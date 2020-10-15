Arcadia Valley stays sharp with tourney next

IRONTON – As senior stars Maddie DeMent and Gracee Smith prepare for their last MAAA tournament, the Arcadia Valley volleyball team is heading there on a positive note.
The Lady Tigers secured the No. 4 seed and home court for their three-team pool on Wednesday afternoon with a focused 25-16, 25-10, 25-12 over visiting West County.
DeMent pounded 14 kills in limited chances while making 20 digs and two blocks defensively. Arcadia Valley (15-8-3, 4-1) will face Farmington and Bismarck on Tuesday.
Dori McRaven powered West County (9-4, 2-2) with 12 kills, 11 digs and three blocks amid several fun 1-on-1 battles with DeMent.
The Lady Bulldogs entered the match having won six consecutive, but could not equal the firepower of AV with multiple pieces of their regular lineup still out of action.
In a clash of programs known for their punishing middle hitters, the Lady Tigers received a boost from sophomore outside Riley Brogan with eight kills and nine digs.
The decisive margin of victory was magnified by two extensive scoring streaks. Maggie Newstead-Adams served an 11-0 start to game three that also featured four kills by DeMent.
Taylor Lorenz, recently added to the rotation at libero, had a 9-0 service run of her own to create a 19-6 separation in game two. She also chipped in five digs.
Smith caught the West County defense late to react with second-contact kills on consecutive points earlier in the stanza, and finished with nine kills, 11 assists and 14 digs overall.
The opening game featured many of the more competitive rallies, but West County often could not capitalize on some impressive defense.
Madalyn Herrera slid right to handle a blistering attack – one of her team-high 17 digs – but AV earned the point after sophomore Sammi Layton hustled to save the ball near her bench.
Brogan kept two West County swings off the floor before Smith blocked another one upward to eventually score. Brogan then rotated forward for a left-side spike and 22-11 lead.
Two kills each from Peyten Blair and Jenna Simily helped the Lady Bulldogs draw moderately closer, but a missed serve at 23-16 presented AV with a bushel of game points.
McRaven sent down four kills during her initial progression across the front, and ripped two in a row to begin game two. The Lady Tigers responded by taking the next seven points.
Maggie Newstead-Adams totaled a team-high 19 points, and Cate Newstead-Adams provided seven digs for Arcadia Valley. Layton totaled 16 assists and 11 digs plus an early solo block.
Makenzie Roever contributed 16 digs and nine assists for the Lady Bulldogs, who landed the No. 8 seed and will meet No. 1 Ste. Genevieve and Potosi in MAAA pool action.
Blair posted six kills with two aces, and sophomore Madalyn Clabaugh had two late kills. Claire Stevens distributed 13 assists while matching Simily with six digs.
West County, which lost two weeks of its regular season due to quarantine, had another conference contest to make up Thursday at Valley.
A pregame moment of silence was observed in memory of West County student Ethan Bryan, 16, who died in an auto accident last month. Arcadia Valley players paid tribute by wearing purple ribbons.
