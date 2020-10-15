Arcadia Valley stays sharp with tourney next

Taylor Lorenz, recently added to the rotation at libero, had a 9-0 service run of her own to create a 19-6 separation in game two. She also chipped in five digs.

Smith caught the West County defense late to react with second-contact kills on consecutive points earlier in the stanza, and finished with nine kills, 11 assists and 14 digs overall.

The opening game featured many of the more competitive rallies, but West County often could not capitalize on some impressive defense.

Madalyn Herrera slid right to handle a blistering attack – one of her team-high 17 digs – but AV earned the point after sophomore Sammi Layton hustled to save the ball near her bench.

Brogan kept two West County swings off the floor before Smith blocked another one upward to eventually score. Brogan then rotated forward for a left-side spike and 22-11 lead.

Two kills each from Peyten Blair and Jenna Simily helped the Lady Bulldogs draw moderately closer, but a missed serve at 23-16 presented AV with a bushel of game points.