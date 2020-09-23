Arcadia Valley rides big hitters to 4-set victory

Marler scored twice by attacking cross-court and down the line, but Smith answered with two timely swings from the middle to put the Lady Tigers ahead 18-14.

Gaugel brought the visitors within 21-18 before rotating back, and stopped two rocketing drives on game point from Dement, whose third attempt found the floor.

Dement served a 5-0 run that created a 13-6 advantage in game two, and North County fell farther behind on a lifting violation, errant serve reception and attacking error over three straight points.

AV widened a 21-14 gap when Dement followed an angled kill with back-to-back solo blocks, and soon enjoyed a two-game cushion.

The Lady Raiders appeared destined to be swept when Maggie Newstead-Adams served an ace at 5-0, but responded by taking the next five points.

Marler landed five kills in game three, which saw North County lead 12-11 on a Gaugel overpass kill and 16-15 on a right-side bullet from Veach.

Smith reacted to a carom off the rafters to perfectly assist Dement after Brogan made a running save, but North County capitalized on subsequent rallies when the AV blockers were late to arrive.