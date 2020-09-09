Arcadia Valley prevails after push from Potosi

Smith, who scored from the middle at 17-13 after Potosi lost three straight points on errors, served out a closing 7-0 streak that Dement capped with a block. Two aces by Williams had forged an 18-18 tie.

Layton served eight in a row, and game two quickly turned into a rout as Dement secured six kills and two blocks by the time AV bolted ahead 15-2.

The Lady Tigers perhaps relaxed with negative consequences heading into game three. But Potosi also seemed to collectively calm down, and soon reaped the benefits.

The comeback bid was spurred by scrappy defense, whether stopping a few more blistering swings from Dement or simply scrambling around to extend several other rallies.

Hampton and Williams hit the floor to earn a point and 10-5 lead moments after Neel and West landed spikes from opposite sides.

The Lady Trojans displayed their greatest resilience after a combination of kills from Smith and Dement enabled AV to lead 14-11 behind a sudden 8-0 spurt.

The hosts abruptly lost momentum on a series of errant touches, and fell behind 19-15 as Hampton knocked down three kills during a 7-0 answer.