FARMINGTON – Macey Browers would savor the chance to play in another state volleyball final four after getting there with classmates Josie Landrum and Laney Tucker as freshmen three years ago.
The all-state senior setter has a plethora of capable attackers at her disposal again this season, and kept each of them frequently involved before recognizing an especially hot hand Monday evening.
Sophomore middle Maddie DeMent collected nine of her 14 kills during game two, including a crucial late flurry, and Arcadia Valley swept Farmington in a 25-21, 25-20 in a marquee showdown.
The Lady Tigers avenged a Dig for Life Classic semifinal loss to the eventual champion Knights earlier this month. That was the seventh contest within an exhausting span of 24 hours for both clubs.
Arcadia Valley (12-2-1) had one day to regroup for the rematch after facing Bloomfield and Jackson on Saturday, and thrived with balance at the net and a clear early edge in passing accuracy.
“Coming into this game, I knew that beating them was going to be hard. My friend and I actually went to watch them play St. Pius,” said Browers, who totaled 31 assists, 13 digs and 11 service points. “Once we got through that first set tonight, I thought ‘OK. This is possible. We can do this.’ I wanted this so bad, and so did everyone else.”
Game two was tied on 12 occasions, and Farmington (15-4-1) moved ahead 18-17 when senior Jordyn Harris shifted from the right side to middle position for a strong putaway.
DeMent kept the Knights scrambling from there by landing a successful swing and tip shot that were each followed by errant attacks from the Knights.
Landrum terminated off a lunging defender, and DeMent struck once more for a 24-19 cushion. Jesse Miller turned aside an initial match point, and Blair Busenbark kept two ensuing DeMent spikes off the floor before a clinching tip on the third try induced double contact.
Arcadia Valley surged to an 8-1 start behind the serving and setting of Browers, who was on the move several times while trying to establish her outside attackers.
Gracee Smith provided seven timely kills while Kirsten Day stepped up to equal Landrum with five each. Libero Katie Whited bolstered the defense with 11 digs.
“Macey is an incredibly smart setter. She knows who needs to get the ball, and how to keep the other team guessing on who we’re going to,” Arcadia Valley coach Tara Lamb said.
Miller recorded nine kills plus eight assists, and was forced to adjust her hitting motion and angles when a number of sets drifted tight to the net. Busenbark finished with 12 digs and five kills.
Farmington capped a stretch of 19 matches in 17 days last Wednesday with an exhilarating victory over reigning Class 2 state champion St. Pius – a team that AV could potentially face for a district title.
But that level of intensity could not be sustained long term by the Knights in their return to the court, although an impressive comeback in game one briefly suggested otherwise.
Farmington trailed 12-4 following a Smith kill, but chipped away on a middle spike by Lauren Bishop. A dig by Macy Embry cleared the net and was misplayed by AV to make it 13-9.
Kaylee Wooldridge followed her left-side kill with a block, and Miller squared the opening stanza at 17-17 two big smashes in a row.
Despite coughing up an eight-point advantage in game one, the Lady Tigers never appeared rattled and quickly regained control by scoring four straight.
DeMent connected with power and finesse on consecutive attacks, and Landrum tapped over a double block to create a 21-17 margin after Cierra Layton fought off an angled spike inside the 10-foot line.
“We try to utilize the middle of the floor against teams that have a really big block,” Browers said. “But I know that Kirsten can get the ball over and down – no matter where the set is – because her arms are so long. And Josie can jump out of the room. They can handle anything I throw at them.”
“My coach always tells me to get the ball to whoever is on,” she added. “I still need to mix it up, but a lot of times, that person is Maddie. She’s a really smart player and always knows whether to hit, tip or roll it. I know she can put the ball down.”
Busenbark answered with a back-row kill that caught the end line, but that momentum was negated on a Farmington net violation while attacking an overpass.
The Lady Tigers won perhaps the best rally of the match two points later. Smith scored off the block after Browers and Katie Whited countered two tremendous digs by Busenbark at 23-19.
Miller blocked an attempted tip on the first AV game point, but Tucker scored off a block to convert the next one and enhance the visitors’ confidence.
“We just needed to stay mentally tough, not freak out or start blaming. Just stay calm and play our game,” Lamb said. “We try to work really hard on ensuring that we get a serve receive and kill, which limits them to one point [per rotation]. I don’t feel like we passed incredibly well tonight, but we passed well enough to get the job done.”
Farmington built three separate two-point leads early in game two. Macey Pauls made it 4-2 with a kill, but Tucker rejected back-to-back spikes for the Lady Tigers after Bishop made it 6-4.
Sarah Bauer accumulated 10 assists, and Jenna Nguyen made seven digs for the Knights. A high-stakes rubber match for the season series could happen in the upcoming MAAA Tournament.
The current AV seniors are already guaranteed to be the most decorated in school history. In addition to earning the program’s first district title in 2015, they are chasing a fourth straight 25-win campaign.
“There is a lot of pressure because they’re so talented, and I knew that coming in. When you fly under the radar, you don’t have quite as much pressure,” Lamb said. “But with this group, everybody knows what players we have and their abilities.
“So I find it really important to make sure they have a fun season. And fun for them is winning. They are super competitive. I want to try my best to keep that pressure off of them, because if they remember anything about their senior year of volleyball, I want them to know that people cared about them and they had a good time out there on the floor.”
