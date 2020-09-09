Arcadia Valley prevails after push from Potosi

IRONTON – The Arcadia Valley volleyball team had already faced adversity when health precautions due to COVID-19 interrupted its practice schedule and delayed the season opener by one week.
The Lady Tigers were presented the competitive variety on Tuesday night when their seemingly safe two-set lead nearly evaporated against a young but determined Potosi crew.
With its three-time all-state middle situated along the front row, Arcadia Valley executed just well enough at the conclusion of the fourth game to prevail 25-18, 25-13, 20-25, 26-24.
Arcadia Valley (1-0) recognized senior stars Maddie Dement and Gracee Smith – the remaining players from a remarkable second-place run at the Class 2 state tournament – prior to the match.
Their leadership would be especially crucial once the visiting Lady Trojans charged out to a seven-point advantage and continued to build confidence.
Consecutive ace serves by Carley Hampton helped Potosi (1-2) establish an 11-4 start to game four, and sophomore Audrey Neel restored a 14-9 lead with a perfect roll down the line.
Dement recorded nine of her 26 kills during the last stanza, and tipped past two blockers to reduce the AV deficit to 16-15. Her powerful smash put the Lady Tigers in front 21-20.
Potosi answered with a deflected kill from middle hitter Annie McCaul, and eventually got within two points of forcing a fifth game at 23-22 when a mistimed swing drifted over the net and landed safely.
Dement snapped a tie moments later after Sammi Layton made a superb sliding dig to her left, but the ensuing match point was erased on a clutch kill by Jade Williams.
The next rally featured a double block by Kalie Thompson and Neel, but AV controlled the carom and found Dement for a go-ahead spike. The contest ended when a Potosi attack splashed the net.
Smith totaled 12 kills, eight digs and seven assists, while Layton compiled 20 assists and eight digs in the victory. Dement added seven blocks and nine digs defensively.
The Lady Tigers operated the duration without making a substitution. Potosi rotated up to 10 players into the lineup, which created the threat of a more diversified attack.
Neel knocked down 10 kills, and Hampton contributed nine kills, 11 digs and three aces. McCaul posted eight more kills while Williams and freshman Paige West added six each.
Arcadia Valley seized command of the opening game despite struggling at times with ball control and forcing hitters out of rhythm.
Smith, who scored from the middle at 17-13 after Potosi lost three straight points on errors, served out a closing 7-0 streak that Dement capped with a block. Two aces by Williams had forged an 18-18 tie.
Layton served eight in a row, and game two quickly turned into a rout as Dement secured six kills and two blocks by the time AV bolted ahead 15-2.
The Lady Tigers perhaps relaxed with negative consequences heading into game three. But Potosi also seemed to collectively calm down, and soon reaped the benefits.
The comeback bid was spurred by scrappy defense, whether stopping a few more blistering swings from Dement or simply scrambling around to extend several other rallies.
Hampton and Williams hit the floor to earn a point and 10-5 lead moments after Neel and West landed spikes from opposite sides.
The Lady Trojans displayed their greatest resilience after a combination of kills from Smith and Dement enabled AV to lead 14-11 behind a sudden 8-0 spurt.
The hosts abruptly lost momentum on a series of errant touches, and fell behind 19-15 as Hampton knocked down three kills during a 7-0 answer.
West terminated a key exchange after Chelbi Poucher lunged right for a dig near the surface, then drilled game point to spirited celebration after setter Kadence Sadler crashed down to save the ball.
Potosi gained the early edge in game four by attacking the lines and narrow angles with success beyond its experience level. Arcadia Valley improved its defensive court coverage to storm back.
Freshman Cate Newstead-Adams had eight assists and eight digs, and Maggie Newstead-Adams supplied seven digs toward the win. Riley Brogan chipped in three kills.
Sadler amassed 35 assists along with seven digs for the Lady Trojans. Libero Sami Huck brought up 13 digs, and Poucher added seven more.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!