Kaley Kimball executed double stuffs with Coleman and Avery Norris, and Central took the set on another block after winning a rally that saw Thurston and Whited trade reaching digs.
Arcadia Valley regrouped in game two. Landrum served an ace after scoring with a running tap shot, and Browers disguised a dink perfectly as Central expected her to set for a 13-6 spread.
The Lady Rebels drew within 19-15 on the fourth block overall by Kimball, but was slowed by four missed serves during the stanza.
Tucker spiked effectively off a block at 23-17, and followed with a solo rejection from the middle to present game point.
Norris compiled a team-high 19 assists while sharing the Central setting responsibilities with Stewart for a third consecutive year.
